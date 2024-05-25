Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership

The account "Biden's Wins" is a fun one to follow. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't know half of the things President Joe Biden has accomplished.

Pundits keep asking why the American people don't feel that Bidenomics is working and the economy is booming. That's because the American people go grocery shopping every week and see the prices. Biden can claim that inflation was at 9 percent when he took office, but that's just another one of his pathological lies: the inflation rate under Donald Trump was 1.4 percent.

We're not sure what Biden has done to reduce grocery prices, but it's working. According to Biden's Wins, grocery prices went down in April and will again in May … all due to Biden's leadership.

BREAKING: Grocery prices decreased in April and are set to decrease again in May due to President Biden’s leadership. — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) May 25, 2024

What leadership? What did Biden do, specifically, to take control of grocery prices, and why didn't he do it earlier?

That's a lie! I just came from the grocery. Everything cost double what it did 3 yrs ago. — ⭐ Grace ⭐ (@TexanPatriot55) May 25, 2024

Literally just got home from Walmart and I can 100% disagree with this. What a complete lie!!! — Big Blue Sass (@BigBlueSass) May 25, 2024

Literally, not the real life experience of any American. — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) May 25, 2024

I was at the store this morning. Prices are not decreasing at all. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 25, 2024

I just paid $8 for eggs — Ronnie Serpico (@RonnieSerp) May 25, 2024

I work across several grocery stores. No, they haven't, and no, they won't. The exact opposite, in fact. — Michael Beacon | Inkslayer 🍌 (@7LegionsComics) May 25, 2024

Nobody believes this. — Alpha Liger (@AlphaLiger) May 25, 2024

You can't fool people about how much they pay for groceries.

This post is an outright lie with no receipts. — The Nunn Report US w/ Dan Nunn (@TheNunnReportUS) May 25, 2024

Don't forget that companies succumbed to "corporate greed" just coincidentally with Biden being sworn in. And then there was that "Putin price hike" on gas when all the liberals said the president couldn't do anything about gas prices. He did tell gas stations to stop price gouging.

We'd love to see the analysis of this claim, seeing as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics disagrees.

