Pallywood: Palestinian Women Devastated at the Loss of a Loved One in Gaza

Remember back in December when Hamas started passing around a video of a mother sobbing over her 5-month-old baby who had been killed in an Israeli air strike? It couldn't have been more obvious that she was passing around a rubber doll. This reminds us of Hamas dabbling in artificial intelligence to generate poor orphaned Palestinian children with 11 fingers standing in the rubble of Gaza.

Oli London has a behind-the-scenes video for us of Palestinian women sobbing over a Palestinian killed in an Israeli air strike. A little editing will fix this right up and ready it for distribution on the internet:

Palestinian women PRETEND to cry while filming a propaganda video claiming they have just lost a loved one on in an air strike.



The women cannot hold back their laughter and smiles as they attempt to cry for the camera. pic.twitter.com/4kAlpY0XIX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 18, 2024

These are sick evil people in ALL aspects of life. How everyone can't see this blows my mind 🙄😒 — Kitch (@kkitch1984) April 18, 2024

Imagine falling for their propaganda. 🤦 — Paul Hewton (@paul_hewton) April 18, 2024

They really need to hire better actresses. — Luwaina Martinez-Diaz (@diaz_luwai45248) April 18, 2024

Don't quit your day jobs. That's some bad acting — Rayne' (@LibrarianGirl77) April 18, 2024

Acting lessons courtesy of Jussie Smollett. He had to earn a buck somehow. — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) April 18, 2024

Maybe @Alyssa_Milano can go over and give them acting lessons. — Kentucky Whig Party (@KYWhig) April 18, 2024

Pallywood Productions, LLC. — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) April 18, 2024

It's not often we get to see the outtakes from Palestinian propaganda videos, so this was a real treat.

