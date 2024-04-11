Trans Antifa Member Arrested for Bombing at Alabama Attorney General's Office

We guess the "Trans Day of Vengeance" has turned into an ongoing event.

You're probably familiar with the post hoc, ergo proptor hoc fallacy: Because one thing happened after another thing, it must have been the cause. Erick Erickson noted its use by NBC News to report on a trans Antifa member who bombed the Alabama attorney general's office.

A trans activist tied to ANTIFA exploded a bomb at the office of Alabama's Attorney General. Comcast, however, chose to imply pro-lifers planted the bomb. https://t.co/GnOiuYSXJy pic.twitter.com/73GVkfbw7N — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 11, 2024

In case that gets cut off, NBC News reported:

The detonation happened one day after the state attorney general's office said Marshall did not plan to prosecute in vitro fertilization providers or families after a controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling. The motive authorities attribute to the suspect has not been released.

The motive has not been released, but Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert placed stickers on state buildings "advocating for various political ideologies" the night of the explosion, including stickers promoting antifa, anti-police and anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement sentiments.

This reporting is erroneous. President Joe Biden has assured us that Antifa is just an idea.

Andy Ngo and Libby Emmons report for The Post Millennial:

A trans person with links to Antifa was arrested and charged with the February detonation an improvised explosive device, a nail bomb, outside the Alabama attorney general's Montgomery office. Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Alabama, was indicted on Wednesday and charged with malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device. … A detention memo from a US attorney's office stated, "That device had the characteristics of an IED, and Calvert added a substantial number of nails and other shrapnel to increase its destructive capability." The explosion was outside the office of Attorney General Steve Marshall on February 24, in the early hours of the morning, at approximately 3:42 am. Surveillance footage showed an individual wearing dark clothes, a mask, and goggles near the statehouse.

BREAKING: Suspect arrested over b*mbing at Alabama Attorney General's office. The suspect is a trans nonbinary Antifa member.



The modern LGBTQ movement is radicalizing activists into becoming violent extremists. This uptick in LGBTQ violence is alarming. pic.twitter.com/j77u7RGQ0f — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2024

Yet another domestic terrórist who was radicalized by gender ideology who no one will ever know about because the media will never accurately report on what he did.



The more these evils are hidden from society the more they will grow in the darkness.



Expose all of it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 11, 2024

This story will disappear in 3...2...1...



Doesnt fit the narrative — Jack (@jackunheard) April 11, 2024

The left needs to stop trying to normalize this and treat it for what it is: mental illness. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 11, 2024

If only there was some signs of instability. If only. — Bad RobL (@badrobl) April 11, 2024

This occurred Feb 24th. The explosive device contained nails and screws: pic.twitter.com/x0JAbDDR0Y — Brian Davis Political Scientist (@2658Bri) April 11, 2024

This happened in February and we're only hearing about it now? Why hasn't this been on the news?

It's alarming how the mainstream media protects these people all in the name of maintaining their psyop machine — AdQm 🦅🇺🇲 (@realAdamR17) April 11, 2024

The FBI's new focus is on Christian nationalism. That's the real terrorist threat.

Trans violence is on the rise, thanks to Biden and his administration giving them special treatment and telling them "We have your back." — Kathy Brock NP (@KathyBrockDavis) April 11, 2024

Why do they all look like that? — Namecantbeblank (@Namegt4char) April 11, 2024

Antifa is just an idea, and this clown was slapping "Support Your Local Antifa" stickers on government buildings.

His case will probably be thrown out because the judge will use the wrong pronouns.

