Slate: Skeptic of Stormy Daniels Case Now Thinks Alvin Bragg Is on Solid Legal Ground

Twitchy's own lawyer, Aaron Walker, did a deep dive on the "hush money" case against Donald Trump in Manhattan and concluded that Trump may very well be proved the victim of extortion. How this ever ended up in court is beyond us, but as Joe Biden slips further in the polls (and mentally), Democrats are counting on this case to be the one the puts Trump behind bars.

Mark Joseph Stern has a piece in Slate admitting he was wrong when he thought Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case was on shaky legal ground. It sounds like he's trying to convince himself as well as his readers.

Stern writes:

All of which leads to the second, more practical reason I was wrong to doubt Bragg’s indictment: I thought any trial Trump faced before 2024 should be about the election. This case, however, is about the election—albeit the one in 2016, not 2020. This distinction matters, but not nearly enough to undermine the wisdom of the New York prosecution. Obviously, Trump’s criminality during and after the 2020 election, including his work to overturn the outcome through an insurrection, is more serious than the Stormy Daniels payout. Much more serious; no debate there. It would be ideal if Trump faced trial for these alleged offenses first, because they marked a historic and devastating assault on democracy, culminating in an act of shocking violence. He deserves to be held accountable for these actions in open court, by a jury of his peers, before he has another chance to stage a coup. But thanks to Trump’s persistent efforts to run out the clock—too often indulged by SCOTUS—it’s now almost inconceivable that he will face such a trial before it’s time to vote again.

"An act of shocking violence." Yeah, someone knocked over a table and another guy put his feet up on the desk. The only shocking violence was the shooting of Ashli Babbit.

It's funny how Hillary Clinton funneled money through a law firm to generate the fake Steele dossier, and she got off with a fine from the FEC.

The thinking on the Left now seems to be that this was election interference because Trump would have lost the election had Daniels come forward earlier.

Trump will win the election from prison and pardon himself.

