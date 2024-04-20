Axios: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring the Teaching of the 'Evils' of Communism

Chalk this up as another win for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's signed into law legislation that would mandate the inclusion of the dangers of communism in public school curriculums. They falsely accused DeSantis of wanting schools to stop teaching about slavery, and now they're butthurt that he's going after communism. Any honest history curriculum would include the dangers of communism and the global body count.

Ron Desantis signs law requiring kindergartners to be taught the "dangers and evils" of communism. https://t.co/9o3dhWLXwA — Axios (@axios) April 18, 2024

From the graphic and the scare quotes, it looks like Axios isn't happy. Sommer Brugal and Yacob Reyes report:

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law this week a flurry of education bills, including a mandate that kids learn the "dangers and evils" of communism starting in kindergarten. Why it matters: Reshaping the state's public education system — including by directing what can and can't be discussed in classrooms — has defined DeSantis' tenure as governor and laid the groundwork for his failed presidential campaign. Between the lines: This week's signings indicate the governor continues to push for changes that some say undermine the public school system in favor of charter and private schools.

So public schools are to teach "age-appropriate" lessons about communism's harms from kindergarten through 12th grade. This is from the same people who opposed the banning of the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten.

Good — Leonardo Doni (@doni__leonardo) April 18, 2024

Honestly based — Ecom💰Amazon💰RE (@entreprenoober) April 18, 2024

No wonder more and more are moving to Florida — Steven (@xizzhu) April 18, 2024

Democrats are subverting every American institution and now they’re concerned about DeSantis countering their indoctrination efforts. — Frid (@fridmiller) April 18, 2024

Good! It's about time we stop this anti- American indoctrination. — Caro91731B (@CarolineBu5159) April 18, 2024

We doubt there be much discussion in kindergarten about communism, but then these are the same people who think kindergarteners should be taught about sexual orientation.

