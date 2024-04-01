Laurence Tribe: If Only Adolf Hitler Had Been Sentenced to Life in Prison
Axios: Trump Allies Will Change Civil Rights Laws to Focus on Anti-White Racism
EXPOSED: White House Sends Different Messages on English- and Spanish-Language Accounts
Education, HHS Secretary Go All Out to Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility
Trailer of Bibles Burned in Tennessee; Imagine If It Were Pride Flags
Lou Conter, the Last Living Survivor of USS Arizona Pearl Harbor Attack Has...
Not An April Fools: Having Solved All Other Immigration Issues, USCIS Adds 'X'...
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's...
Guess Who Called ‘Christ Is King’ Trend Gross, Offensive, and Dangerous
'Crime Went Down After We Stopped Reporting It!' Rolling Stone Tries Fact-Checking Nancy...
Florida Supreme Court Upholds 15-Week Abortion Ban
Watch: Nicole Wallace Melts DOWN Over Trump and Legal Proceedings
Mob of Illegals Who Overpowered Texas National Guard Released by Judge
Biden Erases Easter (& America)

Israel 'Invades' Al-Shifa Hospital Against 'What It Said Were Palestinian Militants'

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on April 01, 2024
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza has been a hot point ever since Israel declared war against Hamas. The Squad repeated the debunked story that Israel had destroyed the hospital in an airstrike — the New York Times changed its headline three times but still ran a picture of a totally different building. It turns out that Palestinian Islamic Jihad misfired a rocket that landed in a parking lot a couple of blocks down from the hospital.

Advertisement

Israel says Hamas has been using the hospital as a base of operations. Now the news is that Israel really has destroyed the hospital after invading it and slaughtering civilians.

No civilian was killed in Al-Shifa, not a single one.

The Palestinians know this very well.

Hundreds of terrorists were killed, and hundreds were captured, including some of the most senior figures. 

Millions of dollars in cash were discovered. There is endless evidence that were gathered and will be used in The Hague court.

The Palestinians and their propagandists are so embarrassed and distressed, and so furious about the successful operation. 

This is evident from the extremity of the lies they are spreading today.

All respect to the IDF.

This operation may turn out to be an important turning point.

Jonah Goldberg noted that the New York Times reported that Israeli troops had withdrawn from the hospital "after a two-week battle against what it said were Palestinian militants."

Recommended

The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's April Fool's Day Jokes
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

It was obvious that terrorists used the hospital staff and patients as shield.

Their plan was to cause more civilian casualties so they can play more victim cards. Cowards!!

Well done @IDF & Well done @Israel


India stands with Israel.


Advertisement

Someone had to be firing back. Was it the patients?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL JONAH GOLDBERG NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's April Fool's Day Jokes
Grateful Calvin
EXPOSED: White House Sends Different Messages on English- and Spanish-Language Accounts
Amy Curtis
Guess Who Called ‘Christ Is King’ Trend Gross, Offensive, and Dangerous
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in Heated Back and Forth About DEI
Sam J.
Axios: Trump Allies Will Change Civil Rights Laws to Focus on Anti-White Racism
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's April Fool's Day Jokes Grateful Calvin
Advertisement