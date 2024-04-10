Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters

Remember when liberals' heads exploded when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new legislation that toughened penalties on those arrested during mostly peaceful protests and made it a third-degree felony for obstructing traffic, and making the driver not liable for injury or death “caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.” Libs claimed that DeSantis had given Florida the right to run down protesters with your car. Fortunately, he brought along Sheriff Grady Judd, who had visual aids for the media: photos of a peaceful protest and photos of a riot for those who couldn't tell the difference. As Twitchy reported, TV producer Andrew Kimmel called the tougher penalties “actual fascism.”

The legislation was there to protect people who were being pulled from their cars. We reported on Black Lives Matter protesters firing shots at drivers who tried to skirt their makeshift roadblocks.

Now the Louisiana House has passed similar legislation, and it's causing another leftist meltdown.

House votes 69-29 for Rep. Jay Galle bill saying driver can't be sued for causing injury, death, damage by driving into a crowd illegally blocking roadway if the driver feels "in immediate danger of imminent death, bodily injury or serious bodily harm." HB383 to Senate. #lalege — Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) April 8, 2024

Louisiana House passes a measure that permits people to drive into protests, even kill people, without legal repercussions. Imagine the Charlottesville United the Right Rally with more deaths like Heather Heyer's & the drivers just smiling & going on their way. https://t.co/BIrbtmPrBi — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 9, 2024

Yes, the far-right would just be plowing down progressive protesters left and right and getting away with it.

Is this like the Florida law that when protesters surround your car and start beating on it, you can drive away without jeopardy? Yes, it is. Good. We need more of these. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) April 9, 2024

You're driving along, minding your own business, and happen to turn into a bunch of Black Lives Matter rioters who think you're trying to disrupt their "mostly peaceful" protest, so they surround your car and try to drag you out and beat you to death. This law would make it so you wouldn't have to surrender to the mob and get yourself killed.

Sounds awesome.

