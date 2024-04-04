Stephen Colbert Calls on Benjamin Netanyahu to End Israel's War on Hamas

Well Isn't That Lovely. Trans Activists Debate Staging a Mass Suicide for Trans...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on April 04, 2024
"The Late Show" YouTube video: "Puppetry In The First Degree"

Stop the presses. President Joe Biden may have called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and demanded an immediate ceasefire. This came after seven aid workers were killed by an Israeli airstrike, which apparently was the breaking point.

But forget Biden … late-night funny man Stephen Colbert has also called on Netanyahu to end his war with Hamas.

This is the same Stephen Colbert who just hosted a $25 million fundraiser with Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

Judy Kurtz reports:

Netanyahu took responsibility Tuesday for the deadly strike that killed the World Central Kitchen aid workers a day earlier.

The charity group said its team was traveling in an armored convoy and had coordinated with Israel about movements before the strike.

“This happens in war,” Netanyahu said in a statement, vowing to conduct a “thorough inquiry” into the “tragic event.”

“Nothing just ‘happens,'” Colbert said in response to Netanyahu’s remarks.

“You are responsible. If your answer is, ‘This happens in war,’ then maybe consider ending the war, because this is not an isolated incident,” Colbert said to applause from the audience.

The Hill didn't mention in its piece if Colbert made any mention of the hostages still in Hamas captivity.

Hold up … Seth Meyers also demands that the U.S. stop military aid to Israel:


***

Tags: BENJAMIN NETANYAHU ISRAEL STEPHEN COLBERT

