Legal Analyst Fact-Checks Story About Furries Harassing Kids
San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violen...
Axios: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring the Teaching of the 'Evils' of...
Letitia James Says Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond Should Be Rejected
January 6 Committee Chair Already Trying to Take Away Donald Trump's Secret Service...
Hillary Clinton Says Trump Admires Putin Because He Can 'Kill His Opposition'
Seattle Police Take Down Gun-Toting Pedophile (Video)
Ukraine Aid Passed by Congress Has a 'Loan Cancellation' Clause
Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE...
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)
Mother Jones Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is...
Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and...
SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Uh Oh! 'Climate Change Activists are Protesting Climate Change Activists Now'

Report: Woman Miscarries in Restroom After Hospital Refuses to Help Her, GOP to Blame

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on April 20, 2024
AngieArtist

We've been told that everything is an abortion. A miscarriage is an abortion. Treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is an abortion. Everything's an abortion, and that's sacred to Democrat voters.

Advertisement

The AP related the story of a woman who miscarried in the restroom after hospital staff refused to help her.

Hospital staff "refused" to help her because it was a standalone emergency room without obstetric services. 


Recommended

San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violence
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Dallas Morning News reports on three incidents in which women were turned away, usually because they showed up at emergency clinics that weren't equipped or staffed to handle the incident:

Meanwhile, the staff at Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro, North Carolina, told a pregnant woman, who was complaining of stomach pain, that they would not be able to provide her with an ultrasound. The staff failed to tell her how risky it could be for her to depart without being stabilized, according to federal investigators. While en route to another hospital 45 minutes away, the woman gave birth in a car to a baby who did not survive.

Person Memorial Hospital self-reported the incident. A spokeswoman said the hospital continues to “provide ongoing education for our staff and providers to ensure compliance.”

In Melbourne, Florida, a security guard at Holmes Regional Medical Center refused to let a pregnant woman into the triage area because she had brought a child with her. When the patient came back the next day, medical staff were unable to locate a fetal heartbeat. The center declined to comment on the case.

Advertisement

So what Republican legislation is responsible for any of these? What law prevents you from getting an ultrasound? How does the GOP have blood on its hands? Even if the urgent care had obstetric services, would that have prevented the woman from miscarrying?

***



Tags: ABORTION HOSPITAL REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violence
Brett T.
Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE Week
FuzzyChimp
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)
Brett T.
January 6 Committee Chair Already Trying to Take Away Donald Trump's Secret Service Protection
Brett T.
Letitia James Says Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond Should Be Rejected
Brett T.
Axios: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring the Teaching of the 'Evils' of Communism
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violence Brett T.
Advertisement