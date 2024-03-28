White House: Senate Republicans Are Relentlessly Smearing Biden's Judicial Nominee

It's not possible to bring up the name of Biden judicial nominee Adeel Mangi without mentioning that he's Muslim or that he'd be the first Muslim American to serve as a U.S. federal appeals court judge. "White House ramps up defense of embattled Muslim American judicial nominee," reports NBC News.

New: White House ramps up defense of embattled judicial nominee



ZIENTS: "Some Senate Republicans & extreme allies are relentlessly smearing Adeel Mangi w/ baseless accusations that he is anti-police."



w/ @albamonica https://t.co/3fNKIZaMQJ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 28, 2024

Dilemma for Biden. This 3rd Circuit nomination is fading fast with three Dem NOs. Barring a GOP rescue, Mangi won't be confirmed. But given WH's strained relations with Muslim Americans, risky to let this go down without a fight. They're standing by him. https://t.co/3fNKIZaMQJ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 28, 2024

Wild to witness the lengths the Biden admin is going to defend their judicial nominee who has ties to DOMESTIC TERRORISTS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bYX6Z2T1OS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2024

This is wild - the nomination is over. 3 votes against. No path forward.



But the Biden administration is dead set on putting their own vulnerable members through it.



And I’m absolutely here for it. https://t.co/1Ts3oEDu5M — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 28, 2024

My goodness - the WH polling in Michigan must be atrocious. 😳 — Archimusik (@Archimusik) March 28, 2024

This is all about Dearborn which is absolutely wild — Bill (@Tastywaves77) March 28, 2024

DEARBORN MICHIGAN is running the WH — Jordan Adams (@jjadams676) March 28, 2024

Three Democrats have already said they won't vote to confirm embattled Muslim Mangi, so his nomination is dead. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients blames smears from Senate Republicans and "extreme allies."

Republicans have attacked Mangi for his affiliation with the Rutgers Law School Center for Security, Race and Rights, chastising its decision to host an event featuring a speaker named Sami Al-Arian, who in 2006 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist the designated terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to the Justice Department. Mangi told the Senate in written testimony he had “no involvement” in the Rutgers Center speaker events.

Yeah, the ties to the terrorist group aren't helping.

