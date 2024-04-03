CEO Bob Iger Says Disney's Job Isn't to 'Advance Any Kind of Agenda'

Back when the then-CEO of Disney didn't voice his opposition to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Law, Disney employees were so upset that they had to hold a special all-hands meeting to clarify the company's position. One producer tried to calm people down by assuring them that she was "adding queerness" wherever she could:

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Disney corporate president Karey Burke, who has one transgender child and one pansexual child, called for "a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities."

Disney CEO disputes that there's no "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" — he maintains that it's not Disney's job "to advance any kind of agenda."

Bob Iger: Disney's Job Is "Not to Advance Any Kind of Agenda" https://t.co/of0Jc8a1fX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 3, 2024

Caitlin Huston writes:

Asked whether Disney would stay out of politics, CEO Bob Iger said that the company is not out to “advance any kind of agenda,” but rather is focused on entertainment. “Our job is to entertain first and foremost, and by telling great stories, we continue to have a positive impact on the world and inspire future generations, just as we’ve done for over 100 years. Disney has always been and will continue to be a source of hope, joy and optimism for people of all ages. We’re committed to telling stories that reflect the world around us and using those stories to entertain people from all walks of life,” Iger said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

Disney under Iger specifically and pointedly made it their job to advance a left wing political agenda, got hammered for it financially, and now Iger says we’re all making it up



It’s just endless gaslighting to distract from his own mistakes and failures https://t.co/2NNjPvy5vT — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) April 3, 2024

To be fair it really got ramped up in the few years he was gone. — Bernie Moore (@BMoore822) April 3, 2024

Is that a new rule he will be implementing? — Blue Check Marc (@StupidSapient) April 3, 2024

He may want to look at the content they've produced and the statements/videos his employees have been putting out. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) April 3, 2024

🤣 Tell that the myriad employees working only to "queer up" or race swap every character in every Disney story. — Jamaal_The_Patriot (@Jamaal_D_White) April 3, 2024

Disney is losing millions on millions on all their woke trash productions. Eventually they’ll get the picture… — LarZen (@_LarZen_) April 3, 2024

A little late for that. — Richard Colet (@rjc305) April 3, 2024

Except that all they have been doing . Remove you far left activist executives or you will have no chance of ever being a profitable company again — The Last FBI Director 💥 (@Demodred2022) April 3, 2024

Shareholder Chloe Cole wanted to know why Disney will pay for an employee to transition but not to detransition:

Just got off the phone from the @Disney annual shareholders meeting.



I needed to call out Bob Iger and the rest of the board’s hypocrisy and the dangerous lies they feed to us through the media.



Here is what I said: pic.twitter.com/OxQOgPNvoi — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) April 3, 2024

Good for you Chloe! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 3, 2024

Good on you for fighting for what's right, duty of care, and for the health and safety of our kids. — Conquests of the Impossible (@Conquestsbook) April 3, 2024

The Hollywood Reporter noted that several shareholders weren't happy with the company's "woke" direction.

