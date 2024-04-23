Joe Biden Posts a Video of President Donald Trump NOT Saying to Inject...
Biden Drools Over AOC, Alec Baldwin Rages, Trump Lawyer Spits Fire!

Biden Tells Huge Crowd of Supporters in Tampa That Florida Is in Play Nationally

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on April 23, 2024
Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP

Setting up chairs for a visit from President Joe Biden must be an easy job. He may not be campaigning from his basement this year, but we're not really seeing enthusiastic turnout for him. There are more people lining the sidewalk outside Donald Trump's courtroom.

Gov. Ron DeSantis turned Florida red, but Biden visited Tampa Tuesday and claimed that the state is in play.

He made a stop in Tampa to talk about abortion, the Democrats' most sacred thing. Oh, and the time he drove a big rig:

It's nice of Biden to waste his time like this — let's hope he sinks a lot of money into Florida.

***

Tags: FLORIDA JOE BIDEN

