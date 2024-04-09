CIA Contractor Boasts About How the FBI 'Can Put Anyone in Jail' With a 'Nudge'

At first, we thought this was another of James O'Keefe's stings, but it comes to us from Sound Investigations. We're not familiar with Sound Investigations, but it's difficult to question what they've managed to catch on video. Watch as a former FBI official who now works for the CIA brags about how the FBI can put anyone in jail.
BREAKING: CIA Officer/Former FBI Boasts “Can Put Anyone in Jail…Set ’Em Up!” “We Call It a Nudge”— Sound Investigations (@SoundInvestig) April 9, 2024
FBI “Did What We Wanted” with Alex Jones @RealAlexJones “Took His Money Away” “Chop His Legs Off”
Estimates 20 Undercover FBI Agents at J6, Works with Some of Them Now at CIA
FBI… pic.twitter.com/QxP20emKB5
FBI Uses “Embellished” News, “Fake Social Media” to “Really Get People Mad”
Is it entrapment? No, it's more like a "nudge."
WATCH: CIA officer admitting they’re setting up and entrapping conservatives like @RealAlexJones while speaking fake news and monitoring those who engage with it. Really sick. pic.twitter.com/0csHPrRza9— @amuse (@amuse) April 9, 2024
WOW. Former FBI agent says they entrap Americans and admits they had FBI agents embedded in the crowd on January 6th. https://t.co/TTA9zzp8Gw— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 9, 2024
The FBI doesn't even know how many FBI agents were embedded at the Capitol.
Disturbing— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2024
Abolish the FBI.— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 9, 2024
Shut down every single one of these tyrannical organizations immediately— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 9, 2024
Anyone who is surprised by this hasn’t been paying attention— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 9, 2024
Law enforcement are not your friends. They are not here for your safety. They are not here to or protect. They are not here to serve.— TheThorny1 (@thethorny1) April 9, 2024
They can admit whatever they want because they are untouchable.— SheepDog Society LLC (@QPsyOps) April 9, 2024
Nobody can do anything about this.
The “intelligence” agencies are completely corrupted and politicized.— Magnus 𝕏 (@Magnus_Veritas) April 9, 2024
This is sickening & what real danger to democracy looks like.— B (@bt250x) April 9, 2024
These people are so corrupt and are out there acting on their own personal and political agendas.
It sounded like this gay CIA guy was trying to impress this reporter so he could get laid.
Maybe everything he's saying is B.S. to try to impress his Tinder "date." But it doesn't sound that way.
The U.S. Government, especially the alphabet agencies, is the greatest threat to the American people.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 9, 2024
How do I know?
Look at our border.
It’s abandoned yet the government is entrapping innocent Americans.
This guy’s admission just further proves it.
Concerning but not surprising.— MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) April 9, 2024
How sad is that?
We know, they know we know, we pretend we don’t know, they continue as if we don’t know. Everybody knows.— Flying G (@flygriz) April 9, 2024
The surprise would be if that wasn't case. Americans need to wake up and understand the forces that are plotting against them. One should expect that the government is corrupt, not be surprised by it.— UncleJoey (@UncleJoey43) April 9, 2024
Entrapment has always been in play for a very long time. This is nothing new or shocking.— GunShyMartyr (@jimmy_rustlin) April 9, 2024
This guy was in "procurement" while at the FBI. About as far away from being an agent as you can get.— Vinny D'Agostino (@proofofwork1) April 9, 2024
Also, he clearly is full of shit.
Still don’t believe this guy. Nobody from those agencies are that stupid to share these details, especially in a coffee shop with some random person they don’t even know. That will get them stripped of their credentials instantly.— The Darkpulse Files (@TheOLearyFiles) April 9, 2024
As we said, this could all just be big talk to impress the undercover journalist. But we've seen videos before not unlike this one.
We'll take it with some hefty skepticism while at the same time not being surprised at all if it's all true.
