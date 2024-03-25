It's Agreed That Courtroom Sketch of Donald Trump Belongs in a Museum

New York Attorney General Letitia James had this to say when the court handed down a ridiculous fine on Donald Trump:

So, how’s everyone feeling today? — Tish James (@TishJames) February 17, 2024

Not that this case was some sort of political vendetta against Trump or anything. James even tweeted the amount:

$464,576,230.62 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 23, 2024

This aged poorly — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) March 25, 2024

James was primed to seize Trump's Seven Springs golf course and a private estate in New York on Monday if he didn't come up with nearly half a billion in cash. But as Twitchy reported earlier, the New York Court of Appeals intervened at the last minute and gave Trump 10 more days to post a bond of $175 million.

Trump seems to be feeling pretty good, according to this courtroom sketch:

This courtroom sketch from Trump's major win today is an instant classic.



Hang this in a museum. pic.twitter.com/x6mE6m8DGB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2024

The court sketch of Trump smirking after scoring a MASSIVE W over lard ass Letitia should be displayed at the Smithsonian. pic.twitter.com/L2Ml8UB1oz — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) March 25, 2024

Put that on a T-shirt at least.

