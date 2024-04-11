This Is Fine: Afghan on Terror Watchlist Spent YEAR in US; Released by...
Trans Antifa Member Arrested for Bombing at Alabama Attorney General's Office

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 11, 2024

We guess the "Trans Day of Vengeance" has turned into an ongoing event.

You're probably familiar with the post hoc, ergo proptor hoc fallacy: Because one thing happened after another thing, it must have been the cause. Erick Erickson noted its use by NBC News to report on a trans Antifa member who bombed the Alabama attorney general's office.

In case that gets cut off, NBC News reported:

The detonation happened one day after the state attorney general's office said Marshall did not plan to prosecute in vitro fertilization providers or families after a controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling. The motive authorities attribute to the suspect has not been released.

The motive has not been released, but Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert placed stickers on state buildings "advocating for various political ideologies" the night of the explosion, including stickers promoting antifa, anti-police and anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement sentiments.

This reporting is erroneous. President Joe Biden has assured us that Antifa is just an idea.

Andy Ngo and Libby Emmons report for The Post Millennial:

A trans person with links to Antifa was arrested and charged with the February detonation an improvised explosive device, a nail bomb, outside the Alabama attorney general's Montgomery office.

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Alabama, was indicted on Wednesday and charged with malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device. 

A detention memo from a US attorney's office stated, "That device had the characteristics of an IED, and Calvert added a substantial number of nails and other shrapnel to increase its destructive capability." 

The explosion was outside the office of Attorney General Steve Marshall on February 24, in the early hours of the morning, at approximately 3:42 am. Surveillance footage showed an individual wearing dark clothes, a mask, and goggles near the statehouse.

Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
Brett T.
This happened in February and we're only hearing about it now? Why hasn't this been on the news?

The FBI's new focus is on Christian nationalism. That's the real terrorist threat.

Antifa is just an idea, and this clown was slapping "Support Your Local Antifa" stickers on government buildings.

His case will probably be thrown out because the judge will use the wrong pronouns.

***


