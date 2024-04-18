Brian Stelter Concerned Pro-Trump Propaganda Media Will Publicize Jurors

According to ABC News, all 12 jurors have been selected for Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in Manhattan.

ABC: "All of them said they can be fair and impartial but they all have some opinion of former President Trump."



"There is one woman on the jury who says she doesn't like his persona."



pic.twitter.com/hWxF8CIZSC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 18, 2024

"The View's" Sunny Hostin was concerned that a Trump supporter might lie to "sneak" onto the jury, though she didn't seem concerned about Joe Biden supporters sneaking in.

A woman who had been picked as a juror in the Trump case was excused today. She told the judge she was worried about her identity becoming public.

In other words, her concern is the same as that of a juror in the trial of a mob boss. — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) April 18, 2024

No it isn’t. She’s not afraid Trump will have her whacked, she’s afraid, justifiably, that her progressive friends would ostracize her if she didn’t vote to convict Trump. https://t.co/HC8loIersW — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 18, 2024

She said the "pressure" came from family and friends. — sarainitaly 🐰🌷🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) April 18, 2024

As we reported earlier, the Washington Post had quite the self-own Thursday. Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake blasted Fox News' Jesse Waters for revealing private information about two of the jurors. This came after Blake's employer, the Washington Post, had published the same information.

The Washington Post (Aaron Blake's employer) on Tuesday published the same exact information about Juror No. 2.



The outlet deleted this section from its story sometime this morning, just in time for Aaron Blake to attack Fox News for broadcasting this info. https://t.co/E0scHMloEt pic.twitter.com/VTtjQ6TOxt — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 18, 2024

Former CNN media reporter Brian Stelter noted that thoughtful newsrooms were mulling over how to cover the jury, but that pro-Trump propaganda media would publicize the jurors' personal information.

Responsible newsrooms are having thoughtful convos about how to handle Trump juror info that is shared in open court. But how much do their decisions really matter when there's a separate pro-Trump propaganda media that will publicize every single juror detail without hesitation? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2024

Stelter's former employer isn't among those "responsible newsrooms," reporting the same information as pro-Trump propaganda outlets.

BREAKING: CNN, a "responsible" newsroom, publishes even more extensive personal details on three more Trump jurors, possibly putting their lives at risk.



Experts say it would be very dangerous if a conservative were to repeat this information verbatim. https://t.co/HHMQyX2kF1 pic.twitter.com/18Cf3GodRF — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 18, 2024

This is utter nonsense that ignores the facts: The Washington Post, ABC News, POLITICO, and NBC News all published a juror's information. Only when Fox News did it did anyone have a problem. https://t.co/sZ7rfekugK — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 18, 2024

Brian, this is nonsense. The Washington Post, ABC, Politico, and NBC all published the same exact information about jurors as Fox. Look at @AndrewKerrNC’s timeline. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 18, 2024

For Brian Stelter, apparently it's a threat to democracy when "separate pro-Trump propaganda media" repeat the public reporting of Politico, The Washington Post, and The New York Times. https://t.co/Ul4XIhEDyy — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) April 18, 2024

Come on, Brian. CNN is the worst right now for posting every little detail about them.



How about calling them out? You don't work there anymore. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 18, 2024

What would you know about responsible newsrooms? — Johnny Flyover 🇺🇸 (@JohnFlyover) April 18, 2024

"Responsible"



So, none then. — Lisa Green (@LisaAGreen1) April 18, 2024

"Thoughtful convos," but they're posting juror info anyway. Not much thoughtfulness going on. Watters wasn't the only one posting information about jurors that made it possible to identify them. And I've seen more posts from "reputable" reporters today. Just stop. — Laura Kosloff (@legallaurak) April 18, 2024

I'm gonna stop you right there. Newsrooms are having conversations as to how they can give non-leftist jurors cold feet.....and they have just attempted to doxx two jurors by giving extreme details about them, since they aren't cnn watchers. You're a despicable dunce Brian. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) April 18, 2024

Why don’t you take it up with your employer, CNN? They’re doing it.



Oh, wait, you don’t work there anymore. — Dan Krishock (@dkrishock) April 18, 2024

There sure are a lot of pro-Trump propaganda outlets out there, like CNN and the Washington Post. Stelter only cares because he's obsessed with Fox News and what sort of career he can make complaining about them.

