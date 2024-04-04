Democrats Are Pushing Really Hard to Get Justice Sonia Sotomayor to Retire

We wish we had the video clip on hand, but we're sure you've seen it: the woman in her car screaming profanities and having a complete meltdown on hearing the news that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died at age 87. Women were furious with their hero for not retiring during the Obama administration so that President Barack Obama could have filled her seat with someone equally liberal. But Ginsburg hung on until the Trump administration.

Now Democrats are really pushing for Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire so that President Joe Biden can pick her replacement. This is another one of those stories that makes you think the Democrats are preparing for Biden to lose in 2024.

Kind of incredible that Dems are running a nominee who is 81 years old while trying to force out the only Latina Justice because she’s 69 years old and they think that signals it’s time to retire. https://t.co/x4D01dzD6Y — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 4, 2024

That's pretty funny. Their candidate would be 86 at the end of his second term, but they're worried that Sotomayor is going to die before November.

Joe DePaolo writes for Mediaite:

A Democratic senator is turning up the heat on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to step down while Democrats can select her replacement. Speaking with NBC’s Sahil Kapur for a story published Wednesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) made a veiled reference to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who ignored calls to step down for years during former President Barack Obama’s tenure. She passed away in 2020, with former President Donald Trump choosing her successor. “I’m very respectful of Justice Sotomayor,” Blumenthal told NBC. “I have great admiration for her. But I think she really has to weigh the competing factors. We should learn a lesson. And it’s not like there’s any mystery here about what the lesson should be. The old saying — graveyards are full of indispensable people, ourselves in this body included.”

That is 78-year-old Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal who's trying to nudge 69-year-old Justice Sotomayor into the retirement home. https://t.co/yMaJMCQ6F7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 4, 2024

Two interesting things about this. First, it indicates genuine terror that Biden can't win, which is why Blumenthal should spearhead an effort to get him off the ticket rather than yell at Sotomayor. Second, get me some popcorn. https://t.co/fWGd4IyoOG — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 4, 2024

Also calling for Sotomayor to retire for everyone's good is former MSNBC host Medhi Hasan, who wrote a column for The Guardian:

For the sake of all of us, Sonia Sotomayor needs to retire from the US supreme court | Mehdi Hasan https://t.co/zoAmWYARMy — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) April 1, 2024

Nope. She sure doesn’t. Guess @mehdirhasan would like another Ketanji? — Anna (@wolters_ann) April 3, 2024

What an incredibly racist and sexist take. — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) April 3, 2024

God forbid you tell a senile 81-year-old not to run for re-election, and instead demand that a fully lucid woman who's not even 70 retire in order to prepare for his inevitable loss. — Jon (@Jon47928449) April 1, 2024

What's the problem? Joe Biden is a lock for 2024, and then Kamala Harris will be our president for the next eight years. It's almost like they're preparing for Biden to lose.

***