Trump Stands Trial: The Assault on America

Free Beacon Looks Into President Joe Biden's Lifelong Stutter

Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Remember when President Joe Biden tried to quote the Declaration of Independence? "We hold these truths to be self-evident: all men and women created by -go- you know - you know the thing." That was his stutter. All the times he's lied about his son being killed in Iraq? That's his stutter too. Getting arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela? His stutter. Those times when he just freezes up like his brain is rebooting? That is his stutter. We hear a lot about Biden's lifelong stutter, even though it's noticeably absent from footage of him as a senator and as vice president. Look at the video of Biden's 2008 debate with Sarah Palin — it's a totally different guy.

Joe Gabriel Simonson has a great thread from the Free Beacon looking into Biden's lifelong stutter. It sounds pretty ableist to us, but you be the judge:

It wasn't the valedictorian speech? We're surprised.

That reminds of of Biden telling us it was "no joke" that he used to attend a black church daily after mass, even though no one there has any memory of him.

Reached for comment, White House spokesman Andrew Bates assured the Free Beacon that Biden spoke at his graduation ceremony. For evidence, Bates shared a screenshot of a page from Joe Biden: A Trial Of Life And Redemption along with another screenshot of a citation that said one of Biden’s classmates corroborated the graduation speech story.

But the citation Bates shared was for an entirely different chapter of the book, and pertained to a story about Biden’s courtship of his first wife, Neilia.

The media kept a running counter of Trump's lies, but we still see people on X shaming RNC Research for making fun of his stutter.

Where have all of the fact-checkers gone?

***

Tags: FREE BEACON JOE BIDEN

