Migrants Hurl Abuse at Xenophobic Japanese Citizens During Patriotic Parade

We normally would overlook a post like this one if President Joe Biden hadn't accused Japan of being xenophobic earlier this month. Biden is always quick to praise the "model citizens" who built this country who cross the border, but other countries aren't so welcoming.

Advertisement

Bloomberg reported:

“You know, one of the reasons our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden told Asian American and Pacific Islander donors Wednesday. “The reason - think about it - why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia, why is anyone? Because they’re xenophobic, they don’t want immigrants.”

After insulting the Japanese by calling them xenophobic, we'd love for Biden to see this video of Japanese "newcomers" at a parade.

Kurdish migrants hurl abuse at Japanese citizens hold a patriotic parade in Japan.



The migrant men stick up their middle fingers while jeering at Japanese police and those participating in the march.



pic.twitter.com/xbIXuzMry4 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 21, 2024

We can't imagine why Japan doesn't want immigrants.

They’ve come to conquer not to assimilate. — Peggy 🇺🇸 (@PeggyHale293691) May 21, 2024

So now Muslims have reached even Japan to abuse their hospitality. — RenaDiehl (@RenaDiehl) May 21, 2024

I have so many questions. Why would the Kurds hate the Japanese? With Japan's strict immigration policies, how did they even get there? — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) May 21, 2024

Can anyone explain this migrant mindset?



The Japanese love their country and their culture, unlike many Western societies and I expect this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated for very long. — Dutch Burke (@DutchBurke) May 21, 2024

The Kurds are making themselves right at home I see. — Mark Twain was right about everything (@FSkerratt) May 21, 2024

Not sure why they are not deported that very instant. The globalists have control over Japan too, apparently. — Imperfect America (dudes/r/dudes!) (@ImperfectUSA) May 21, 2024

They won't last long in Japan. The Japanese don't put up with the crap we are forced to. — Robin T. (@RealRobinToupin) May 21, 2024

Japan will deport them. They won’t bother asking questions, they’ll round them up and yank them out of their shacks and send them back to wherever they came from. — Ken W. (@tampa_npa) May 21, 2024

But Biden says these migrants are essential to Japan's economy. We wonder what they do.

Deport them. They don't belong in Japan. — Fred Almeida -- e/acc (@tokyoAGI) May 21, 2024

They assimilate or they should be deported! Period.

Immigrants are of ZERO use to a society unless they assimilate, so why accept them? — Mike Bates (@miikebates) May 21, 2024

Advertisement

Japan won't tolerate this. Those Kurdish gents have closed the gate.



Watch what happens next.



They'll be removed and no more allowed in.



..... as in exactly what everyone else around the world should be doing — HEXICAN5150 (@HEXICAN5150) May 22, 2024

Maybe the middle finger means something different in Kurdish culture.

How the heck did Kurdish people get in to Japan in the first place? I thought the Japanese had really struck immigration. If Japan is folding to this crap then we all doomed. — GeneralSordi (@thegeneralsordi) May 21, 2024

Biden thinks that Japan has strictly limited immigration too, but we guess not. It's probably even xenophobic to post this video.

***