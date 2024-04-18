Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Fears a Trump Supporter Will 'Sneak' Onto the...
Pallywood: Palestinian Women Devastated at the Loss of a Loved One in Gaza

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 18, 2024
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

Remember back in December when Hamas started passing around a video of a mother sobbing over her 5-month-old baby who had been killed in an Israeli air strike? It couldn't have been more obvious that she was passing around a rubber doll. This reminds us of Hamas dabbling in artificial intelligence to generate poor orphaned Palestinian children with 11 fingers standing in the rubble of Gaza.

Oli London has a behind-the-scenes video for us of Palestinian women sobbing over a Palestinian killed in an Israeli air strike. A little editing will fix this right up and ready it for distribution on the internet:

It's not often we get to see the outtakes from Palestinian propaganda videos, so this was a real treat.

Tags: PALESTINE PROPAGANDA VIDEO

