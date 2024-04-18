Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Fears a Trump Supporter Will 'Sneak' Onto the Jury

On Wednesday, we told you about a woman who was a prospective juror for Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in Manhattan. She was excused for scheduling conflicts but said that she could be impartial even though she was "not a fan" of the former president, for whom she listed a litany of policies that still "need to be addressed,"

On "The View," former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin shared her concerns that a Trump supporter might try to "sneak onto that jury." How? By lying and saying, "I hate Trump, but I can be impartial."

Former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin fears a Trump supporter will "sneak onto that jury."

She suggests the surefire way to get onto the jury is to say "I hate Trump."

She's not worried about a Trump hater sneaking onto the jury. pic.twitter.com/nHkXdyHKMV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 16, 2024

She’s just dumb enough to say this out loud. https://t.co/VFxS7FlVUs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 17, 2024

I learned from this tweet that that bumbling fool was a federal prosecutor. Just wow. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) April 17, 2024

Joy Behar describing a former President as a “bloated orange psycho” definitely makes me consider how far gone this show has fallen. They at least used to pretend to be respectful. — Tim Snook (@timisnook) April 17, 2024

I guess she's not worried about Biden supporters sneaking onto it. — Bryan Wetzel (@BTWetzel) April 17, 2024

Biden won Manhattan by 84.5 percent, and that's the jury pool.

Apparently if you like Trump you can't be impartial, but if you hate Trump, you can. Got it. What a hack. — Phil (@gravityhammer1) April 17, 2024

She also doesn’t seem to understand that person can “hate” Trump and still vote nullification because the Bragg case is hot garbage. — Manu ad Ferrum (@legiones_redde) April 17, 2024

God lord.



She's worried about that in one of the 90% democrats districts is insane. It's a statistical impossibility. We should be more worried about the fact he's going to likely end up with 12 jurors that hate him. And he won't be able to do shit about it. — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@chewyantz) April 17, 2024

Trump won't have an impartial jury in Manhattan, because some Biden voters will "sneak" onto the jury by saying they love Trump.

BREAKING: All 12 jurors seated in Trump hush-money trial



ABC: "All of them said they can be fair and impartial but they all have some opinion of former President Trump."



"There is one woman on the jury who says she doesn't like his persona."



pic.twitter.com/hWxF8CIZSC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 18, 2024

No way.

***







