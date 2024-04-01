Israel 'Invades' Al-Shifa Hospital Against 'What It Said Were Palestinian Militants'

The Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza has been a hot point ever since Israel declared war against Hamas. The Squad repeated the debunked story that Israel had destroyed the hospital in an airstrike — the New York Times changed its headline three times but still ran a picture of a totally different building. It turns out that Palestinian Islamic Jihad misfired a rocket that landed in a parking lot a couple of blocks down from the hospital.
Israel says Hamas has been using the hospital as a base of operations. Now the news is that Israel really has destroyed the hospital after invading it and slaughtering civilians.
Hamas turned Al Shifa hospital into a war zone.— David Collier (@mishtal) April 1, 2024
Then they scream "massacre".
Then they spread a mix of real, doctored and completely fake photos.
Yawn. Enough with the empty propaganda.
They shouldn't have turned the hospital into a war zone.
No civilian was killed in Al-Shifa, not a single one.— Oren Barsky 🎗️ (@orenbarsky) April 1, 2024
The Palestinians know this very well.
Hundreds of terrorists were killed, and hundreds were captured, including some of the most senior figures.
Millions of dollars in cash were discovered. There is endless evidence that…
No civilian was killed in Al-Shifa, not a single one.
The Palestinians know this very well.
Hundreds of terrorists were killed, and hundreds were captured, including some of the most senior figures.
Millions of dollars in cash were discovered. There is endless evidence that were gathered and will be used in The Hague court.
The Palestinians and their propagandists are so embarrassed and distressed, and so furious about the successful operation.
This is evident from the extremity of the lies they are spreading today.
All respect to the IDF.
This operation may turn out to be an important turning point.
Jonah Goldberg noted that the New York Times reported that Israeli troops had withdrawn from the hospital "after a two-week battle against what it said were Palestinian militants."
Recommended
“What it said were Palestinian militants.”— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 1, 2024
Question: Who else could the IDF have a “a two-week battle” with? I mean if they weren’t militants, why would it take two weeks? If they weren’t Palestinians, shouldn’t the NYT be chasing down that story? pic.twitter.com/YriLg2waQF
We literally have the names of dozens of senior Hamas and IJ leaders that were captured or killed. Those are very easy to check. The choice to ignore that data to maintain a “they claim” posture is intentional.— AG (@AGHamilton29) April 1, 2024
despite this being in the story: "An investigation by The New York Times suggested that Hamas had used the site for cover and stored weapons there..."— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 1, 2024
but "critics"! pic.twitter.com/1wX2ycuhqt
Women and children, Jonah. It’s women and children all the way down.— Minnervator (@minnervator) April 1, 2024
That’s one tough hospital.— Matthew Hennessey (@MattHennessey) April 1, 2024
You ever tried fighting Palestinian nurses in close quarter combat? The comfortable shoes advantage is real.— Political Sock (@politicalsock) April 1, 2024
Israel Defence Forces destroyed the Al Shifa hospital and completed an operation in 2 weeks at Gaza.— Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) April 1, 2024
-IDF took down 200 Hamas terrorists
-Captured 500+ terrorists
-Saved 6000 civilians
-Not a single civilian casualty
It was obvious that terrorists used the hospital staff and… pic.twitter.com/C5Hv2rWrNK
It was obvious that terrorists used the hospital staff and patients as shield.
Their plan was to cause more civilian casualties so they can play more victim cards. Cowards!!
Well done @IDF & Well done @Israel
India stands with Israel.
There is nobody more pissed off over the lack of "civilian" casualties than the MSM. 🤣https://t.co/7mmQqBdsyP— mark (@rhapsodyboard) April 1, 2024
I mean the alternative headline, "It took the IDF two weeks of fighting to remove Hamas fighters entrenched inside a hospital," doesn't create a murky fog of twisted moral equivalency.— Dan (@thegreatlostdan) April 1, 2024
Apparently--the NYT believes it was all maternity patients.— mallen2024 (@mallen20243) April 1, 2024
They’re too dug into “there were no Hamas in Al Shifa”— Perpetually Tired (@TiredPerpetuity) April 1, 2024
They can’t backtrack now
A raid is an odd term for a two week battle that killed two hundred terrorists and captured 500 who used the hospital as a base of operations and hid weapons under blankets in the maternity ward.— Zachary Narrett (@ZNarrett) April 1, 2024
And at the same time they will run a headline sourced from Gaza Health Ministry like it's inerrant gospel.— Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) April 1, 2024
Astoundingly bad reporting by @nytimes— voodoo bambino (@Huxx777) April 1, 2024
It’s actually incredible to watch. Arab TV and terror-affiliated networks in Arabic show videos of Hamas fighters attacking Israeli troops around Al Shifa— AG (@AGHamilton29) April 1, 2024
Examples: https://t.co/ZCj584oRWW
Then in English they have reporters claim that Israel was just massacring innocent… https://t.co/VihLWITCbM
Actually, the IDF is destroying cockroaches. They can't be allowed in hospitals.— Rick Rogers (@rrogerr76) April 1, 2024
Someone had to be firing back. Was it the patients?
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member