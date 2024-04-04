Jimmy Kimmel's Trip to Japan Made Him Realize How 'Filthy and Disgusting' America...
New Rule Protects Federal Workers From Being Fired at Whim by President Trump

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on April 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

With Joe Biden so confident of re-election, they sure are issuing rules that would hamstring a President Donald Trump from doing his job. They're panicking, and the desperation is palpable. 

Afraid that Trump would clean house, the Biden administration issued a new rule to protect federal workers from being fired.

Politico reports in a piece called "Biden moves to defang political assaults on federal workforce":

The Biden administration put the finishing touches Thursday on a plan to restrict presidents from unilaterally nixing civil service protections from large swaths of the federal workforce, as former President Donald Trump renews his vow to uproot a perceived “deep state” if he is returned to the White House.

While a future president could take steps to squelch the new directive, it reflects a larger effort by the Biden administration to put a protective wall around its policies.

The change is widely viewed as a pointed response to a fall 2020 executive order from Trump that created a new designation — known as Schedule F — for employees in policymaking roles that effectively made those workers easier to hire, fire or otherwise shuffle around.

So Biden is undoing another of Trump's executive orders.

President Trump promised to drain the swamp but didn't follow through. The swamp is now protected by Biden's new "rule."

Argentinian President Javier Milei just fired 24,000 government workers. And no one will know they're gone.

***

