Biden Erases Easter (& America)
David Hogg Is Confused Again (Shocker!), This Time About Abortion
Eric Swalwell Puts Another Quarter in the Nard-Punching Machine Whining Because the 2nd...
'This Photo Is Something': Biden Had an Extra Handler Today at the WH...
'ARREST ME!' J.K. Rowling Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME After Man Threatens Her...
Careful Not to Step in the BS: Leftist Says He's 'Afraid' to Put...
PLEASE No April Fools! Tristan Snell Dramatically Announcing He's Leaving Twitter Goes HIL...
The Only Way to Beat Fraud Is to Vote
Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in...
KJP: Anybody Slamming WH Trans Proclamation on Easter is Spreading Misinfo and Sowing...
WATCH Jill's FACE! Joe Biden Greets 'Easter Bunnies' ... At Least That's What...
He's RIGHT --> James Carville ADMITS He's Horrified MAGA Will Win in November...
Biden's Response to Q About Trans Proclamation on Easter Has People Asking 'Who...
Slain NYPD Officer's Widow Delivers Heartbreaking Eulogy

Mob of Illegals Who Overpowered Texas National Guard Released by Judge

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on April 01, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

This editor still doesn't understand why the Trump campaign isn't running this footage day and night on TV. This was March 22:

Advertisement

So they ran into a fence, but they were still cheering because they made it to American soil. 

You'll be happy to know that the members of the mob who broke through the Texas National Guard are all walking free now.

A "challenge."

Released and then flown where by the Biden administration?

If you ask us, this was as bad as Pearl Harbor and 9/11 … are we doing that right?

Recommended

Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in Heated Back and Forth About DEI
Sam J.
Advertisement

Obviously, a lot of people are talking about the January 6 rioters who are in prison for pushing through the barricades at the Capitol.

Advertisement

That's a good question. Are they sheltered in Texas or are they flown to the city of their choice?

It certainly looks like they assaulted members of the Texas National Guard. You'd think there'd be some jail time for that.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BORDER JUDGE NATIONAL GUARD TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in Heated Back and Forth About DEI
Sam J.
Careful Not to Step in the BS: Leftist Says He's 'Afraid' to Put a Biden Bumper Sticker on His Car
Grateful Calvin
'This Photo Is Something': Biden Had an Extra Handler Today at the WH (Besides the Easter Bunnies)
Doug P.
David Hogg Is Confused Again (Shocker!), This Time About Abortion
FuzzyChimp
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'ARREST ME!' J.K. Rowling Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME After Man Threatens Her With Legal Over Tweets
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in Heated Back and Forth About DEI Sam J.
Advertisement