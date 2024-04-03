Canada Argues Whether to Pay for Biological Male to Get a Vagina While Keeping His Man Parts

We've heard a lot about the Canadian healthcare system recently, mostly about their allowing euthanization, not just of the elderly but the autistic as well. We were surprised to hear that there was even a court battle over whether Canada would pay for a nonbinary person (a man) to have surgery to create a vagina … while keeping his penis.

Someone please tell me this is parody.https://t.co/qNAwD1nxcd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 3, 2024

Today I learned doctors in Austin, Texas are performing surgeries to help people become Hermaphrodites.



“If approved, ‘she’ would travel to a surgery center in Austin, Texas, for the penile-sparing vaginoplasty because it specializes in non-standard gender procedures.” pic.twitter.com/CatQLAhd9n — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) April 3, 2024

Today we learned there are doctors who specialize in "non-standard gender procedures."

The National Post reports:

In a lengthy legal battle that could lead to more requests for individually customized and unorthodox gender-affirming surgeries, an Ontario resident is seeking publicly funded surgery to construct a vagina while preserving the penis. The case, now before the courts, reflects a small but growing demand for niche surgeries for people who identify as non-binary, meaning neither exclusively female nor exclusively male. As National Post columnist Jamie Sarkonak first reported in September, the case involves 33-year-old K.S., as she is identified in court documents, who was born male but who identifies as female dominant and uses a feminine name. Ontario’s Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) originally denied K.S.’s request in 2022 for funding for a penile sparing vaginoplasty, a procedure that isn’t available in Canada. The surgery was to be performed at the Crane Center for Transgender Surgery in Austin, Texas. … OHIP argued that, while it may be of medical benefit to K.S., a vaginoplasty without penectomy (removal of the penis) is considered an experimental procedure and isn’t listed as an insured service under its schedule of benefits.

K.S. could pay for the surgery themselves. Not even Canada saw this coming when they covered gender-affirming care.

What happened to Canada? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 3, 2024

Seriously … they don't have one doctor who specializes in this procedure?

How about you pay for your own damned vagina, like the rest of us do? — Dr_Insensitive_Jerk (@DrInsensitive) April 3, 2024

These people are just weird. No other way to put it. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) April 3, 2024

That’s Dr. Curtis Crane, one of the worst gender ghouls in the United States. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 3, 2024

"It is very important for K.S. to have a vagina for her personal interpretation of her gender expression but she also wishes to maintain her penis." 🤦‍♀️ We're not okay up here in Ontario.https://t.co/GoiPhosnk0 — Junebugspitfire (@junebugspitfire) April 3, 2024

“Healthcare” — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) April 3, 2024

Where do these vaginas go on the male body? It seems like all the real estate is already occupied. — Nellie Dean (@Antiwarauntie) April 3, 2024

Any day now, rapture. We're ready. — Hans Yolo (@The_VA_Ginge) April 3, 2024

Why can't they get their surgery in Canada.. I mean they supposedly have that first world health care system.. — Mark (@SaltWater651) April 3, 2024

Austin is our California. — Debra L O'Ciardha (@DebbieLynnMs2) April 3, 2024

Austin has become a “sanctuary city” for all that is unholy. — Sweet Contrarian Jane (@GunnaBeBiblical) April 3, 2024

Modern day Dr Mengele medicine..... — Noel Doeg (@NoelDoeg) April 3, 2024

Medically necessary, right? — Tom Neider (@neider_tom) April 3, 2024

Straight up human experimentation — Travis Prather (@TravisPrather7) April 3, 2024

We really need to encourage folks to stop obsessing about their genitals. — MarlaSinger (@SibyloftheEast) April 3, 2024

Oh, great, let's create monsters for their sexual pleasure. — Merely actors (@MerelyActors) April 3, 2024

This story is intriguing in many ways. First, there's a clinic in Austin that specializes in this sort of thing. And Canada actually turned the guy down as the procedure was considered "experimental." Now he's suing Canada to pay for surgery in Texas.

