Biden's Got Jokes (and an Ally In Stephen Colbert)
Here's Why the White House Had to Proclaim Trans Day of Visibility on...
Climate Activists Pour Oil Over Electric Truck at Auto Show in Protest of...
Keith Olbermann Wants a Tweeter Arrested Over Passing Around a 'Threat' to Biden
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to Light Up Landmarks in Pride Colors for...
Geraldo Community Noted Over Post Regarding Baltimore Bridge Collapse After Weird Tirade
Here's Another Reason Not to Open Your Door to the FBI
Liberals in Uproar Over Mascot Pig Named 'Ozempig', Claim Fat-Shaming
Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
Journos Got Sticky Fingers: Politico Reports on Media's Rampant Stealing From Air Force...
Councilwoman Posts Video of a Subway Car 'At the Mercy of the Deranged'
Distraught Lizzo Claims She's Done -- Hilarity Ensues
NY Gov. Hochul's Post About Slain NYPD Officer Gets Ratioed for What It...
'Worst Take Yet'! Try Not to Laugh at the AP's Latest Attempt to...

Student Argues for Equity-Oriented Solutions that Reevaluate How Hard STEM Classes Are

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 30, 2024
Twitchy

OK, so this is just a dumb Princeton student writing this in the school paper, but we've gone on and on about Common Core math and "algebra equity": A few years back, Seattle’s public schools adopted a math curriculum that looks at things like “power and oppression” and “resistance.” In 2021, California endeavored to do away with “white supremacy culture” in the mathematics classroom. That same year, Virginia was moving to end all advanced math classes before 11th grade as part of its “equity-focused plan.” All students would take the same math courses for two years before being allowed to advance. USA TODAY did a piece on the "controversial" trend of inclusive instruction.

Advertisement

This Princeton student argues that the university's STEM courses are "inequitable" and that the level of academic vigor be equal.

A Princeton student argues that some courses are unfair because not everyone is equally prepared: “In order to effectively address this disparity, Princeton needs to re-evaluate the difficulty of the STEM introductory courses and implement equity-oriented solutions that directly address the different levels of student preparation. After all, the level of academic rigor at Princeton can only be truly effective if all students are first able to work on a level playing field.”

Different levels of student preparation? Weren't all these kids accepted by the same university? Obviously, they have an aptitude for math. Or maybe not.

Recommended

Here's Why the White House Had to Proclaim Trans Day of Visibility on Easter
Brett T.
Advertisement

Math and science courses are too tough for some students?

Advertisement

The math doesn't get easier the higher up you go … won't those less-prepared students need easier advanced courses?

Math is already being destroyed by equity. Showing your work on a math problem is "whiteness." So is turning in homework on time.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Advertisement
Tags: STUPID EQUITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why the White House Had to Proclaim Trans Day of Visibility on Easter
Brett T.
Here's Another Reason Not to Open Your Door to the FBI
Brett T.
Biden's Got Jokes (and an Ally In Stephen Colbert)
Brett T.
Keith Olbermann Wants a Tweeter Arrested Over Passing Around a 'Threat' to Biden
Brett T.
Geraldo Community Noted Over Post Regarding Baltimore Bridge Collapse After Weird Tirade
RickRobinson
Councilwoman Posts Video of a Subway Car 'At the Mercy of the Deranged'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Why the White House Had to Proclaim Trans Day of Visibility on Easter Brett T.
Advertisement