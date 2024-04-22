UCLA School of Medicine’s Woke DEI Chief Caught Plagiarizing

Christopher Rufo has been demonized for outing the academic rot in our academic institutions, outing at least four plagiarizers at Harvard University alone. Rufo and Luke Rosiak, investigative reporter for The Daily Wire, got together to take a look at the doctoral dissertation of Natalie Perry, who's in charge of the DEI initiative at UCLA Medical School. It turns out she's one of the worst plagiarizers of all:

Advertisement

.@realchrisrufo and I have discovered the most egregious case of plagiarism yet: the DEI czar at UCLA School of Medicine, which blamed opiates on "whiteness," had doctors praise "revolutionary suicide," taught about "two-spirits," and led a class in chanting "Free Palestine." pic.twitter.com/tGxveytN7s — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 22, 2024

Dr. Perry, who majored in African American and African studies as an undergrad, wrote a doctoral dissertation called, "Faculty Perceptions of Diversity at a Highly Selective Research-Intensive University." Well, "wrote" is a pretty strong word … more like copied and pasted a doctoral dissertation.

Natalie Perry is tasked with "embedding" her values in the med school's "DNA" as the leader of the DEI program Cultural North Star. But she couldn't even write that in her bio without illiterate errors ("North Stars [sic] value [sic]"). So: Did this person actually earn a PhD? pic.twitter.com/sqJ6nHSOQh — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 22, 2024

No. UCLA says Perry's job is to teach med students to "do what's right," saying her “empathy and radical listening” are to thank for her “success as an educator and a leader.” In fact, Perry is both unethical and incompetent, and her academic career is built on brazen fraud. pic.twitter.com/k9w7qsRlPs — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 22, 2024

"Radical listening."

Perry has published only a single paper, and it stole thousands of words from 10 other papers. She often concealed that those papers even existed, making no mention of them. In one case 5 continuous pages of her paper are copied-and-pasted directly from someone else's paper. pic.twitter.com/DSnX2WFeEw — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 22, 2024

Perry was so lazy that the first pages of her paper stole from the first page of multiple other papers. Here's a passage taken from a paper by Adalberto Aguirre Jr. and Ruben Martinez, who were never mentioned anywhere in Perry's paper. pic.twitter.com/CZiP3BQ08h — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 22, 2024

Lazy? She did change the word "types" to "examples."

Perry seems virtually unable to write a single word without error. Here, she stole from John Smart, changed a few words, and added errors almost every time (e.g. changing Smart's "distinguishes between X and Y" to "distinguish between X from Y"). pic.twitter.com/P2jxAEwTbS — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 22, 2024

Almost every paragraph is taken from different sources in key sections. When her paper enters a section on "original research" (chatting with 10 colleagues and counting their musings as data), plagiarism became impossible and the PhD thesis looked like this: pic.twitter.com/HhczEOb6XQ — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 22, 2024

Advertisement

Despite questions about whether she can do even middle-school level work, Perry got a masters from Harvard, a PhD from UVA + a job at UCLA Medical. This implicates all those and asks: Are med students being lifted up or brought down by DEI? Read it here:https://t.co/IkSq2rkKpw — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 22, 2024

So she landed a high-paying DEI job through academic theft.

Oh sweet baby Jesus, another one from UVA.



Everything about my alma mater is embarrassing these days. — Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) April 22, 2024

Those universities threw her degrees because she's......



Shocking — Coach Choon (@eastmainst6263) April 22, 2024

DEI is poison and it destroys any institution it manages to infect.

***



