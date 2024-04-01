Mob of Illegals Who Overpowered Texas National Guard Released by Judge

This editor still doesn't understand why the Trump campaign isn't running this footage day and night on TV. This was March 22:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today



We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

So they ran into a fence, but they were still cheering because they made it to American soil.

You'll be happy to know that the members of the mob who broke through the Texas National Guard are all walking free now.

Karine Jean-Pierre on the illegal aliens released on their own recognizance after rioting at the border near El Paso: "There is a challenge at the border, right?" pic.twitter.com/qha4eQvPAq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

A "challenge."

This is Insane. The illegals, who were arrested following scene at the border where they ambushed the National Guard, tore down razor wire, and knocked over guards, were released "on their own recognizance" by an El Paso judge yesterday. — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 1, 2024

This is Judge Humberto Acosta.



He just ruled that the illegals who stormed the border and rioted against the National Guard have to be released from jail.



Realize where we are. pic.twitter.com/6ZRbbs1cI6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2024

We are living in an upside down world. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 31, 2024

Released and then flown where by the Biden administration?

I knew there were a lot of corrupt DAs, prosecutors, and politicians, but in the last couple of years, it's been one corrupt judge after another like they've been lying in wait for this time to come. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) March 31, 2024

If you ask us, this was as bad as Pearl Harbor and 9/11 … are we doing that right?

The judicial system is broken. These judges should be in jail, because they have failed to uphold the oath that they took. This is a violation of the constitution and the interest of the American people. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) March 31, 2024

He must be aspiring to make it to DC.



He is showing he too can ignore the laws in this country and let illegals go like all the other lib judges. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) March 31, 2024

Now let’s talk about that lady who touched the table at the capital.



How long did she get prison time for that? — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) April 1, 2024

Obviously, a lot of people are talking about the January 6 rioters who are in prison for pushing through the barricades at the Capitol.

I do clearly realize where we are at. We're at a place where judges, prosecutors, DA's, politicians and media need to stand trial for treason. That's where we're at. — Staz (@StazDiStazio) March 31, 2024

Does this country have too many internal enemies to survive or too few heroes to stand up to them? — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) March 31, 2024

How much do the cartels pay you, Humberto? — UltraSuperDuperMAGA 🇺🇸 (MLK Parody) (@super_ultraMAGA) March 31, 2024

When the backlash to all of this comes, the people who facilitated the invasion need to be remembered and their debts paid in full. — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) March 31, 2024

Where did they release them to is the question? — Sally (@TalkWithSally) March 31, 2024

That's a good question. Are they sheltered in Texas or are they flown to the city of their choice?

I really hope he is going to take them into his house and provide for them. — Ryan Wasielewski (@R_G_Wasielewski) March 31, 2024

Enablement at its finest. — BadHabits_LV (@Badhabits_LV) March 31, 2024

Anyone who makes such a ruling on those who were painfully obviously committing an illegal act is unfit to be a judge of anything. — Digi-Akuma (@digi_akuma) March 31, 2024

It certainly looks like they assaulted members of the Texas National Guard. You'd think there'd be some jail time for that.

