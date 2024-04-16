President Biden Packs Them In at His Campaign Stop in His Hometown of...
Just 'Criticizing Israel' - Washington Post Whitewashes Antisemitism in @StopAntisemitism...
Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Blood Is Boiling Over the Word ‘Alien’
Greta Thunberg and John Harwood Join Mehdi Hasan's New Media Empire
Google Employees Occupy CEO's Office, Demand Company Stop Doing Business With Israel
Oliver Darcy: NPR Dismisses Right-Wing Attacks on New CEO Over 'Old Tweets Skewering...
Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story...
AP Wonders If Country Music Will Welcome Beyoncé 'Fans of Color'
Thousands of African Illegals Crowd New York City Hall for Hearing on 'Uprooting...
In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other...
Soros-Funded Community Justice Exchange Behind Bail Fund for Pro-Hamas Road Blockers
'Is Your Family Tree a Wreath?": Guess Who Jonathan Chait Says Is Right...
Visit a College Campus Sometime: NBC News Sounding the Alarm on X Accounts...
There Have Been a Ton of Insane Liberal Protests and Meltdowns Lately

Slate: Skeptic of Stormy Daniels Case Now Thinks Alvin Bragg Is on Solid Legal Ground

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Twitchy's own lawyer, Aaron Walker, did a deep dive on the "hush money" case against Donald Trump in Manhattan and concluded that Trump may very well be proved the victim of extortion. How this ever ended up in court is beyond us, but as Joe Biden slips further in the polls (and mentally), Democrats are counting on this case to be the one the puts Trump behind bars.

Advertisement

Mark Joseph Stern has a piece in Slate admitting he was wrong when he thought Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case was on shaky legal ground. It sounds like he's trying to convince himself as well as his readers.

Stern writes:

All of which leads to the second, more practical reason I was wrong to doubt Bragg’s indictment: I thought any trial Trump faced before 2024 should be about the election. This case, however, is about the election—albeit the one in 2016, not 2020. This distinction matters, but not nearly enough to undermine the wisdom of the New York prosecution.

Obviously, Trump’s criminality during and after the 2020 election, including his work to overturn the outcome through an insurrection, is more serious than the Stormy Daniels payout. Much more serious; no debate there. It would be ideal if Trump faced trial for these alleged offenses first, because they marked a historic and devastating assault on democracy, culminating in an act of shocking violence. He deserves to be held accountable for these actions in open court, by a jury of his peers, before he has another chance to stage a coup. But thanks to Trump’s persistent efforts to run out the clock—too often indulged by SCOTUS—it’s now almost inconceivable that he will face such a trial before it’s time to vote again.

Recommended

President Biden Packs Them In at His Campaign Stop in His Hometown of Scranton
Brett T.
Advertisement

"An act of shocking violence." Yeah, someone knocked over a table and another guy put his feet up on the desk. The only shocking violence was the shooting of Ashli Babbit.

It's funny how Hillary Clinton funneled money through a law firm to generate the fake Steele dossier, and she got off with a fine from the FEC.

The thinking on the Left now seems to be that this was election interference because Trump would have lost the election had Daniels come forward earlier.

Advertisement

Trump will win the election from prison and pardon himself.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP SLATE STORMY DANIELS ALVIN BRAGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Biden Packs Them In at His Campaign Stop in His Hometown of Scranton
Brett T.
In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights)
Aaron Walker
Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Blood Is Boiling Over the Word ‘Alien’
Brett T.
Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)
Sam J.
Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story About Migrants
Amy Curtis
Google Employees Occupy CEO's Office, Demand Company Stop Doing Business With Israel
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Biden Packs Them In at His Campaign Stop in His Hometown of Scranton Brett T.
Advertisement