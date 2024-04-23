LOL! Watch Election Denier Stacey Abrams Say Attacking DEI Is Attacking Democracy
Trump Prosecutor Used to Be the No. 3 Official at Biden’s DOJ

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on April 23, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool

This is curious … the lawyer giving the opening statement against Donald Trump in his "hush money" case just left his job as the No. 3 person in Merrick Garland's Justice Department. Why would he give up a position like that to become a line prosecutor in a city office?

Advertisement

Here's Mollie Hemingway on Fox News' "Outnumbered" discussing the strange career move.

Advertisement

They couldn't make it look more coordinated if they tried.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRIAL MERRICK GARLAND

