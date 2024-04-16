Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story...
Thousands of African Illegals Crowd New York City Hall for Hearing on 'Uprooting Anti-Blackness'

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on April 16, 2024
Non-citizens can't vote, but they know they have representation on the New York City Council. City hall was pretty busy Tuesday as thousands of illegal aliens lined up to attend an oversight hearing on "The Experience of Black Migrants."

Ashley St. Clair reports that part of the black experience in New York is getting kicked out of your hotel and being put in a shelter.

Whatever they were told, something motivated a thousand African migrants to descend on city hall.

These "new Americans" want to make sure they're properly represented.

What's special about black illegal immigrants?

Every single one of them came to America seeking asylum, or so we're told.

"Migrants rally at NYC's City Hall, want officials to make it easier for them to work," reports CBS News

Newsweek goes one better: "Migrants Descend on New York City Hall: 'Uproot Anti-Blackness'." OK, tell us:

More than 1,000 migrants gathered at New York City Hall on Tuesday during the City Council's oversight hearing, which was slated to discuss the experiences of Black migrants in the city and "uproot anti-Blackness," according to City Council member Alexa Avilés.

The gathering was part of a "rally to uplift the experience of Black migrants," according to the New York City Police Department, which spoke to Newsweek via phone on Tuesday.

"Today's hearing centers [on] the experiences of Black immigrants in NYC and has turned out over 1000 people," Avilés wrote on X. "We must uproot the anti-Blackness that plagues our systems of care - this work requires dedication, creativity, and a city willing to fund our short, mid, and long term needs."

Anti-blackness? We let you into the country, and gave you food and shelter and prepaid debit cards. What do black American citizens in New York City think of this?

***


Tags: AFRICA ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS NEW YORK CITY

