Thousands of African Illegals Crowd New York City Hall for Hearing on 'Uprooting Anti-Blackness'

Non-citizens can't vote, but they know they have representation on the New York City Council. City hall was pretty busy Tuesday as thousands of illegal aliens lined up to attend an oversight hearing on "The Experience of Black Migrants."

🚨NEW: Hundreds, if not thousands of illegal immigrants line up outside of New York City Hall for a meeting on migrants and their experience in NYC. pic.twitter.com/HHOaDmS0w2 — Frankman 🇺🇸 (@Frankman_man) April 16, 2024

Over 1,000 illegal African immigrants swarm New York City Hall during oversight hearing on ‘the experience of black migrants’



Some in the crowd said they were promised Green Cards if they showed up pic.twitter.com/94Dq4QTU26 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 16, 2024

And did anyone care to ask WHO promised them that? — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) April 16, 2024

Over 1,000 African migrants have taken over NYC’s City Hall today



95% are military aged men and many crossed the southern border illegally to get here.pic.twitter.com/66ob6M0BWW — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) April 16, 2024

This would be an incredible opportunity to round them up and deport them immediately. 🤷 — 💥TexasMAGA💥ℂ𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕝𝕪𝕟✝️🇺🇲🍊🤠🚛🏠🍸 (@CarolynClarkDFW) April 16, 2024

"Wd were promised...." Welcome to Democrat political speech. — Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) April 16, 2024

Ashley St. Clair reports that part of the black experience in New York is getting kicked out of your hotel and being put in a shelter.

Migrants are now flooding NYC City Hall to protest being moved to shelters instead of the luxury hotels. pic.twitter.com/Cy5L16MDP2 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) April 16, 2024

Why are community notes writers who are not here on the ground noting me? Please read into your own source. They are protesting being moved to shelters and are demanding permanent housing + visas. pic.twitter.com/viFEYQiqOx — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) April 16, 2024

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2024

Whole park is filled. Insane. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) April 16, 2024

Whatever they were told, something motivated a thousand African migrants to descend on city hall.

Think about where liberals have taken America. We have people who legally aren't supposed to be here publicly protesting because they want more free stuff. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 16, 2024

Reality is setting in for them.



The temporary life of luxury has halted.



Now they’ll be angry, disappointed, and unleashed on American communities. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) April 16, 2024

The absolute entitled arrogance to think one should be allowed to live free in a luxury hotel after one has crossed the border of a country illegally. Is mind blowing. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) April 16, 2024

This cannot be real life 👀



A mob of illegals storming a government building?



Get them all out of here. 🤦‍♂️ — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) April 16, 2024

These "new Americans" want to make sure they're properly represented.

What a mess. Deport all of them. — Donna Barford (@DonnaBarford) April 16, 2024

Can't wait to see what happens when those free debit cards stop flowing. — JVH (@Irishroundtable) April 16, 2024

I only see 2 articles online - one from CBS and one from Fox5. Both are saying it's about Black migrants. It's like the organizers are trying to prove racism even when it comes to treatment of illegals. — Meredith (@Mermaz) April 16, 2024

What's special about black illegal immigrants?

Imagine voting for the party that's responsible for this crap — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 16, 2024

Even in shelters, aren’t they better off here than they were where they came from? They should be grateful. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) April 16, 2024

Every single one of them came to America seeking asylum, or so we're told.

Strange, they don't fear deportation.



They used to hide once they entered. Fear even something as simple as a speeding ticket.



Now they're openly making demands.



I suggest collecting their info and keeping a list for the next administration. — Marshal P. (@packarmz) April 16, 2024

"Migrants rally at NYC's City Hall, want officials to make it easier for them to work," reports CBS News.

Newsweek goes one better: "Migrants Descend on New York City Hall: 'Uproot Anti-Blackness'." OK, tell us:

More than 1,000 migrants gathered at New York City Hall on Tuesday during the City Council's oversight hearing, which was slated to discuss the experiences of Black migrants in the city and "uproot anti-Blackness," according to City Council member Alexa Avilés. The gathering was part of a "rally to uplift the experience of Black migrants," according to the New York City Police Department, which spoke to Newsweek via phone on Tuesday. "Today's hearing centers [on] the experiences of Black immigrants in NYC and has turned out over 1000 people," Avilés wrote on X. "We must uproot the anti-Blackness that plagues our systems of care - this work requires dedication, creativity, and a city willing to fund our short, mid, and long term needs."

Anti-blackness? We let you into the country, and gave you food and shelter and prepaid debit cards. What do black American citizens in New York City think of this?

