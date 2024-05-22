NAACP Warns Us Not to Try a Black Woman

Rep. Jasmine Crockett demonstrated today that accomplished black women like herself are to be respected, noting her honorary doctorate and her "technical" rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol.

Apparently, there was a dust-up at the Cannes Film Festival involving Kelly Rowland, former member of Destiny's Child. HuffPost was on it:

Rowland climbs the stairs and takes the hand of a companion and turns back to wave to fans again. Two other security guards close in to hasten her ascent and Rowland appears to touch the shoulder of one of them as if to tell her to back off. She then points at her and continues to reprimand her. Another security guard intervenes as Rowland appears to talk firmly and point. Finally, she enters the Palais. Rowland’s rep did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

It made Variety and the Hollywood Reporter as well.

Kelly Rowland goes viral for heated exchange with a female security guard on the Cannes Red Carpet.



According to insiders, “The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it.”



The singer then “had it” and… pic.twitter.com/OtCBrXmPFT — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 22, 2024

The singer then “had it” and snapped at the guard after they kept trying to hurry her up the stairs and placed their hand on her. An insider told the Daily Mail that the singer ‘doesn’t care’ if she comes across as a Diva as she will always stand up for herself.

The NAACP shared the photo and gave some advice about "trying" a black woman:

The next time you think about trying a Black woman... don’t. pic.twitter.com/xRedB2ogVi — NAACP (@NAACP) May 22, 2024

This is what your organization has reduced itself to? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 22, 2024

Why is the NAACP posting this?



Your legacy is now a joke. — Black.Educator.Conservative.🇺🇸 (@FavoriteTeach11) May 22, 2024

This isn’t the good look you seem to think it is — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 22, 2024

Nation Association of the Advancement of Cringe Posts — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) May 22, 2024

Reacting to every perceived slight with casual threats, violence and racial insults is nothing to be proud of as a people ✊🏿 — Lucky Burglar 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@lucky_burglar) May 22, 2024

Surely y'all aren't implying that black women are inherently violent. That wouldn't be a good look, would it? — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) May 22, 2024

You need a new social media person. This is not effective messaging. — Rev. Damien Jones aka Clarence Thomas’ play nephew (@NobleNegroe) May 22, 2024

More proof of how useless this organization has been. Extremely pathetic. — BDMII (@_BarringtonII) May 22, 2024

Telling how other women at this event handled security guiding them where they needed to go pic.twitter.com/r3mPuSQU2f — protomemetic (@protomemetic) May 22, 2024

We get it, you're insufferable. You act like we somehow aren't aware of this fact. — Jim Strabo WBS (@WBS_JStrabo) May 22, 2024

The NAACP: Promoting stereotypes of American black women. — Slippery Sloop 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 (@azaz_ovedya) May 22, 2024

Well, look at that. The NAACP has just confirmed that the angry black woman stereotype is true. — Nate Sprott (@NateSprott) May 22, 2024

Seriously? This is what you do?🤦🏻‍♀️ — Michcher (@Michcherfin) May 22, 2024

Are you people serious? — MAGA PATRIOT TGM (TERI) (@udreams30) May 22, 2024

Whites really have it against black women in power, like Crockett, or Fani Willis, or Letitia James. Don't try them.

