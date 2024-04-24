NYU Protester Describes the Ordeal of Her Arrest, Assumes Cops Are White Supremacists

FOX News: President Biden Forgives Violinist's $250,000 Student Loan
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on April 24, 2024

NYU has gotten into the Gaza encampment craze, and it sounds like the New York City Police Department was called and actually arrested some of these Hamas sympathizers. We don't know this girl's name, but in her bio she has "anti-fascist" and "revolution until liberation." As James Lindsay has said, it's never about the cause; it's always about the revolution.

Anyway being arrested and then let go sounds horrific.

"Protesting." That's why she was abducted.

Palestine is far, but we'll all chip in to fly you there.

We haven't yet heard one "Release the hostages" chant during these protests.

We're just glad she made it through the ordeal OK.

***


Tags: ARREST HAMAS PALESTINE PROTEST

