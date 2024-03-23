Frank Luntz Warns That Seizing Trump’s Property Will Make Him More Popular

Donald Trump has until Monday to come up with nearly half a billion dollars so can file an appeal. Back in February, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who ran on a campaign of "getting Trump," said that she was open to seizing Trump's buildings if he didn't come up with the cash. We learned this week that the New York Attorney General's Office has already initiated the seizure of Trump’s Seven Springs golf resort in Westchester County and a private estate north of Manhattan.

CNN reported on the impending seizures, and pollster Frank Luntz had a warning for the panel: Seizing Trump's assets would only make him more popular.

NEW: Frank Luntz Warns CNN Seizing Donald Trump's Properties Will Backfire: "You Are Going to Elect Donald Trump"



"He’s going to go up in the polls just like he went up every single time they indicted him."



"If the New York Attorney General starts to take his homes away, starts… pic.twitter.com/HwyPiO5fGP — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 22, 2024

The whole post reads:

NEW: Frank Luntz Warns CNN Seizing Donald Trump's Properties Will Backfire: "You Are Going to Elect Donald Trump" "He’s going to go up in the polls just like he went up every single time they indicted him." "If the New York Attorney General starts to take his homes away, starts to seize his assets, it's all going to be on camera, pundits are going to sit there and scream about this, and you're going to create the greatest victimhood of 2024." "You are going to elect Donald Trump." "Why is Donald Trump beating Joe Biden when he's got 85 indictments? Felonies? Trump is leading, and in the seven swing states, Trump is up by the margin of error in five out of seven; why is that happening?" Luntz, who isn't a Trump supporter, realizes that the American people do not want to see their country turn into a banana republic. Americans do not want to see the party in power imprisoning political adversaries and confiscating their assets, not for clear crimes like murder or bribery, but rather based on novel and dubious interpretations of the law. If the legal system can be weaponized against a former president, what hope does an ordinary American citizen have?

Luntz is right. This is pure weaponization of the justice system against Joe Biden's opponent and people know it.

More evidence of my theme that Democrats "don't know how anything works in the real world."



Frank Luntz explains to the stupid people (his words) how the real world works. Panel of stupid people act stunned.



Third Act. https://t.co/yFnyBQPm12 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 22, 2024

Did Frank Luntz just get radicalized? — cryptostonks (@cryptostonks13) March 22, 2024

Luntz is likely correct. He is obviously distressed by the situation. Devout TDS. — Christopher Bigge (@Christophe23246) March 23, 2024

Save this clip.



Cause I can feel it as part of a montage to be played the week after Trump gets reelected. — unhoodwinked (@unhoodwinked) March 22, 2024

True, but Luntz fails to mention the chilling effect on the business climate in New York state that this will have. If the attorney general disagrees with a business owner's politics, their assets can now be seized. — Ad Nauseam (@Ad_Nauseam7) March 23, 2024

If I owned properties in New York, I’d be dumping them ASAP. — Drewbe Do Be Do (@Drew_BeDo_BeDo) March 22, 2024

I suspect many will vote for him just because they don't like the idea of lawfare. Luntz makes total sense. — Nameless (@BallandChain72) March 22, 2024

Because people see this for what it is. Thuggish, old soviet union style tactics. As un American as it gets. — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) March 22, 2024

Not only that, it’s unlikely James will be able to sell any property she takes. What investor would want to insert themselves in this political and legal nightmare while Trump appeals. — BillHT (@BillHandtrades) March 22, 2024

Wow. I agree with Luntz. They have no idea how this is playing out to the average American and are blinded by their own echo chambers. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) March 22, 2024

Luntz's delivery is fascinating to watch here.

He's torn between laughter, anger, and a desire to bonk their little heads. — VinFLusa (@VinFLusa) March 22, 2024

Luntz doesn’t point out the big reason Trump’s numbers go up every time. It’s because these prosecutions and actions against him are so blatantly corrupt and unfair and everyone sees it. That’s why his support grows — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) March 22, 2024

Luntz seems to be the only one on that panel with a working brain.



Or at least the only one willing to address the elephant in the room. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 22, 2024

“Americans do not want to see the party in power imprisoning political adversaries and confiscating their assets, not for clear crimes like murder or bribery, but rather based on novel and dubious interpretations of the law” is correct. I think Dems underestimate this. — Olivia P. Walker (@olivia_p_walker) March 22, 2024

Add to that it was a victimless crime. Any loans Trump took out were paid back.

Even CNN hates admitting it there — Mark Zuckerberg - Parody (@MarkZuckss) March 22, 2024

Trump's running a pretty efficient campaign. All of the news coverage of his indictments makes Americans think we're living in a banana republic, while illegal immigrants overrunning the Texas National Guard provide the campaign videos against Biden.

