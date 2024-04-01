Israel 'Invades' Al-Shifa Hospital Against 'What It Said Were Palestinian Militants'

The Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza has been a hot point ever since Israel declared war against Hamas. The Squad repeated the debunked story that Israel had destroyed the hospital in an airstrike — the New York Times changed its headline three times but still ran a picture of a totally different building. It turns out that Palestinian Islamic Jihad misfired a rocket that landed in a parking lot a couple of blocks down from the hospital.

Advertisement

Israel says Hamas has been using the hospital as a base of operations. Now the news is that Israel really has destroyed the hospital after invading it and slaughtering civilians.

Hamas turned Al Shifa hospital into a war zone.



Then they scream "massacre".



Then they spread a mix of real, doctored and completely fake photos.



Yawn. Enough with the empty propaganda.



They shouldn't have turned the hospital into a war zone. — David Collier (@mishtal) April 1, 2024

No civilian was killed in Al-Shifa, not a single one.



The Palestinians know this very well.



Hundreds of terrorists were killed, and hundreds were captured, including some of the most senior figures.



Millions of dollars in cash were discovered. There is endless evidence that… — Oren Barsky 🎗️ (@orenbarsky) April 1, 2024

No civilian was killed in Al-Shifa, not a single one. The Palestinians know this very well. Hundreds of terrorists were killed, and hundreds were captured, including some of the most senior figures. Millions of dollars in cash were discovered. There is endless evidence that were gathered and will be used in The Hague court. The Palestinians and their propagandists are so embarrassed and distressed, and so furious about the successful operation. This is evident from the extremity of the lies they are spreading today. All respect to the IDF. This operation may turn out to be an important turning point.

Jonah Goldberg noted that the New York Times reported that Israeli troops had withdrawn from the hospital "after a two-week battle against what it said were Palestinian militants."

“What it said were Palestinian militants.”



Question: Who else could the IDF have a “a two-week battle” with? I mean if they weren’t militants, why would it take two weeks? If they weren’t Palestinians, shouldn’t the NYT be chasing down that story? pic.twitter.com/YriLg2waQF — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 1, 2024

We literally have the names of dozens of senior Hamas and IJ leaders that were captured or killed. Those are very easy to check. The choice to ignore that data to maintain a “they claim” posture is intentional. — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 1, 2024

despite this being in the story: "An investigation by The New York Times suggested that Hamas had used the site for cover and stored weapons there..."



but "critics"! pic.twitter.com/1wX2ycuhqt — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 1, 2024

Women and children, Jonah. It’s women and children all the way down. — Minnervator (@minnervator) April 1, 2024

That’s one tough hospital. — Matthew Hennessey (@MattHennessey) April 1, 2024

You ever tried fighting Palestinian nurses in close quarter combat? The comfortable shoes advantage is real. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) April 1, 2024

Israel Defence Forces destroyed the Al Shifa hospital and completed an operation in 2 weeks at Gaza.



-IDF took down 200 Hamas terrorists

-Captured 500+ terrorists

-Saved 6000 civilians

-Not a single civilian casualty



It was obvious that terrorists used the hospital staff and… pic.twitter.com/C5Hv2rWrNK — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) April 1, 2024

Advertisement

It was obvious that terrorists used the hospital staff and patients as shield. Their plan was to cause more civilian casualties so they can play more victim cards. Cowards!! Well done @IDF & Well done @Israel





India stands with Israel.





There is nobody more pissed off over the lack of "civilian" casualties than the MSM. 🤣https://t.co/7mmQqBdsyP — mark (@rhapsodyboard) April 1, 2024

I mean the alternative headline, "It took the IDF two weeks of fighting to remove Hamas fighters entrenched inside a hospital," doesn't create a murky fog of twisted moral equivalency. — Dan (@thegreatlostdan) April 1, 2024

Apparently--the NYT believes it was all maternity patients. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) April 1, 2024

They’re too dug into “there were no Hamas in Al Shifa”



They can’t backtrack now — Perpetually Tired (@TiredPerpetuity) April 1, 2024

A raid is an odd term for a two week battle that killed two hundred terrorists and captured 500 who used the hospital as a base of operations and hid weapons under blankets in the maternity ward. — Zachary Narrett (@ZNarrett) April 1, 2024

And at the same time they will run a headline sourced from Gaza Health Ministry like it's inerrant gospel. — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) April 1, 2024

Astoundingly bad reporting by @nytimes — voodoo bambino (@Huxx777) April 1, 2024

It’s actually incredible to watch. Arab TV and terror-affiliated networks in Arabic show videos of Hamas fighters attacking Israeli troops around Al Shifa



Examples: https://t.co/ZCj584oRWW



Then in English they have reporters claim that Israel was just massacring innocent… https://t.co/VihLWITCbM — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 1, 2024

Advertisement

Actually, the IDF is destroying cockroaches. They can't be allowed in hospitals. — Rick Rogers (@rrogerr76) April 1, 2024

Someone had to be firing back. Was it the patients?

***