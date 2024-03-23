Frank Luntz Warns That Seizing Trump’s Property Will Make Him More Popular

Fears of Islamophobia Rise as ISIS Takes Credit for Moscow Terror Attack
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on March 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Donald Trump has until Monday to come up with nearly half a billion dollars so can file an appeal. Back in February, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who ran on a campaign of "getting Trump," said that she was open to seizing Trump's buildings if he didn't come up with the cash. We learned this week that the New York Attorney General's Office has already initiated the seizure of Trump’s Seven Springs golf resort in Westchester County and a private estate north of Manhattan.

CNN reported on the impending seizures, and pollster Frank Luntz had a warning for the panel: Seizing Trump's assets would only make him more popular.

The whole post reads:

NEW: Frank Luntz Warns CNN Seizing Donald Trump's Properties Will Backfire: "You Are Going to Elect Donald Trump"

"He’s going to go up in the polls just like he went up every single time they indicted him."

"If the New York Attorney General starts to take his homes away, starts to seize his assets, it's all going to be on camera, pundits are going to sit there and scream about this, and you're going to create the greatest victimhood of 2024."

"You are going to elect Donald Trump."

"Why is Donald Trump beating Joe Biden when he's got 85 indictments? Felonies? Trump is leading, and in the seven swing states, Trump is up by the margin of error in five out of seven; why is that happening?"

Luntz, who isn't a Trump supporter, realizes that the American people do not want to see their country turn into a banana republic. 

Americans do not want to see the party in power imprisoning political adversaries and confiscating their assets, not for clear crimes like murder or bribery, but rather based on novel and dubious interpretations of the law.

If the legal system can be weaponized against a former president, what hope does an ordinary American citizen have?

Luntz is right. This is pure weaponization of the justice system against Joe Biden's opponent and people know it.

Add to that it was a victimless crime. Any loans Trump took out were paid back.

Trump's running a pretty efficient campaign. All of the news coverage of his indictments makes Americans think we're living in a banana republic, while illegal immigrants overrunning the Texas National Guard provide the campaign videos against Biden.

