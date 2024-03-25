KJP, John Kirby Don't Have Their Stories Straight on Biden's Executive Actions on the Border

The White House seems to have forgotten to send the memo to either Karine Jean-Pierre or John Kirby, both of whom were asked by the press Monday if President Joe Biden was considering taking executive action to address the border invasion. Jean-Pierre says it's something that Biden is always looking at, while Kirby said it wasn't true that Biden hadn't taken any executive action on the border. Kirby is correct — Biden spent his first day in office reversing all of President Trump's executive actions on the border, so he has taken action.

Here's KJP insisting that the White House has been "very clear":

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "We've been very clear about executive actions. Will we look at the executive actions to see what could work? Sure. We always do that."



The executive actions Biden has taken on the border were to decimate border security. pic.twitter.com/pKBlp36swg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2024

"We always do that."

And here's Kirby saying it's not true:

KIRBY: "This argument that the president hasn't taken executive action [on border] is just not true."



Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to dismantle border security — then sat back and watched the crisis he created. pic.twitter.com/RmGNcwp2zL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2024

Kirby's still trying to sell the idea that Biden can't do anything until Congress gives him the authorization and the funding.

Kirby is correct but his definition of action is different than ours — Steve Holloway (@JSteveHolloway) March 25, 2024

Title 42 you jack wagon, reverse it. — Rusty (@Sterohogan) March 25, 2024

And it will take until 2025 for you people to secure the border?



Spare us your performative and fake outrage at the border situation you people think can wait. — David Wayne Neal🇺🇸 (@dwayneneal98) March 25, 2024

Kirby use to be such an honorable man, then he sold his soul — C G Parslow (@cgparslow) March 25, 2024

He could close it today same way Trump did. He won't. Because he needs an open border. pic.twitter.com/DL6IaV1URn — Nacho Business (@NachoQuixotic) March 25, 2024

How did he do it with student loan debt? — Natural RN 🌿 (@stclong) March 25, 2024

First Nancy Pelosi said that Biden didn't have the authority to cancel student loan debt, and the the Supreme Court told him he didn't have the authority to cancel student loan debt. Then Biden bragged about doing it anyway.

Kirby on Biden's border invasion: "We're certainly aware that there could be national security threats that can arise at the border." pic.twitter.com/tfqv7wZis8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2024

And you're doing what about that?

