New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to Light Up Landmarks in Pride Colors for Easter

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 30, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Back in 2015, President Obama lit up the White House with rainbow floodlights to celebrate the Supreme Court decision that states must issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Something about that didn't sit right with some people, kind of like when the White House hung up its progressive pride flag between two American flags to celebrate Pride Month.

Advertisement

As you no doubt know, President Biden has officially declared Easter Sunday to be the Transgender Day of Awareness. It's not on purpose: Trans Day of Awareness is always March 30, and Easter moves around.

As others also pointed out, devout Catholic Biden could have just not signed a declaration this year. He did for the last two years, thought, so we suppose he's obligated. He even shot a video and posted it last year.

Gov. Nancy Hochul hasn't learned from the backlash and has ordered all New York State monuments to be lit in pride colors for Trans Day of Awareness.

Advertisement

Hochul's just being progressive and celebrating a day of transgender people being able to be seen. And following in the steps of President Biden, who was having a fuss because Israel's war with Hamas was going to go into Ramadan.

***

