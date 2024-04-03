CEO Bob Iger Says Disney's Job Isn't to 'Advance Any Kind of Agenda'

The Only Reason Palestine Was Ever 'Homophobic' Was Because of the British
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 03, 2024
Twitter

Back when the then-CEO of Disney didn't voice his opposition to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Law, Disney employees were so upset that they had to hold a special all-hands meeting to clarify the company's position. One producer tried to calm people down by assuring them that she was "adding queerness" wherever she could:

Disney corporate president Karey Burke, who has one transgender child and one pansexual child, called for "a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities."

Disney CEO disputes that there's no "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" — he maintains that it's not Disney's job "to advance any kind of agenda."

Caitlin Huston writes:

Asked whether Disney would stay out of politics, CEO Bob Iger said that the company is not out to “advance any kind of agenda,” but rather is focused on entertainment. 

“Our job is to entertain first and foremost, and by telling great stories, we continue to have a positive impact on the world and inspire future generations, just as we’ve done for over 100 years. Disney has always been and will continue to be a source of hope, joy and optimism for people of all ages. We’re committed to telling stories that reflect the world around us and using those stories to entertain people from all walks of life,” Iger said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

Shareholder Chloe Cole wanted to know why Disney will pay for an employee to transition but not to detransition:

The Hollywood Reporter noted that several shareholders weren't happy with the company's "woke" direction.

***

