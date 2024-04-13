Department of Education Weighs in on LGBTQ 'Day of (No) Silence' With Creepy Video

In case you missed it, Friday was the Day of (No) Silence. The LGBTQ community was supposed to stay off of social media to demonstrate the erasure of their voices. We didn't notice anything.

Advertisement

Observing #DayOfSilence to spotlight the erasure of LGBTQ+ voices. In unity, we find strength and demand change. Silence speaks volumes. Let's end discrimination and celebrate inclusivity! pic.twitter.com/11hIzDG44w — Young Democrats of Will County (@YoungDemsofWill) April 12, 2024

There was some confusion, though, because the organization behind the Day of Silence, the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) rebranded it as the Day of (No) Silence. According to the creators, "GLSEN’s Day of NO Silence is a nationally-recognized student-led demonstration where LGBTQ+ students and allies all around the country—and the world— protest the harmful effects of harassment and discrimination of LGBTQ+ people in schools." However, "the option of participating in a silent protest remains available" if you're more comfortable with that.

Today the LGBTQ community has another day celebrating them. The day of “No Silence” because they’ve been silent for decades.



This is not to be confused with the “Day of Silence” which is April 14th.



The silent LGBTQ+ community have over 140 calendar days celebrating them. pic.twitter.com/TdLPHJmZ3R — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2024

The U.S. Department of Education looked to an elementary school "library paraprofessional" (we don't know what that is) who answers to the title "Mx" to bring together Day of (No) Silence and National Library Week.

Mx Eddie Donato, an elementary school library paraprofessional, reminds us that students do best when they can see themselves in their schools, their educators, their leaders, and their library books. #DayOfNoSilence #NationalLibraryWeek pic.twitter.com/atR2gI9A0z — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) April 12, 2024

Conservatives are just asking school libraries not to include books with graphic illustrations of sexual activity. But, apparently, student do best when they see themselves in their library books.

Thankfully, your harmful agenda for children stops at the Florida state line. — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 12, 2024

Abolish the US Department of Education. https://t.co/34SNq08T14 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) April 12, 2024

Grooming is now official DOE policy. — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) April 12, 2024

Thanks for this PSA of why we should abolish the Department of Education.



Money well spent. — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) April 12, 2024

As a staff member in the public school system, homeschool your kids if you can. — Nullius (@NulliusPersona) April 12, 2024

What a strange and creepy video. — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) April 12, 2024

Who is this freak groomer weirdo? — Rick Shaftan -- Neighborhood Research and Media (@Shaftan) April 12, 2024

Advertisement

And why did the Department of Education feature "them" in a video?

The @usedgov needs to be defunded and eliminated immediately.



This is not acceptable. — Chris C (@mrfudd0) April 12, 2024

Mx Donato is stunning and brave, and xir work is incredible. So glad my 5 year old transgender daughter has a supportive nonbinary teacher to receive hormones from. — Fed Krassenstein Press Release (Parody) (@FedKrassen) April 12, 2024

What new hell is this? Can we do math, please. For the love of God — Todd Roy (@TheToddRoy) April 12, 2024

There will be a point where history examines how we let tolerance run amok at our own expense.



Live your own life but leave the kids out of it. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) April 12, 2024

We're not finding much support in the replies. "Mx" is stupid and we'd like to see the research that students do best when they can "see themselves."

How about leaving gender identity and sexual orientation out of elementary school?

***