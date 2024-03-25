Vice President Kamala Harris Says She’s ‘Studied the Maps’ of IDF Offensive
KJP, John Kirby Don't Have Their Stories Straight on Biden's Executive Actions on the Border

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The White House seems to have forgotten to send the memo to either Karine Jean-Pierre or John Kirby, both of whom were asked by the press Monday if President Joe Biden was considering taking executive action to address the border invasion. Jean-Pierre says it's something that Biden is always looking at, while Kirby said it wasn't true that Biden hadn't taken any executive action on the border. Kirby is correct — Biden spent his first day in office reversing all of President Trump's executive actions on the border, so he has taken action.

Here's KJP insisting that the White House has been "very clear":

"We always do that."

And here's Kirby saying it's not true:

Kirby's still trying to sell the idea that Biden can't do anything until Congress gives him the authorization and the funding.

First Nancy Pelosi said that Biden didn't have the authority to cancel student loan debt, and the the Supreme Court told him he didn't have the authority to cancel student loan debt. Then Biden bragged about doing it anyway.

And you're doing what about that?

