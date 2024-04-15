Free Beacon Looks Into President Joe Biden's Lifelong Stutter

Remember when President Joe Biden tried to quote the Declaration of Independence? "We hold these truths to be self-evident: all men and women created by -go- you know - you know the thing." That was his stutter. All the times he's lied about his son being killed in Iraq? That's his stutter too. Getting arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela? His stutter. Those times when he just freezes up like his brain is rebooting? That is his stutter. We hear a lot about Biden's lifelong stutter, even though it's noticeably absent from footage of him as a senator and as vice president. Look at the video of Biden's 2008 debate with Sarah Palin — it's a totally different guy.

Advertisement

Joe Gabriel Simonson has a great thread from the Free Beacon looking into Biden's lifelong stutter. It sounds pretty ableist to us, but you be the judge:

New @FreeBeacon: Both Biden's campaign and his cheerleaders in the media are back to blaming any verbal mishaps on a "lifelong stutter" — even though he supposedly conquered it decades ago



Here's the problem: His story doesn't add uphttps://t.co/SPqvmjBvV0 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

Biden has long said, both in his official biography and memoir, that he knew his stutter was gone when he spoke at his high school graduation ceremony in 1961. First, he said he gave the commencement speech, then he changed it to a "welcoming speech." — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

It wasn't the valedictorian speech? We're surprised.

But there's no record, documents and newspaper reports from the time show, that Biden ever spoke. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

Biden first told this story in *1987* while trying to deflect from allegations that he was plagiarizing. Back then, in Iowa, Biden told the story of conquering his stutter to voters. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

But reporters smelled blood in the water and quickly reached out to those he went to school with. They reached out to the valedictorian and the headmaster of his Catholic prep school. All of them either disputed the story or said they had no recollection of him speaking. pic.twitter.com/uYwwyXqTZk — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

That reminds of of Biden telling us it was "no joke" that he used to attend a black church daily after mass, even though no one there has any memory of him.

So, after the @FreeBeacon was unable to find any evidence that Biden spoke -- even as his campaign and friends in the media are attacking Trump for mocking Biden's alleged stutter -- we reached out to the White House. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

A certain online spokesman for Biden bristled at the accusation. Of course Biden spoke at his graduation, have you not checked his official biography? The author even provides a citation. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

Reached for comment, White House spokesman Andrew Bates assured the Free Beacon that Biden spoke at his graduation ceremony. For evidence, Bates shared a screenshot of a page from Joe Biden: A Trial Of Life And Redemption along with another screenshot of a citation that said one of Biden’s classmates corroborated the graduation speech story. But the citation Bates shared was for an entirely different chapter of the book, and pertained to a story about Biden’s courtship of his first wife, Neilia.

So the White House, either out of incompetence or mendaciousness, sent me a completely erroneous citation for the claim. After a few more exchanges, and no evidence provided, the White House said Biden was "proud" to speak at his graduation ceremony. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

Advertisement

No one denies Biden had a stutter. The point of this exercise is to remind the public that every time his campaign or his friends in the media use the stutter as a defense (which they're doing a lot more lately), that Biden is likely lying about a key element of his story. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

Just like Biden almost certainly lied about how he became a public defender the same day he screwed over a welder who burned off his penis. https://t.co/3N1Om7aodk — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

One more addendum to this story: Biden was asked about this strange story in 1987, which was also told around the same time he claimed he walked out of a Delaware restaurant after they wouldn't serve his black classmate. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

After the classmate came out and said this did not happen (Biden and his friends, the classmate said, finished their meal and did nothing), Biden gave a simple answer:



"I was involved in those events." — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 15, 2024

It’s complete garbage. I had a stutter when I was a kid. It makes some words hard to say.



It doesn’t make you slur words, make up words, or tell lies about Amtrak or your grades in college. — igK (@igKress) April 15, 2024

Because it's all complete nonsense. — JWF (@OriginalJWF) April 15, 2024

Advertisement

It’s not a stutter when a person stares blankly into a camera. That is more likely due to his handlers pausing before telling him what to say next. — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) April 15, 2024

His job is to lie.



Now we're seeing him suffer in his old age. — Michael Crane (@MikeJCzapla) April 15, 2024

I watched @JoeBiden through the 1980s and 1990s and he never stuttered once. Not only did he never stutter he never shut TF up. — Mama Told Me Not To Look Into The Eyes Of The Sun (@ConservaThreads) April 15, 2024

Right.. funny how he didn't have a stutter when he was trying to stop Clarence Thomas' approval to the Supreme Court or did it only develop in the last 5 years — Marian (@marian_olivei) April 15, 2024

I've never heard of a stutter causing a person to blank on what they were going to say, staring off into space. — Matt (@jackalswitch79) April 15, 2024

Biden has lied for so long and about so much that we don't know a real single thing about him. He's President Verbal Kint making up things off the bulletin board, and our media just decided to stop caring about it. https://t.co/lFMbM7fr52 pic.twitter.com/5AG446xFog — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 15, 2024

The media kept a running counter of Trump's lies, but we still see people on X shaming RNC Research for making fun of his stutter.

Where have all of the fact-checkers gone?

Advertisement

***