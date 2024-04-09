Amnesty International Memorializes Death of Jailed 'Palestinian Writer', Leaves Out a Few...
CIA Contractor Boasts About How the FBI 'Can Put Anyone in Jail' With a 'Nudge'

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on April 09, 2024

At first, we thought this was another of James O'Keefe's stings, but it comes to us from Sound Investigations. We're not familiar with Sound Investigations, but it's difficult to question what they've managed to catch on video. Watch as a former FBI official who now works for the CIA brags about how the FBI can put anyone in jail.

FBI Uses “Embellished” News, “Fake Social Media” to “Really Get People Mad”

Is it entrapment? No, it's more like a "nudge."

The FBI doesn't even know how many FBI agents were embedded at the Capitol.

Maybe everything he's saying is B.S. to try to impress his Tinder "date." But it doesn't sound that way.

As we said, this could all just be big talk to impress the undercover journalist. But we've seen videos before not unlike this one.

We'll take it with some hefty skepticism while at the same time not being surprised at all if it's all true.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CIA FBI JANUARY 6

