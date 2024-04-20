Report: Woman Miscarries in Restroom After Hospital Refuses to Help Her, GOP to Blame

We've been told that everything is an abortion. A miscarriage is an abortion. Treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is an abortion. Everything's an abortion, and that's sacred to Democrat voters.

The AP related the story of a woman who miscarried in the restroom after hospital staff refused to help her.

Emergency rooms refused to treat pregnant women, leaving one to miscarry in a lobby restroom https://t.co/vz3hHjs3PS — The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2024

A Houston woman miscarried in a restroom toilet in the ER lobby while her husband called 911 for help, as hospital staff refused to help her.



There is no other way to say it: extremist GOP politicians and judges have blood on their hands.



Bring on November. https://t.co/bEL7sB7Ur3 — Gina Ortiz Jones (@GinaOrtizJones) April 19, 2024

Hospital staff "refused" to help her because it was a standalone emergency room without obstetric services.

There is a 100% chance this is baloney https://t.co/9Om1lZRThl — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 20, 2024

100% did happen

"Emergency crews, who arrived 20 minutes later and transferred the woman to a hospital, appeared confused over the staff’s refusal to help the woman, according to 911 call transcripts."https://t.co/AXAF4tVjjm — KO Murphy (@klcmurphy) April 20, 2024





TLDR: The woman showed up to a med facility with no obstetric services. https://t.co/dX5drVhClT — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 20, 2024

The Dallas Morning News reports on three incidents in which women were turned away, usually because they showed up at emergency clinics that weren't equipped or staffed to handle the incident:

Meanwhile, the staff at Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro, North Carolina, told a pregnant woman, who was complaining of stomach pain, that they would not be able to provide her with an ultrasound. The staff failed to tell her how risky it could be for her to depart without being stabilized, according to federal investigators. While en route to another hospital 45 minutes away, the woman gave birth in a car to a baby who did not survive. Person Memorial Hospital self-reported the incident. A spokeswoman said the hospital continues to “provide ongoing education for our staff and providers to ensure compliance.” In Melbourne, Florida, a security guard at Holmes Regional Medical Center refused to let a pregnant woman into the triage area because she had brought a child with her. When the patient came back the next day, medical staff were unable to locate a fetal heartbeat. The center declined to comment on the case.

An urgent care in a strip mall isn't a hospital emergency room. — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) April 20, 2024

It was an urgent care — Joni Trimmer (@plzdontbanmee) April 20, 2024

It wasn’t an ER at a hospital. It was an urgent care center. — Lhop (@Lhop963) April 20, 2024

Moral of the story: don’t go to an urgent care that doesn’t have obstetrics — PCBioCaptain (@PCBioCaptain) April 20, 2024

You should try harder to hide your illiteracy when you're in public. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 20, 2024

Urgent care aren't ERs 🍑hole — James Rockford - Leave a message (@JamesRockford20) April 20, 2024

So what Republican legislation is responsible for any of these? What law prevents you from getting an ultrasound? How does the GOP have blood on its hands? Even if the urgent care had obstetric services, would that have prevented the woman from miscarrying?

