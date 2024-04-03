The Only Reason Palestine Was Ever 'Homophobic' Was Because of the British
Harry Sisson, Come Get Your Dad - TDS isn't Just for Kids
Hot Take: Only Explanation for the Polls Is the Right Wing’s Capture of...
Biden Suggests Taking Houthis Off Terror List If They Stop Attacking Ships
CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals
Fear Is the Only Weapon They Have Against Trump!
Trump Declares November 5th Will Be 'Christian Visibility Day' (Watch)
Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say
Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice...
Corporate Megastores Are Coming for Your Data (Sponsored)
BUH-BYE: DEI Disappearing From College Campuses and That's a GOOD Thing
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US...
Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the...
Thumbs Up: Wisconsin Voters Ban 'Zuck Bucks'

Canada Argues Whether to Pay for Biological Male to Get a Vagina While Keeping His Man Parts

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on April 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

We've heard a lot about the Canadian healthcare system recently, mostly about their allowing euthanization, not just of the elderly but the autistic as well. We were surprised to hear that there was even a court battle over whether Canada would pay for a nonbinary person (a man) to have surgery to create a vagina … while keeping his penis.

Advertisement

Today we learned there are doctors who specialize in "non-standard gender procedures."

The National Post reports:

In a lengthy legal battle that could lead to more requests for individually customized and unorthodox gender-affirming surgeries, an Ontario resident is seeking publicly funded surgery to construct a vagina while preserving the penis.

The case, now before the courts, reflects a small but growing demand for niche surgeries for people who identify as non-binary, meaning neither exclusively female nor exclusively male.

As National Post columnist Jamie Sarkonak first reported in September, the case involves 33-year-old K.S., as she is identified in court documents, who was born male but who identifies as female dominant and uses a feminine name.

Ontario’s Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) originally denied K.S.’s request in 2022 for funding for a penile sparing vaginoplasty, a procedure that isn’t available in Canada. The surgery was to be performed at the Crane Center for Transgender Surgery in Austin, Texas. 

OHIP argued that, while it may be of medical benefit to K.S., a vaginoplasty without penectomy (removal of the penis) is considered an experimental procedure and isn’t listed as an insured service under its schedule of benefits.

Recommended

The Only Reason Palestine Was Ever 'Homophobic' Was Because of the British
Brett T.
Advertisement

K.S. could pay for the surgery themselves. Not even Canada saw this coming when they covered gender-affirming care.

Seriously … they don't have one doctor who specializes in this procedure?

Advertisement

This story is intriguing in many ways. First, there's a clinic in Austin that specializes in this sort of thing. And Canada actually turned the guy down as the procedure was considered "experimental." Now he's suing Canada to pay for surgery in Texas.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CANADA NONBINARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Only Reason Palestine Was Ever 'Homophobic' Was Because of the British
Brett T.
Hot Take: Only Explanation for the Polls Is the Right Wing’s Capture of Media
Brett T.
Harry Sisson, Come Get Your Dad - TDS isn't Just for Kids
Gordon K
Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice on This Highway Sign
Doug P.
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US Oil Reserve
Doug P.
CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Only Reason Palestine Was Ever 'Homophobic' Was Because of the British Brett T.
Advertisement