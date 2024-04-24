Rep. AOC Wants to Know Where Are the Journalists on the Mass Graves in Gaza?

Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says Biden's Ban on TikTok Will Hurt Black-Owned Businesses
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on April 24, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York Times columnist Nick Kristoff reposted a story from … the UN … about mass graves being uncovered in Gaza, with some of the dead having their hands tied.

The UN reports:

Disturbing reports continue to emerge about mass graves in Gaza in which Palestinian victims were reportedly found stripped naked with their hands tied, prompting renewed concerns about possible war crimes amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday.

The development follows the recovery of hundreds of bodies “buried deep in the ground and covered with waste” over the weekend at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, central Gaza, and at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in the north. A total of 283 bodies were recovered at Nasser Hospital, of which 42 were identified. 

“Among the deceased were allegedly older people, women and wounded, while others were found tied with their hands…tied and stripped of their clothes,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to know why the mainstream media is going wall-to-wall with coverage of pro-Hamas protests on campus when news like this is breaking. CNN's Christiane Amanpour covered the story:

CNN correspondent Nada Bashir recently retweeted a photo of five men, saying "amplify Palestinian journalists."

"… And if it turns out that Israel hand-tied, stripped, and executed Palestinian civilians, I will be the first to put it on blast."

If it comes from the UN and passes through CNN's Palestinian correspondent to Christiane Amanpour, it must be true and the IDF is digging mass graves.

Kristoff works at the Times — why aren't they covering it?

***



