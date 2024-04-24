NYU Protester Describes the Ordeal of Her Arrest, Assumes Cops Are White Supremacists

NYU has gotten into the Gaza encampment craze, and it sounds like the New York City Police Department was called and actually arrested some of these Hamas sympathizers. We don't know this girl's name, but in her bio she has "anti-fascist" and "revolution until liberation." As James Lindsay has said, it's never about the cause; it's always about the revolution.

Anyway being arrested and then let go sounds horrific.

after abducting me & hundred of other nyu students + faculty yesterday, NYPD female officers in holding cells stole my possessions, then talked about it in front of others that were detained after I was released, bragging about how they were teaching me a lesson for protesting. — Girl Boss Gulag (@monemakkawi) April 23, 2024

"Protesting." That's why she was abducted.

these people have no interest in protecting or serving anyone but capital, most of them are white supremacists even if they are black/brown. the way they move and operate reflects a deep disdain for the black/brown people they target, harass, surveil, police. — Girl Boss Gulag (@monemakkawi) April 23, 2024

they train with the iof, learn their logics, exchange tactics, and so on. Palestine is never far — Girl Boss Gulag (@monemakkawi) April 23, 2024

Palestine is far, but we'll all chip in to fly you there.

Tell it to your fellow terrorists. You deserve nothing better. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) April 24, 2024

It’s called getting arrested. Welcome to the business end of the criminal justice system. — Evan Daphne (@Allmeridians) April 23, 2024

LMAO “Girl Boss” comes to grips with very adult concept of law — The NOTORIOUS SHITLORD ™ (@realZOLA1611) April 23, 2024

Abducted? It’s called getting arrested you privileged little imbecile. — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) April 23, 2024

Ok, none of you should be remotely eligible for any jobs going forward. None of you. — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) April 23, 2024

Abduction and arrest are different things. The poster in question was arrested for breaking the law, not abducted.https://t.co/LF5b7LkrlX — Andrea LaMont 🇺🇸⚾️ (@rotolady) April 24, 2024

Could your attention whoring be any more transparent — Ofra Haza Stan Account (@anaraintuitive) April 24, 2024

No they didn't. You were warned 150 times that if you didn't disperse you would be arrested for trespassing. The only thing stolen was your parents ability to be proud of you. — Shawn Steen (@ShawnSteen15) April 23, 2024

Which part of girl bossing is being a Jew hater and complaining about consequences of your actions? — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) April 23, 2024

Count yourself lucky you were not sent to central booking. — dmsimon (@dmsimon) April 23, 2024

These kids want to pretend they are victims no matter what. Sad there are so many in this generation that believe this victimhood stuff. Most of it comes from jealousy of others rather than caring about a matter — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) April 24, 2024

You messed up your bio. It should read "revolution until gulag" because that's what you are advocating. — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) April 23, 2024

What would happen to you if you were abducted by Hamas? — Howard Zhao (@howardzhao88) April 23, 2024

We haven't yet heard one "Release the hostages" chant during these protests.

Welcome to the real world. No longer protected by the school. Now the school which gets my tax dollars needs to bounce you, not withdraw the bill your parents are facing and block the transfer of credits. — Wade (@sethwad59296341) April 24, 2024

This level of liberal entitlement is absurd.



Stop breaking the law and supporting terror — Crypto King (@Cryptoking) April 24, 2024

You mean you were arrested after being told by police if you didn’t leave a privately funded institution who’s asked you to leave already you’d be arrested. Then you didn’t leave. And you were arrested. Wow. — RG|Charles ( Mehtro ) (@HeyItsMetro) April 23, 2024

You were arrested for breaking the law. It’s probably the first time in your life that an adult forced you to face consequences for your bad behavior. — Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) April 24, 2024

We're just glad she made it through the ordeal OK.

***



