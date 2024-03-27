Disney Lawsuits That ‘Humiliated’ Gov. Ron DeSantis Dropped

Egg on Their Faces: Cadbury Store Gets MASSIVE Backlash for Renaming Beloved Easter...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on March 27, 2024
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File

Remember when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to punish Disney World for voicing its opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law? A lot of people warned that the mouse had a lot of very expensive lawyers, and DeSantis was a fool for taking on Disney. 

DeSantis recently settled a lawsuit against the Parental Rights in Education law without changing a word of it. And now he's winning again:

Florida's Voice reports:

The legal battles were over last-minute, far-reaching restrictive covenants and agreements, which gave Disney broad power and developmental rights over its former self-governing improvement district of Reedy Creek, which was dissolved and replaced last year.

The agreements by Disney were flaunted by the media as “legal humiliation,” and as a move aimed to “mess up DeSantis’ power grab” over the Walt Disney World area.

“Out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse,” a headline from Salon read. “DeSantis’ board reveals Disney quietly stripped them of power.”

In short, Disney enjoyed a special status that no other company in the state had. It was essentially its own self-governing district and had been since its inception. 

"Ron DeSantis' Board Rages Against Disney After Legal Humiliation," wrote Newsweek. Salon reported that DeSantis had been "out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse." Here's the real story:

They'll never admit it.

***

