San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violence

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 20, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

A New York Times editor was fired for publishing an op-ed calling for President Trump to send in the National Guard to stop the 2020 riots. Now New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed the National Guard to the New York City subway and no one blinks an eye.

On Monday, "Stop the World for Gaza" protesters blocked the Golden Gate Bridge in both directions for five hours. Sen. Tom Cotton was asked about the protest on Fox News and said that if they tried that in Arkansas, there'd be "a lot of wet criminals." 

Cotton posted on X the following day:

The San Francisco Chronicle has picked up the story of Cotton wanting kidnapped drivers to take matters into their own hands. Our own Amy Curtis wrote a VIP post arguing for Cotton and the government to do their job, which is to clear the roads.

Frankly, we love videos of pissed-off drivers dragging protesters out of the way. They are essentially being kidnapped, with their freedom of movement taken away.


Detroit was prepared:


Where are the police then these clowns are pouring cement into barrels? 

The FBI sent about 30 agents with guns to raid the home of a Catholic activist who'd allegedly pushed an abortion escort over a year after the incident. The FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) makes it a federal offense to block access to an abortion clinic; let's get Congress to pass something similar for roadways.

***

Tags: PROTEST SAN FRANCISCO TOM COTTON

