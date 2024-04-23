Trump Prosecutor Used to Be the No. 3 Official at Biden’s DOJ

This is curious … the lawyer giving the opening statement against Donald Trump in his "hush money" case just left his job as the No. 3 person in Merrick Garland's Justice Department. Why would he give up a position like that to become a line prosecutor in a city office?

Advertisement

Matthew Colangelo was the #3 official at the Biden DOJ. He was sent from Biden’s DOJ to Alvin Bragg’s office to prosecute @realDonaldTrump. Now Trump and his lawyers are gagged from talking about this crooked connection. This trial is a total sham orchestrated by the Biden Admin. — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) April 22, 2024

Here's Mollie Hemingway on Fox News' "Outnumbered" discussing the strange career move.

.@MZHemingway: "Matthew Colangelo...used to be the #3 under Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice. He left that cushy job...to be a line prosecutor in a city office? That shows how coordinated this is...This is part of a widespread and coordinated effort." pic.twitter.com/rl4WKClFso — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) April 22, 2024

IT’S A BIDEN TRIAL https://t.co/UErQ1hY5pH — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 22, 2024

Many may not appreciate that we don’t actually have trials in Democrat courts — only show trials. Democrat judges bar the defense from actually arguing the case. Trump is on show trial for a fake crime that doesn’t even exist and his lawyers are gagged from arguing the truth. https://t.co/HoxYABoFvU — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 23, 2024

They need to get with the ethics commission so there is an investigation into the workings of this judge and prosecutor. — Trump 2024 (@OhioTrump2024) April 23, 2024

There was a Biden admin official working with Fani Willis on the Fulton County case



There is no doubt in my mind that all of these cases are a coordinated litigation tag team orchestrated by the Biden admin. — Cat Lady (@CatLady70663590) April 23, 2024

And yet nothing from Congress in the way of an investigation. Performative. — Willard Hall (@rook264) April 23, 2024

This is so damn frustrating. The God fearing, hard working, honest Americans can no longer rely on the press to hold criminals like these accountable. Why do we have a press if all they are is lapdogs for the #Democrats. This information needs to be disclosed wholesale now. — Jacobite (@JacobiteRebel46) April 23, 2024

The lawfare used against Trump is as scripted as a Hollywood movie. And they don't even try to hide it. They have the power and are more than happy to abuse it. — Mark James (@gymrat672024) April 22, 2024

All orchestrated by despicable, vindictive POS @JoeBiden and his corrupt DOJ.



Because they know he can’t beat Trump in a free and fair election. — SMD (@smdowner) April 23, 2024

They couldn't make it look more coordinated if they tried.

***