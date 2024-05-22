Ohio Secretary of State Says Joe Biden Won't Be on the November Ballot
NAACP Warns Us Not to Try a Black Woman
Beyond Parody - MSNBC Wonders How Red Lobster's Demise Affects Black Communties
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Lists Her Many Accolades at Confirmation Hearing
Hamas Sympathizers Try to Discredit Newly Released Video of Female Hostages
The Left Has a TOTAL Meltdown Over the Flags at Justice Alito's Vacation...
Sen. Rand Paul Wants to Prosecute Anthony Fauci's 'Fixer'
Bill Maher Tells Megyn Kelly That Hillary Clinton Is Not an Election Denier
He's Got to Be Joking! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Accuses REPUBLICANS of Being Weak...
Son of Woman who Lost BIGLY to Matt Gaetz (Rebekah Jones) Sentenced Today...
President Joe Biden POUNCES on Latest Nazi Rhetoric From Donald Trump
KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors...
American Airlines Blames 9-Year-Old After Flight Attendant Busted Recording Girls in Plane...
Jemele Hill Insists Caitlin Clark is Only a Basketball Phenom Because She is...

Migrants Hurl Abuse at Xenophobic Japanese Citizens During Patriotic Parade

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on May 22, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

We normally would overlook a post like this one if President Joe Biden hadn't accused Japan of being xenophobic earlier this month. Biden is always quick to praise the "model citizens" who built this country who cross the border, but other countries aren't so welcoming. 

Advertisement

Bloomberg reported:

“You know, one of the reasons our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden told Asian American and Pacific Islander donors Wednesday. “The reason - think about it - why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia, why is anyone? Because they’re xenophobic, they don’t want immigrants.”

After insulting the Japanese by calling them xenophobic, we'd love for Biden to see this video of Japanese "newcomers" at a parade.

We can't imagine why Japan doesn't want immigrants.

Recommended

Ohio Secretary of State Says Joe Biden Won't Be on the November Ballot
Brett T.
Advertisement

But Biden says these migrants are essential to Japan's economy. We wonder what they do.

Advertisement

Maybe the middle finger means something different in Kurdish culture.

Biden thinks that Japan has strictly limited immigration too, but we guess not. It's probably even xenophobic to post this video.

***

Tags: JAPAN JOE BIDEN MIGRANTS XENOPHOBIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ohio Secretary of State Says Joe Biden Won't Be on the November Ballot
Brett T.
NAACP Warns Us Not to Try a Black Woman
Brett T.
Hamas Sympathizers Try to Discredit Newly Released Video of Female Hostages
Brett T.
Beyond Parody - MSNBC Wonders How Red Lobster's Demise Affects Black Communties
Gordon K
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Lists Her Many Accolades at Confirmation Hearing
Brett T.
The Left Has a TOTAL Meltdown Over the Flags at Justice Alito's Vacation Home
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ohio Secretary of State Says Joe Biden Won't Be on the November Ballot Brett T.
Advertisement