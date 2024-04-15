Having Solved Crime in Seattle, the Seattle Police Department Turns Its Attention to...
Judge Says That Trump Must Appear in Court for the Duration of His Trial or Face Arrest

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on April 15, 2024
Angela Weiss/AFP via AP Pool

The "hush money" case against Donald Trump — which our resident lawyer could prove that Trump is the victim of extortion — began Monday, and we're hearing that Judge Juan Merchan has ordered Trump to appear in the courtroom every day for the duration of the trial or face arrest.

That's one way to keep Trump off the campaign trail. Over an alleged misdemeanor that was raised to the level of a felony.

They must be really worried about Joe Biden's poll numbers. As someone said above, this show trial isn't going to sit well with flyover country. Nothing political …

