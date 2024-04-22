UCLA School of Medicine’s Woke DEI Chief Caught Plagiarizing

'Biden's Newest Handler': #EarthDay Brought Biden and AOC MUCH Closer Together (Caption Th...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 22, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Christopher Rufo has been demonized for outing the academic rot in our academic institutions, outing at least four plagiarizers at Harvard University alone. Rufo and Luke Rosiak, investigative reporter for The Daily Wire, got together to take a look at the doctoral dissertation of Natalie Perry, who's in charge of the DEI initiative at UCLA Medical School. It turns out she's one of the worst plagiarizers of all:

Dr. Perry, who majored in African American and African studies as an undergrad, wrote a doctoral dissertation called, "Faculty Perceptions of Diversity at a Highly Selective Research-Intensive University." Well, "wrote" is a pretty strong word … more like copied and pasted a doctoral dissertation.

"Radical listening."

Lazy? She did change the word "types" to "examples."

So she landed a high-paying DEI job through academic theft.

DEI is poison and it destroys any institution it manages to infect.

***


 

