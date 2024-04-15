Judge Says That Trump Must Appear in Court for the Duration of His Trial or Face Arrest

The "hush money" case against Donald Trump — which our resident lawyer could prove that Trump is the victim of extortion — began Monday, and we're hearing that Judge Juan Merchan has ordered Trump to appear in the courtroom every day for the duration of the trial or face arrest.

Trump has to be in the courtroom every day for the duration of his criminal trial.



"If you do not show up there will be an arrest," Judge Merchan said. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) April 15, 2024

Trump might be in a courtroom instead of at his sons high school graduation on May 17th. Judge Merchan declined to rule yet on whether Trump could miss trial for the event. — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) April 15, 2024

Judge Juan Merchan, a Biden donor whose daughter worked for powerful Democrats, just threatened former President Donald Trump with JAIL if he misses a single day of trial over the coming months in the middle of the 2024 campaign.



If this isn’t election interference, nothing is! pic.twitter.com/Eqv224AddE — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 15, 2024





This is how disgusting the Biden Trial has become. Not even letting the President attend his son’s high school graduation. Nothing but a political attack.👇



“Trump's hush-money trial might make him miss Barron's high school graduation ceremony” https://t.co/6WZ5DcPUdZ — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 15, 2024

1 hour into the Biden Trial and it’s already despicable. https://t.co/wwPkjgpYBg — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 15, 2024

They really don't understand how this is playing out in flyover country. https://t.co/64R5d1C0fv — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) April 15, 2024

That's one way to keep Trump off the campaign trail. Over an alleged misdemeanor that was raised to the level of a felony.

Trump should just get arrested and seal the deal with the landslide victory for 2024. I say just go for it. — Larry Dick (@fixournews) April 15, 2024

Trump should force this court to issue the warrant and arrest him.



2024 will be a bigger landslide than it already WILL be for Trump. — Joe Bidens Last Brain Cell (@BidensBrainCelI) April 15, 2024

Political prosecution designed to drain funds and time from the leading candidate.



Absurd. — Swan (@AndySwan) April 15, 2024

That was always the plan — Tobias Maximus (@tobyzapf) April 15, 2024

Election interference.



He should just let them arrest him. It would swing him up 5-10 percent in the polls. — Starship Alves (@StarshipAlves) April 15, 2024

For every day he’s in court he’ll probably gain a point on Biden, so I doubt he minds. — Mystral (@Mystral2042) April 15, 2024

Everything they have ever done against Trump has backfired. This will too. — Robert Ford (@LaidbacWanderer) April 15, 2024

Don't get too upset Merchan is requiring Trump to be in court every day or be arrested.



This means for the next 2 months, Trump will be THE NEWS CYCLE. This will be BILLIONS worth of earned media! — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 15, 2024

Clown court — Rex (@rex_nullus) April 15, 2024

Now I'm definitely voting for him. This is absurd. — Carthago Delenda Est (@LegIIIGallica) April 15, 2024

Crap like this makes me want him to win more than ever.



Ridiculous. — PhysicalPursuit (@Total6Package) April 15, 2024

They are doing this so he can't campaign. This is their shadow campaign against him for 2024. — Mr. Idaho (@IDSurvivalPrep) April 15, 2024

They must be really worried about Joe Biden's poll numbers. As someone said above, this show trial isn't going to sit well with flyover country. Nothing political …

***