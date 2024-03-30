Student Argues for Equity-Oriented Solutions that Reevaluate How Hard STEM Classes Are

OK, so this is just a dumb Princeton student writing this in the school paper, but we've gone on and on about Common Core math and "algebra equity": A few years back, Seattle’s public schools adopted a math curriculum that looks at things like “power and oppression” and “resistance.” In 2021, California endeavored to do away with “white supremacy culture” in the mathematics classroom. That same year, Virginia was moving to end all advanced math classes before 11th grade as part of its “equity-focused plan.” All students would take the same math courses for two years before being allowed to advance. USA TODAY did a piece on the "controversial" trend of inclusive instruction.

This Princeton student argues that the university's STEM courses are "inequitable" and that the level of academic vigor be equal.

A Princeton student argues that some courses are unfair because not everyone is equally prepared:



“In order to effectively address this disparity, Princeton needs to re-evaluate the difficulty of the STEM introductory courses and implement equity-oriented solutions that directly… pic.twitter.com/l9Nj4hWhUm — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 29, 2024

Different levels of student preparation? Weren't all these kids accepted by the same university? Obviously, they have an aptitude for math. Or maybe not.

One proposal is “allowing or even encouraging students who have previously taken an equivalent course to test out.”



“Another possible solution may be to implement a predetermined curve that is not dependent on how well students are currently performing in the course.”… — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 29, 2024

It’s important to have resources available to students who are struggling, but, at a certain point, they need to be able to succeed in the course without lowering the standard. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 29, 2024

Math and science courses are too tough for some students?

The solution is simple. Stop accepting unqualified applicants. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) March 29, 2024

Ah, institutionalizing the soft bigotry of low expectations I see — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) March 29, 2024

They're called "filter" classes for a reason. If you can't make it through the freshmen year STEM classes you'll never be able to make it through the entire four year program. Better to find that out early so you can change majors before wasting too much time/money. — Jay (@Carpe_Felis) March 29, 2024

Wow. I went to Princeton after graduating from a big public high school. I had taken a few advanced classes, but my preparation was far inferior to classmates from elite private schools, & we all ended up in the same college courses.



Would never have thought to suggest this. — Dr. Nina Niu Sanford (@NiuSanford) March 29, 2024

If you’re not prepared to go to Princeton, maybe you shouldn’t be at Princeton.



And if you want to be upset at not being prepared, go talk to the schools you attended prior to Princeton and find out why they let you down. — Michael Dalakis (@monkey449) March 29, 2024

Isn’t this the point of an admissions process? — Eric Seufert (@eric_seufert) March 29, 2024

Wow.



So if the education required is too hard for the profession you think you should have then the institutions should make the program less rigorous instead of the student chiseling a career path more suited to their abilities? — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) March 29, 2024

Princeton has an acceptance rate under 20%.

Any student not capable of taking an intro STEM course at that University should not be at that University. They should go to a community college to bone up, and their place should be taken by a student who can tackle it. — Dr Patrick M. - AI Builder (@patmcguinness) March 29, 2024

When I was a college freshman, calculus, chemistry, and physics were well known for weeding out the people who shouldn't make it. You don't want people in the sciences and medicine who don't excel at those topics. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) March 29, 2024

The math doesn't get easier the higher up you go … won't those less-prepared students need easier advanced courses?

Math is already being destroyed by equity. Showing your work on a math problem is "whiteness." So is turning in homework on time.

