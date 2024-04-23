Columbia Going to Remote Learning for the Remainder of the Semester

Last time it took a pandemic to empty the classrooms and "teach" students over Zoom, the results of which have not been good. Columbia, the hotspot of pro-Hamas rallies, had announced that it would be using remote learning on Monday due to the Gaza "Liberation Zone" and its inhabitants, but now we're hearing classes will be virtual for the rest of the school year.

The BBC reports:

Columbia provost Angela Olinto announced students would have the option of attending classes remotely at the Ivy League institution's main Morningside Campus until the last day of classes on 29 April. "Safety is our highest priority," she said in an email on Monday night.

What safety? The New York Times, NBC News, and other outlets have assured us that these are peaceful demonstrations. Columbia's COO yesterday told a Jewish professor he wouldn't be allowed on campus, citing "the obvious risk to the safety of students and other members of our community."

There's such a concern for safety over a mostly peaceful protest. It's so safe that Jewish students were told to stay hold and classes will be virtual for the rest of the year. That's a real bang for your tuition buck.

So it's mob rule, then.

JUST IN: Columbia University has announced classes will be remote for the rest of the year as anti-Israel protests rock the school.



There are now growing calls for tuition refunds for the $70k a year college now that it has practically turned into an online school.



"It’s vital… pic.twitter.com/PdeYnG9cA6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 23, 2024

The antisemites in their little tent city don't seem too concerned about missing classes.

So ridiculous. What they should do is crack down on the protests and have consequences who choose to use their grounds to create chaos.



There is no assumed right to protest on university property, especially when directly aimed at other students. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 23, 2024

Nah, I love this.



The college system created this so they should have to deal with it 🍿 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 23, 2024

When you let the inmates run the asylum, it seldom turns out well. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 23, 2024

Columbia parents should ABSOLUTELY DEMAND a tuition refund and discuss with their kids moving to a less pro-Hamas institution next year. Disruptive? Yes, but the bonus is your kids will get a better education to prepare them for the real world. — BryanCunningham (@denvercunning) April 23, 2024

All the law-abiding and civilized kids who went there to get an education should get a full refund for the year. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 23, 2024

What the hell is it with election years and members of academia wanting to stay home to do their job?



Shut down the protests, suspend or expel any students who refuse to attend class, arrest anyone who isn't enrolled or working at the university, and restore some normalcy. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 23, 2024

This is not addressing the issue.



They have seriously problems with all the activism they have encouraged in these students.



Now they are under the spotlight. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) April 23, 2024

Just to interject: Absolutely none of this will have an effect on Israel's war with Hamas.

Oh my gosh, Columbia has truly caved to the left wing pro-Palestine protesters. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 23, 2024

I hope they do get a refund. And if parents don't, I hope mass lawsuits happen. Defund these indoctrination camps. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) April 23, 2024

Parents must be livid that they’re now paying $70k a year for an online school.



What a total waste.



It’s not like their kids were getting a good education to begin with at Columbia University.



But at least they were going to the campus.



Now they can’t even do that.



Shameful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 23, 2024

Defund every university that is harboring Hamas.



The U.S. Department of State designated Hamas a terrorist organization. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 23, 2024

And they're literally chanting, "We are Hamas."

I’m sure all the students who didn’t take part in these protests or have any interest in doing so are thrilled.



They have only their classmates to blame. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) April 23, 2024

This announcement sounds like an approval by the administration to continue the protests without consequences — Johnny (@jcan59) April 23, 2024

Remember these videos when the come crying to you about forgiving student loans…. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) April 23, 2024

If this is really true — they're going to remote learning for the rest of the year for the sake of students' "safety" — it's abhorrent.

