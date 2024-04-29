James Biden Listed His Credentials as 'Joe's Brother' in Pitch to Qataris

There's really not enough attention paid to President Joe Biden's brother, James Biden. He was out there peddling influence just as much as Hunter was. Remember all of those checks James made out to Joe for "loan repayments"? Repayments for what?

The New York Post is reporting that James Biden made a pitch to the Qataris listing his qualifications as being Joe's brother.

Steven Nelson reports:

James Biden, 75, pumped Americore Health for $600,000 in what the firm said was loans in 2018 — and wrote a check for $200,000 of that amount to Joe Biden at the same time James was seeking out foreign investors. The fresh evidence of influence-peddling was first reported Sunday by Politico. … The presentation said Americore was seeking $30 million and described Jim Biden as the “Brother and Campaign Finance Chair of former Vice President Joe Biden.”

What exactly is the Biden family business anyway? James and Hunter certainly were doing a lot of wheeling and dealing in foreign countries. What were those 20 shell companies Joe Biden set up for? What did those companies do?

Did Joe ever call into James' business meetings to ask about the weather and just because he loves his brother so much?

