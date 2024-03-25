It's Agreed That Courtroom Sketch of Donald Trump Belongs in a Museum

IfNotNow When Will They Stop Pandering? The Squad Claim Jewish 'Siblings' Support Anti-Isr...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Dean

New York Attorney General Letitia James had this to say when the court handed down a ridiculous fine on Donald Trump:

Advertisement

Not that this case was some sort of political vendetta against Trump or anything. James even tweeted the amount:

James was primed to seize Trump's Seven Springs golf course and a private estate in New York on Monday if he didn't come up with nearly half a billion in cash. But as Twitchy reported earlier, the New York Court of Appeals intervened at the last minute and gave Trump 10 more days to post a bond of $175 million.

So, how's everyone feeling today?

Trump seems to be feeling pretty good, according to this courtroom sketch:

Put that on a T-shirt at least.

This really ought to be on a T-shirt in his campaign store.

***

DONALD TRUMP LETITIA JAMES

