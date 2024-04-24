Rep. AOC Wants to Know Where Are the Journalists on the Mass Graves in Gaza?

New York Times columnist Nick Kristoff reposted a story from … the UN … about mass graves being uncovered in Gaza, with some of the dead having their hands tied.

"Disturbing reports continue to emerge about mass graves in Gaza in which Palestinian victims were reportedly stripped naked with their hands tied, prompting renewed concerns about possible war crimes." --A new UN statement https://t.co/TXUszynstr — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 23, 2024

The UN reports:

Disturbing reports continue to emerge about mass graves in Gaza in which Palestinian victims were reportedly found stripped naked with their hands tied, prompting renewed concerns about possible war crimes amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday. The development follows the recovery of hundreds of bodies “buried deep in the ground and covered with waste” over the weekend at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, central Gaza, and at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in the north. A total of 283 bodies were recovered at Nasser Hospital, of which 42 were identified. “Among the deceased were allegedly older people, women and wounded, while others were found tied with their hands…tied and stripped of their clothes,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to know why the mainstream media is going wall-to-wall with coverage of pro-Hamas protests on campus when news like this is breaking. CNN's Christiane Amanpour covered the story:

“We just want to give him a dignified burial”.



Overwhelming grief as a mass grave containing over 300 bodies has been uncovered at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. @nadaabashir reports pic.twitter.com/0nz39YzJZn — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) April 23, 2024

CNN correspondent Nada Bashir recently retweeted a photo of five men, saying "amplify Palestinian journalists."

Palestinians claim they discovered a mass grave dug by Israel at Nasser Hospital in Gaza.



Caught in another lie. Here's a video from January showing Palestinians digging the graves and burying their dead at Nasser Hospital. https://t.co/DTA05mepGF — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 24, 2024

Credulously tweeting a UN report is bad. https://t.co/QXeX1zjUSn — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) April 24, 2024

Hamas claimed there were mass graves, but GPS shows that the location was exactly where Palestinians had buried dead on hospital grounds. Once this gets debunked, they’ll move on to the next lie. https://t.co/Zx18CeAVYa https://t.co/2SUDpQGnSZ — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 24, 2024

Because any moron that does even the smallest amount of fact checking will discover that it was the Gaza government that buried those dead, not the IDF.



But hey, keep with your lies. That is all you have. https://t.co/H0D9ZIDuwv — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 24, 2024

The "discovery of mass graves in Gaza" has been thoroughly debunked. It's Hamas propaganda and a blood libel.https://t.co/oI2TkoGqkL https://t.co/U5E21pliE6 — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) April 24, 2024





Palestinian Arabs are digging up their own graves to create anti-Israel propaganda.



Such a fundamentally evil movement. https://t.co/37EfeCIBXp — Max (@MaxNordau) April 24, 2024

The Pals are digging up their own cemetery and claiming it's a "mass grave" with the cameras rolling. Pure Pallywood. Amanpour knows exactly what she's doing. https://t.co/CYwxsqnEl3 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 24, 2024

🔴 Claims that "mass graves" were dug by Israel at Gaza hospitals to bury "hundreds of bodies" have been disproven.



Palestinians themselves buried bodies there long before the IDF entered the area. The evidence is in the thread below.



This is a lie. A blood libel.



Reject it. https://t.co/66srFjis6h — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) April 24, 2024

I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that this story is either going to turn out to be fake news (it’s from the @nytimes) or it will turn out to be alleged defectors/informants who were murdered by Hamas.



And if it turns out that Israel hand-tied, stripped, and executed… pic.twitter.com/cVhftzcxS9 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 24, 2024

"… And if it turns out that Israel hand-tied, stripped, and executed Palestinian civilians, I will be the first to put it on blast."

"mass graves in Gaza of people with their hands tied & clothing stripped"



Are you intimating that this is an act committed by the IDF - with no proof whatsoever at this point? — Tracy Baker (@tracylbaker) April 24, 2024

If it comes from the UN and passes through CNN's Palestinian correspondent to Christiane Amanpour, it must be true and the IDF is digging mass graves.

Kristoff works at the Times — why aren't they covering it?

