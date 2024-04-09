CIA Contractor Boasts About How the FBI 'Can Put Anyone in Jail' With a 'Nudge'

At first, we thought this was another of James O'Keefe's stings, but it comes to us from Sound Investigations. We're not familiar with Sound Investigations, but it's difficult to question what they've managed to catch on video. Watch as a former FBI official who now works for the CIA brags about how the FBI can put anyone in jail.

Advertisement

BREAKING: CIA Officer/Former FBI Boasts “Can Put Anyone in Jail…Set ’Em Up!” “We Call It a Nudge”



FBI “Did What We Wanted” with Alex Jones @RealAlexJones “Took His Money Away” “Chop His Legs Off”



Estimates 20 Undercover FBI Agents at J6, Works with Some of Them Now at CIA



FBI… pic.twitter.com/QxP20emKB5 — Sound Investigations (@SoundInvestig) April 9, 2024

FBI Uses “Embellished” News, “Fake Social Media” to “Really Get People Mad”

Is it entrapment? No, it's more like a "nudge."

WATCH: CIA officer admitting they’re setting up and entrapping conservatives like @RealAlexJones while speaking fake news and monitoring those who engage with it. Really sick. pic.twitter.com/0csHPrRza9 — @amuse (@amuse) April 9, 2024

WOW. Former FBI agent says they entrap Americans and admits they had FBI agents embedded in the crowd on January 6th. https://t.co/TTA9zzp8Gw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 9, 2024

The FBI doesn't even know how many FBI agents were embedded at the Capitol.

Disturbing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2024

Abolish the FBI. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 9, 2024

Shut down every single one of these tyrannical organizations immediately — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 9, 2024

Anyone who is surprised by this hasn’t been paying attention — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 9, 2024

Law enforcement are not your friends. They are not here for your safety. They are not here to or protect. They are not here to serve. — TheThorny1 (@thethorny1) April 9, 2024

They can admit whatever they want because they are untouchable.



Nobody can do anything about this. — SheepDog Society LLC (@QPsyOps) April 9, 2024

The “intelligence” agencies are completely corrupted and politicized. — Magnus 𝕏 (@Magnus_Veritas) April 9, 2024

This is sickening & what real danger to democracy looks like.



These people are so corrupt and are out there acting on their own personal and political agendas.



It sounded like this gay CIA guy was trying to impress this reporter so he could get laid. — B (@bt250x) April 9, 2024

Maybe everything he's saying is B.S. to try to impress his Tinder "date." But it doesn't sound that way.

The U.S. Government, especially the alphabet agencies, is the greatest threat to the American people.



How do I know?



Look at our border.



It’s abandoned yet the government is entrapping innocent Americans.



This guy’s admission just further proves it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 9, 2024

Concerning but not surprising.



How sad is that? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) April 9, 2024

We know, they know we know, we pretend we don’t know, they continue as if we don’t know. Everybody knows. — Flying G (@flygriz) April 9, 2024

The surprise would be if that wasn't case. Americans need to wake up and understand the forces that are plotting against them. One should expect that the government is corrupt, not be surprised by it. — UncleJoey (@UncleJoey43) April 9, 2024

Entrapment has always been in play for a very long time. This is nothing new or shocking. — GunShyMartyr (@jimmy_rustlin) April 9, 2024

Advertisement

This guy was in "procurement" while at the FBI. About as far away from being an agent as you can get.



Also, he clearly is full of shit. — Vinny D'Agostino (@proofofwork1) April 9, 2024

Still don’t believe this guy. Nobody from those agencies are that stupid to share these details, especially in a coffee shop with some random person they don’t even know. That will get them stripped of their credentials instantly. — The Darkpulse Files (@TheOLearyFiles) April 9, 2024

As we said, this could all just be big talk to impress the undercover journalist. But we've seen videos before not unlike this one.

We'll take it with some hefty skepticism while at the same time not being surprised at all if it's all true.

***