Disney Lawsuits That ‘Humiliated’ Gov. Ron DeSantis Dropped

Remember when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to punish Disney World for voicing its opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law? A lot of people warned that the mouse had a lot of very expensive lawyers, and DeSantis was a fool for taking on Disney.

DeSantis recently settled a lawsuit against the Parental Rights in Education law without changing a word of it. And now he's winning again:

#BREAKING: DeSantis defeats Disney in court again, lawsuits to be dropped under settlement



The last-minute, far-reaching agreements that gave Disney broad power over their previous self-governing district are declared "null and void" under the agreement



Developing... — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 27, 2024

Florida's Voice reports:

The legal battles were over last-minute, far-reaching restrictive covenants and agreements, which gave Disney broad power and developmental rights over its former self-governing improvement district of Reedy Creek, which was dissolved and replaced last year. The agreements by Disney were flaunted by the media as “legal humiliation,” and as a move aimed to “mess up DeSantis’ power grab” over the Walt Disney World area. “Out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse,” a headline from Salon read. “DeSantis’ board reveals Disney quietly stripped them of power.”

In short, Disney enjoyed a special status that no other company in the state had. It was essentially its own self-governing district and had been since its inception.

The real story here is the media malpractice surrounding the Disney narrative.



They were so sure of themselves. https://t.co/g6vm1ZIdmC pic.twitter.com/BManVDbYIh — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 27, 2024

As Disney loses to DeSantis yet again, it’s a good reminder that if there’s one thing you can count on with absolute certainty, it’s that the media will get everything wrong, never admit it, then demand censorship for everyone else https://t.co/KbAUIXW6iB — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 27, 2024

Remember all these ridiculous headlines from the media? Turns out (to no one's surprise) they were all wrong.



Disney TODAY concedes last-minute deals were "null", "void", "unenforceable."



How many of these media outlets will be issuing corrections? https://t.co/ZrvGTUBL4c pic.twitter.com/XKWxttuNva — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 27, 2024

"Ron DeSantis' Board Rages Against Disney After Legal Humiliation," wrote Newsweek. Salon reported that DeSantis had been "out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse." Here's the real story:

Disney DROPS lawsuits against Ron DeSantis: Florida governor scores victory in war with the Magic Kingdom after it tried to stop tourism board taking control of Reedy Creek https://t.co/blW3yhcmsz pic.twitter.com/MjvPeiSFQk — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 27, 2024

BREAKING: Disney drops lawsuits. Another W for Florida. Of course the media would rather lie about it or ignore it than admit their hysterical proclamations were wrong. https://t.co/KDbe1CwOGQ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 27, 2024

Wait I was told Disney destroyed DeSantis by dozens of memes. Please advise. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) March 27, 2024

They’ll still say Disney beat him. 🙄 — Corey Toomey (@CoreToom) March 27, 2024

They'll never admit it.

