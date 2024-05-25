Minnesota Issues Proclamation Making Saturday 'George Floyd Remembrance Day'
Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on May 25, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

The account "Biden's Wins" is a fun one to follow. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't know half of the things President Joe Biden has accomplished.

Pundits keep asking why the American people don't feel that Bidenomics is working and the economy is booming. That's because the American people go grocery shopping every week and see the prices. Biden can claim that inflation was at 9 percent when he took office, but that's just another one of his pathological lies: the inflation rate under Donald Trump was 1.4 percent.

We're not sure what Biden has done to reduce grocery prices, but it's working. According to Biden's Wins, grocery prices went down in April and will again in May … all due to Biden's leadership.

What leadership? What did Biden do, specifically, to take control of grocery prices, and why didn't he do it earlier?

You can't fool people about how much they pay for groceries.

Don't forget that companies succumbed to "corporate greed" just coincidentally with Biden being sworn in. And then there was that "Putin price hike" on gas when all the liberals said the president couldn't do anything about gas prices. He did tell gas stations to stop price gouging. 

We'd love to see the analysis of this claim, seeing as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics disagrees.

