Columbia Going to Remote Learning for the Remainder of the Semester

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 23, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Last time it took a pandemic to empty the classrooms and "teach" students over Zoom, the results of which have not been good. Columbia, the hotspot of pro-Hamas rallies, had announced that it would be using remote learning on Monday due to the Gaza "Liberation Zone" and its inhabitants, but now we're hearing classes will be virtual for the rest of the school year. 

The BBC reports:

Columbia provost Angela Olinto announced students would have the option of attending classes remotely at the Ivy League institution's main Morningside Campus until the last day of classes on 29 April.

"Safety is our highest priority," she said in an email on Monday night.

What safety? The New York Times, NBC News, and other outlets have assured us that these are peaceful demonstrations. Columbia's COO yesterday told a Jewish professor he wouldn't be allowed on campus, citing "the obvious risk to the safety of students and other members of our community."

There's such a concern for safety over a mostly peaceful protest. It's so safe that Jewish students were told to stay hold and classes will be virtual for the rest of the year. That's a real bang for your tuition buck.

So it's mob rule, then.

JUST IN: Columbia University has announced classes will be remote for the rest of the year as anti-Israel protests rock the school. 

There are now growing calls for tuition refunds for the $70k a year college now that it has practically turned into an online school.

"It’s vital that teaching and learning continue during this time. We recognize conditions vary across our campuses and thus are issuing the following guidelines," the school said while making the announcement.

This just keeps getting better.

The antisemites in their little tent city don't seem too concerned about missing classes. 

Just to interject: Absolutely none of this will have an effect on Israel's war with Hamas.

And they're literally chanting, "We are Hamas."

If this is really true — they're going to remote learning for the rest of the year for the sake of students' "safety" — it's abhorrent.

***

