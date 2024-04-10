Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters

'They Killed Him!' Mother of Dexter Reed Falsely Claims Her Son was Targeted...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 10, 2024
Twitter

Remember when liberals' heads exploded when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new legislation that toughened penalties on those arrested during mostly peaceful protests and made it a third-degree felony for obstructing traffic, and making the driver not liable for injury or death “caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.” Libs claimed that DeSantis had given Florida the right to run down protesters with your car. Fortunately, he brought along Sheriff Grady Judd, who had visual aids for the media: photos of a peaceful protest and photos of a riot for those who couldn't tell the difference. As Twitchy reported, TV producer Andrew Kimmel called the tougher penalties “actual fascism.”

The legislation was there to protect people who were being pulled from their cars. We reported on Black Lives Matter protesters firing shots at drivers who tried to skirt their makeshift roadblocks.

Now the Louisiana House has passed similar legislation, and it's causing another leftist meltdown.

Yes, the far-right would just be plowing down progressive protesters left and right and getting away with it.

Or dragged out of them and beaten.

You're driving along, minding your own business, and happen to turn into a bunch of Black Lives Matter rioters who think you're trying to disrupt their "mostly peaceful" protest, so they surround your car and try to drag you out and beat you to death. This law would make it so you wouldn't have to surrender to the mob and get yourself killed.

Sounds awesome.

***

