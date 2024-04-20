San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violence

A New York Times editor was fired for publishing an op-ed calling for President Trump to send in the National Guard to stop the 2020 riots. Now New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed the National Guard to the New York City subway and no one blinks an eye.

On Monday, "Stop the World for Gaza" protesters blocked the Golden Gate Bridge in both directions for five hours. Sen. Tom Cotton was asked about the protest on Fox News and said that if they tried that in Arkansas, there'd be "a lot of wet criminals."

Cotton posted on X the following day:

I encourage people who get stuck behind the pro-Hamas mobs blocking traffic: take matters into your own hands to get them out of the way.



It's time to put an end to this nonsense. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 16, 2024

The San Francisco Chronicle has picked up the story of Cotton wanting kidnapped drivers to take matters into their own hands. Our own Amy Curtis wrote a VIP post arguing for Cotton and the government to do their job, which is to clear the roads.

Frankly, we love videos of pissed-off drivers dragging protesters out of the way. They are essentially being kidnapped, with their freedom of movement taken away.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called for people to “take matters into your own hands” to remove “mobs blocking traffic” in a post on X Monday. https://t.co/RYGHrQIBL5 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 16, 2024





this is being framed as highly controversial, but the notion it's okay to kidnap hundreds or even thousands of people for five+ hours is far crazier. yes, when a terrorist takes a person hostage it is perfectly fine for them to fight back. pic.twitter.com/hVaYTMs4SZ — Mike Solana (@micsolana) April 19, 2024

I saw another famous guy telling people to use bear spray — David Davidson (@brostoevksy) April 16, 2024

I am all for it, if the cops won’t do something than somebody has to. — Rick Peroni (@rickperoni) April 16, 2024

Duh! You think only protestors get to take matters into their own hands? — Kevbo (@kevbonicus) April 16, 2024

If it were legal for the drivers to physically remove their kidnappers with necessary but not excessive force (as it should be) we wouldn't have this problem. — Jamie Quint (@jamiequint) April 19, 2024

Resistance is justified, right? — GatoradeZeroBoy (@BoyGatorade) April 19, 2024

In the cases where the police are not going to do their job and remove the pests, they have no right to say anything about how the people choose to go about doing it themselves. — DB Cooper (@DBCoope16925665) April 20, 2024

Of all things that have been called violence in the 2020s, taking people hostage is violence. — Dave (@dae5id) April 19, 2024

No chance I would allow a stranger to hold me against my will. Violence would be my last resort but would be on the table certainly — Trophy Husband (@Trophy_Husband5) April 19, 2024

It stops being a protest when you won't let me leave. At that point violence is 100% acceptable. They made the choice, not me. — Mike Smith (@MikeSmith150117) April 20, 2024

Truly. Trapping drivers on a bridge so you can terrorize them w your demonstration is a form of imprisonment / kidnap and should be punishable as such. — Amie Singer (@ThatJewishLady) April 20, 2024

Great point. These are kidnappers. — sue (@Suebythesea_) April 19, 2024

I keep bear spray in my car in case this happens to me. — Kenji (@FungibleUnicorn) April 20, 2024

This is how you do it.https://t.co/ZKdfsTZI6Q — Mike Brown (@dtstp713) April 20, 2024

A just society would throw them off the bridge. — Sovereign (@sovereign1914) April 19, 2024

Either arrest them en masse or expect people to respond. — todd stuart (@toddstu35937697) April 20, 2024

Detroit was prepared:

Detroit police were ready.



Pro-Palestinian protesters were chased down and arrested as they attempted to shut down the Ambassador bridge to Canada. pic.twitter.com/y1JZrNKZku — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 16, 2024





Where are the police then these clowns are pouring cement into barrels?

The FBI sent about 30 agents with guns to raid the home of a Catholic activist who'd allegedly pushed an abortion escort over a year after the incident. The FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) makes it a federal offense to block access to an abortion clinic; let's get Congress to pass something similar for roadways.

