Prospective Trump Juror Gives Her Thoughts on the Former President

They're still in the jury selection process for Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in Manhattan. This woman could have served on the jury but was dismissed due to scheduling conflicts (while Trump is going to be made to miss his son's high school graduation). She admits to a reporter that she's "not a fan" of the former president.

This is one of the prospective jurors who assured us she could be unbiased in the Trump trial.



She was dismissed due to scheduling conflicts. But she said this, while also assuring the court that she could have remained objective and unbiased. pic.twitter.com/2D4cp2WdBc — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 17, 2024

“He is a racist, a misogynist, he nearly killed me and my entire family, and this must be addressed.



But I can be totally unbiased to try him”.



Paraphrasing. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 17, 2024

She's seriously still butthurt about Trump calling COVID-19 the Chinese virus?

Liberal women are weak whiney angry cry babies. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 17, 2024

These people’s hatred of Trump is matched only by their desire to be noticed and applauded for their hatred of Trump and they have both in such measures they can’t even properly sandbag the jury room. https://t.co/DQppNvpLes — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) April 17, 2024

She is a product of MSNBC. She was very eager to air her grievances about the defendant. None were relative to the case at hand. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 17, 2024

Why are they all the same?pic.twitter.com/SvZwuiEict — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) April 17, 2024

It's a no-brainer that venue should have been moved. Otherwise there's zero chance of an unbiased jury.



Merchan has showed his true colors



He appears not to be concerned with a fair trial — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 17, 2024

She thinks all of Trump policies she disagreed with “needs to be addressed” by the jurors in this case? What does that have to do with the case?



These ppl are insane. It’s like they sent out a call for the most deranged leftists in NYC for this jury. #smh — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) April 17, 2024

She might be slightly biased — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 17, 2024

Each one of her claims is based on media and leftist narratives, not facts.

If she can’t comprehend her assumptions are wrong, why would anyone expect her to understand facts and evidence presented during trial? — Diana (@Diana_1776) April 17, 2024

That's weird...none of those things she had issue with had anything to do with what the trial is about. She did not (at least in this clip) answer how she could be unbiased. — L B (@LB5783) April 17, 2024

She is probably less biased than the ones who will be seated on the jury. — 🇺🇸Brett🇺🇸 (@PatrioTrumpet) April 17, 2024

He can’t get a fair trial in the jurisdiction, which is why the persecution chose it. The case, the persecution and the “judge” are so blatantly biased, the ultimate judgement is fait accompli. They are handing Trump grounds for appeal. Discredit and bleed him dry are the goals. — Steve RTRM (@stevertrm) April 17, 2024

None of those things have anything to do with the case but need “to be addressed”? — Cassis (@cassisnouveau) April 17, 2024

This is why it's a sham trial. Leftists have no morals so they don't care about lying under oath about their lack of impartiality. — Turbulence Modeling (@eskomobar) April 17, 2024

I kept waiting for the “but” that never came. She didn’t understand the assignment. — Christie (@intotheweids) April 17, 2024

So she misunderstands all of those things, but she would understand anything about *this* trial?



My goodness. — John McGlone (@TheMcGloneCode) April 17, 2024

Thank goodness for "scheduling conflicts," although they'll probably find someone equally infected with TDS to take her seat on the jury.

