Stephen Colbert Calls on Benjamin Netanyahu to End Israel's War on Hamas

Stop the presses. President Joe Biden may have called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and demanded an immediate ceasefire. This came after seven aid workers were killed by an Israeli airstrike, which apparently was the breaking point.

But forget Biden … late-night funny man Stephen Colbert has also called on Netanyahu to end his war with Hamas.

Stephen Colbert is calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the country’s war with Hamas.



His comments come after Netanyahu took responsibility for a deadly strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers. https://t.co/zrO4xAu3ar — The Hill (@thehill) April 4, 2024

This is the same Stephen Colbert who just hosted a $25 million fundraiser with Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

Judy Kurtz reports:

Netanyahu took responsibility Tuesday for the deadly strike that killed the World Central Kitchen aid workers a day earlier. The charity group said its team was traveling in an armored convoy and had coordinated with Israel about movements before the strike. “This happens in war,” Netanyahu said in a statement, vowing to conduct a “thorough inquiry” into the “tragic event.” “Nothing just ‘happens,'” Colbert said in response to Netanyahu’s remarks. “You are responsible. If your answer is, ‘This happens in war,’ then maybe consider ending the war, because this is not an isolated incident,” Colbert said to applause from the audience.

He said this after hosting a fundraiser for a man who droned an aid worker and his children.https://t.co/YduA7t6Qbr — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) April 4, 2024

It's very important that Stephen Colbert has a position on Israel's battles to defeat Hamas, but I think that the Israeli government is waiting to hear from Jimmy Kimmel before making any final decision to end the war in Gaza. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 4, 2024

I'm sure the late night TV host is what will convince him. 🙄 — Ken Sprague (@KenSprague5) April 4, 2024

Colbert should tell Hamas to surrender. — D.C. Thornton (@dcthornton) April 4, 2024

I'm calling on Steven Colbert to make a single joke — Your Facebook Uncle is smarter than the experts (@rmdomeni) April 4, 2024

Finally!



Stephen Colbert stood up and takes action!



Whew...now something is going to happen...



🥸 — Ken Herzberg (@HerzbergKen) April 4, 2024

Imagine the actual audacity to think Netanyahu cares. — BRAD 🇺🇲🇮🇱🇻🇪 (@_MorseCoded) April 4, 2024

Has Arsenio Hall weighed in yet? — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) April 4, 2024

Great. Thousands of years of struggle for a Jewish Homeland was all for naught.

Netanyahu has no choice but to surrender if that's what Stephen Colbert wants. — Dan S ⚓ (@saunpedro) April 4, 2024

Riiiight...the first person most World leaders turn to for geopolitical advice is this dude- pic.twitter.com/su2uQUJL9P — Usually Right (@normouspenis) April 4, 2024

God damn it why did no one think of this sooner, if that’s all it took to end the war why didn’t he do this day one — Jiggin Jalen (@JigginJalen) April 4, 2024

The regime's court jester has opinions. — Gabriella (@Pearlofwissdom) April 4, 2024

Maybe Hamas could stop their war with Israel. — Leonard Pumphrey (@FCHSBandAlumni) April 4, 2024

The Hill didn't mention in its piece if Colbert made any mention of the hostages still in Hamas captivity.

Hold up … Seth Meyers also demands that the U.S. stop military aid to Israel:

Seth Meyers demanded that Joe Biden stop supplying weapons to Israel for the sake of his own re-election effort.https://t.co/KxLVGRVlV0 — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 4, 2024





***