Department of Education Weighs in on LGBTQ 'Day of (No) Silence' With Creepy Video

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on April 13, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

In case you missed it, Friday was the Day of (No) Silence. The LGBTQ community was supposed to stay off of social media to demonstrate the erasure of their voices. We didn't notice anything.

There was some confusion, though, because the organization behind the Day of Silence, the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) rebranded it as the Day of (No) Silence. According to the creators, "GLSEN’s Day of NO Silence is a nationally-recognized student-led demonstration where LGBTQ+ students and allies all around the country—and the world— protest the harmful effects of harassment and discrimination of LGBTQ+ people in schools." However, "the option of participating in a silent protest remains available" if you're more comfortable with that.

The U.S. Department of Education looked to an elementary school "library paraprofessional" (we don't know what that is) who answers to the title "Mx" to bring together Day of (No) Silence and National Library Week.

Conservatives are just asking school libraries not to include books with graphic illustrations of sexual activity. But, apparently, student do best when they see themselves in their library books.

And why did the Department of Education feature "them" in a video?

We're not finding much support in the replies. "Mx" is stupid and we'd like to see the research that students do best when they can "see themselves."

How about leaving gender identity and sexual orientation out of elementary school?

***

