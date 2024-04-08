President Joe Biden Spins Another Yarn About His Childhood Neighborhood

Scotland’s First Minister Says the 'Far-Right' Is Accusing Him of Hate Speech
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 08, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden was campaigning in Wisconsin on Monday, where he once again bragged about defying the Supreme Court and unilaterally canceling student loans. SCOTUS ruled that Biden didn't have the authority, but "that didn’t stop us! No, I mean it!"

But Biden hasn't forgotten those who didn't have the chance to go to college. He's still working just as hard for them. After all, that was the neighborhood he grew up in.

Is this the same Puerto Rican neighborhood where he regularly attended a black church?

Joe Biden just said in a speech in Wisconsin "I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college."

That is a lie.

One of the reasons we know it's a lie is because Biden has bragged several times in the past about how his grandfather played college football.

The video on the right is a speech from October 2022

He not only played college football … at a John Fetterman rally, he said his grandfather was an All-American football player at Santa Clara College, even though the school has no records of that.

Biden also claims he was a professor, even though he never taught a single class at Penn … he just stored some classified documents there.

We'd forgotten that! And he was at the top of his class.

He's lied — repeatedly — about his son dying in Iraq. If he'll lie about that, he'll lie about anything.

Now all of the people from his Puerto Rican neighborhood in Scranton who didn't have the means to go to college can pay off the loans of those who went to Harvard.

***

