Supreme Court Upholds Idaho Ban on Sex Changes for Minors

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on April 15, 2024
The Supreme Court has upheld Idaho's ban on "gender-affirming care" for minors. It looks like "trans genocide" is in full swing.

"… hormone therapies, or mastectomies that do not align with the child's biological sex."

This is a huge win.

