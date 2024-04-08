President Joe Biden Spins Another Yarn About His Childhood Neighborhood

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden was campaigning in Wisconsin on Monday, where he once again bragged about defying the Supreme Court and unilaterally canceling student loans. SCOTUS ruled that Biden didn't have the authority, but "that didn’t stop us! No, I mean it!"

Advertisement

But Biden hasn't forgotten those who didn't have the chance to go to college. He's still working just as hard for them. After all, that was the neighborhood he grew up in.

CHRONIC LIAR JOE BIDEN: "People say to me ... 'How about all those hardworking people who grew up and had no opportunity to go to college?' I get it! That's the neighborhood I come from!" pic.twitter.com/TGXiaCjfCQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

Is this the same Puerto Rican neighborhood where he regularly attended a black church?

Joe Biden just said in a speech in Wisconsin "I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college."



That is a lie.



One of the reasons we know it's a lie is because Biden has bragged several times in the past about how his grandfather… pic.twitter.com/1ppP90RDnD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2024

Joe Biden just said in a speech in Wisconsin "I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college." That is a lie. One of the reasons we know it's a lie is because Biden has bragged several times in the past about how his grandfather played college football. The video on the right is a speech from October 2022

He not only played college football … at a John Fetterman rally, he said his grandfather was an All-American football player at Santa Clara College, even though the school has no records of that.

H/t to RNC Research for the clip, who also point out Biden lied about this while running for president in 1988.https://t.co/txdaJwB5dR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2024

Biden also claims he was a professor, even though he never taught a single class at Penn … he just stored some classified documents there.

Also, this was one of the lies that forced Biden out of his first presidential campaign back in the 1980s. Absolutely pathological. https://t.co/o4mBWoBe3I — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 8, 2024

Not only was he first in his family, he graduated with three degrees! — Rico (@Rico46322150) April 8, 2024

We'd forgotten that! And he was at the top of his class.

Biden has lied for so long that it has become part of his personality, he doesn't even think about it anymore, it just comes natural. — Kathy Brock NP (@KathyBrockDavis) April 8, 2024

Geez, repeating the same line from Kinnock's speech that tanked his election back in 1987. That was when journalists reported the news and not propaganda. — RW (@RWfreespeech) April 8, 2024

There pretty much isn't anything he won't lie about - and MSM just lets it slide.... — Ailene Mc ✝️ (@run4funsandiego) April 8, 2024

It’s not even the subject that matters so much in this case, it’s the ease at which he just lies constantly about everything. — It's Dave (@dave_not_here) April 8, 2024

He knows he’s lying, he’s been lying for a half a century. He’s been lying since he was first elected to the Senate in 1972. — RW (@RWfreespeech) April 8, 2024

We have a serial liar living in the White House. Or does he have no concept of what he's saying? It's one or the other. Or both. — StockSettlement (@meta4everstrong) April 8, 2024

Advertisement

It’s hard to tell whether he’s lying because he’s been a pathological liar his entire career or he genuinely forgets about his grandfather and actually thinks that — Jiggin Jalen (@JigginJalen) April 8, 2024

He's lied — repeatedly — about his son dying in Iraq. If he'll lie about that, he'll lie about anything.

My God he cannot get through a day without lying. He lies about anything and everything, he is just a huge embarrassment — Peggy King (@PeggyKing02) April 8, 2024

Now all of the people from his Puerto Rican neighborhood in Scranton who didn't have the means to go to college can pay off the loans of those who went to Harvard.

***