Anti-Trump Media Lawyers Hold Weekly Zoom Call to Discuss Trial

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on April 23, 2024
The Greater Good Meme

Remember JournoList, the private Google Groups forum created by Ezra Kein and consisting of some 400 "left-leaning" journalists and academics. This is how all of the mainstream journalists formulated their talking points and expressed their violent fantasies about right-wingers like Sarah Palin and Rush Limbaugh.

Politico reports that media legal correspondents have their own version of JournoList now. Once a week, these pundits get together over Zoom to coordinate talking points about the Donald Trump trial.

Ankush Khardori reports:

The group’s gathering was not a one-time event, but in fact an installment in an exclusive weekly digital salon, whose existence has not been previously reported, for prominent legal analysts and progressive and conservative anti-Trump lawyers and pundits. Every Friday, they meet on Zoom to hash out the latest twists and turns in the Trump legal saga — and intellectually stress-test the arguments facing Trump on his journey through the American legal system.

The meetings are off the record — a chance for the group’s members, many of whom are formally or loosely affiliated with different media outlets, to grapple with a seemingly endless array of novel legal issues before they hit the airwaves or take to print or digital outlets to weigh in with their thoughts. About a dozen or more people join any given call, though no one takes attendance. Some group members wouldn’t describe themselves with any partisan or ideological lean, but most are united by their dislike of Trump.

The group’s host is Norman Eisen, a senior Obama administration official, longtime Trump critic, and CNN legal analyst. Politico reports that he was also a key member of the team of lawyers assembled by House Democrats to handle Trump’s first impeachment.

There's probably a lot of Toobining ground around as they discuss the lawfare against Trump.

***


