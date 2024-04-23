Biden Tells Huge Crowd of Supporters in Tampa That Florida Is in Play Nationally

Setting up chairs for a visit from President Joe Biden must be an easy job. He may not be campaigning from his basement this year, but we're not really seeing enthusiastic turnout for him. There are more people lining the sidewalk outside Donald Trump's courtroom.

Gov. Ron DeSantis turned Florida red, but Biden visited Tampa Tuesday and claimed that the state is in play.

.@JoeBiden: “I think Florida is in play nationally.” pic.twitter.com/YBTzToJIH7 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 23, 2024

South Tampa isn't even in play. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) April 23, 2024

It's not, but I appreciate him making Rep's squander money there. — Paul Sims (@PaulSims) April 23, 2024

My goodness. Who thought it was a good idea for Biden to appear in a place with so few interested in his appearance and then lie to the faces of the few who actually showed up? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 23, 2024

This is so far outside the realm of possibility that we can only laugh at him. Well, we do that already... — Roy Nathanson (@roy_nathanson) April 23, 2024

Trump gets more people than that during a Chick-Fil-A milkshake stop. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) April 23, 2024

"Bring in more chairs" is something never spoken at a Biden event — jayA (@jajack2) April 23, 2024

I am still deciphering what “in play nationally” means. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTwoloom) April 23, 2024

Yes those dozen supporters could sway the vote. — Droptopman 🇺🇸💪🏻 (@allmostsemipro) April 23, 2024

Dude is definitely out of his mind if he actually believes that Florida could go blue in 2024. — Matthew Waite (@matthewswaite) April 23, 2024

He made a stop in Tampa to talk about abortion, the Democrats' most sacred thing. Oh, and the time he drove a big rig:

(Biden has literally never driven an 18-wheeler.) pic.twitter.com/NA8EAni2QK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2024

It's nice of Biden to waste his time like this — let's hope he sinks a lot of money into Florida.

