Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple
Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'
NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter...
Illegal Migrant Kills Advisor to Democratic Senator Cortez Masto In Horrific Hit and...
Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State
Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has a New 'Terrorist' Categorization for Donald Trump
NPR CEO Says the First Amendment Is the Biggest Challenge to Fighting Disinformation
Politics is Super Serious, Girl! AOC Promotes Drag Queen Dressed Like a Tree...
Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam'
Florida Gator Caught Hanging Around Elicits Hilarious Twitter Replies
That Thing That Never Happens, Happened Again. NC Creep Caught Filming Under Woman's...
'GAS'lighting? Palestine Protestors Claim Fart Spray Prank Was Actually IDF Chemical Weapo...
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT

Prospective Trump Juror Gives Her Thoughts on the Former President

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on April 17, 2024
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

They're still in the jury selection process for Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in Manhattan. This woman could have served on the jury but was dismissed due to scheduling conflicts (while Trump is going to be made to miss his son's high school graduation). She admits to a reporter that she's "not a fan" of the former president.

Advertisement

She's seriously still butthurt about Trump calling COVID-19 the Chinese virus?

Recommended

NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds
Coucy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Thank goodness for "scheduling conflicts," although they'll probably find someone equally infected with TDS to take her seat on the jury.

***


Tags: DONALD TRUMP JURY STORMY DANIELS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds
Coucy
Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'
Brett T.
Illegal Migrant Kills Advisor to Democratic Senator Cortez Masto In Horrific Hit and Run Crash
justmindy
Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State
Brett T.
Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam'
Amy Curtis
Politics is Super Serious, Girl! AOC Promotes Drag Queen Dressed Like a Tree in Congress (No Really)
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds Coucy
Advertisement