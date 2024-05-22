Migrants Hurl Abuse at Xenophobic Japanese Citizens During Patriotic Parade
NAACP Warns Us Not to Try a Black Woman

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on May 22, 2024
Twitter

Rep. Jasmine Crockett demonstrated today that accomplished black women like herself are to be respected, noting her honorary doctorate and her "technical" rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol.

Apparently, there was a dust-up at the Cannes Film Festival involving Kelly Rowland, former member of Destiny's Child. HuffPost was on it:

Rowland climbs the stairs and takes the hand of a companion and turns back to wave to fans again. Two other security guards close in to hasten her ascent and Rowland appears to touch the shoulder of one of them as if to tell her to back off.

She then points at her and continues to reprimand her. Another security guard intervenes as Rowland appears to talk firmly and point. Finally, she enters the Palais.

Rowland’s rep did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

It made Variety and the Hollywood Reporter as well.

The singer then “had it” and snapped at the guard after they kept trying to hurry her up the stairs and placed their hand on her. 

An insider told the Daily Mail that the singer ‘doesn’t care’ if she comes across as a Diva as she will always stand up for herself.

The NAACP shared the photo and gave some advice about "trying" a black woman:

Whites really have it against black women in power, like Crockett, or Fani Willis, or Letitia James. Don't try them.

***


Tags: NAACP

