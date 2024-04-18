Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Fears a Trump Supporter Will 'Sneak' Onto the Jury

Woman Complains That Men Do Nothing When 'Abusive Drug-Addled Bum' Terrorizes Train Car
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 18, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

On Wednesday, we told you about a woman who was a prospective juror for Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in Manhattan. She was excused for scheduling conflicts but said that she could be impartial even though she was "not a fan" of the former president, for whom she listed a litany of policies that still "need to be addressed," 

On "The View," former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin shared her concerns that a Trump supporter might try to "sneak onto that jury." How? By lying and saying, "I hate Trump, but I can be impartial."

Biden won Manhattan by 84.5 percent, and that's the jury pool.

