Brian Stelter Concerned Pro-Trump Propaganda Media Will Publicize Jurors

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on April 18, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

According to ABC News, all 12 jurors have been selected for Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in Manhattan.

"The View's" Sunny Hostin was concerned that a Trump supporter might lie to "sneak" onto the jury, though she didn't seem concerned about Joe Biden supporters sneaking in.

As we reported earlier, the Washington Post had quite the self-own Thursday. Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake blasted Fox News' Jesse Waters for revealing private information about two of the jurors. This came after Blake's employer, the Washington Post, had published the same information.

Former CNN media reporter Brian Stelter noted that thoughtful newsrooms were mulling over how to cover the jury, but that pro-Trump propaganda media would publicize the jurors' personal information.

Stelter's former employer isn't among those "responsible newsrooms,"  reporting the same information as pro-Trump propaganda outlets.

There sure are a lot of pro-Trump propaganda outlets out there, like CNN and the Washington Post. Stelter only cares because he's obsessed with Fox News and what sort of career he can make complaining about them.

***




