House to Find Out What’s in 1,012-Page Spending Bill After Passing It

You know how Democrats are always accusing Republicans of passing legislation in the dead of night? Kind of like how the Democratic Senate passed Obamacare on Christmas Eve. Rep. Andrew Clyde has posted a photo of the 1,012-page second half of the omnibus spending bill that "The Swamp" released at 2:32 a.m. Thursday. The House is expected to vote on the $1.2 trillion spending bill Friday morning.

At 2:32 am—when Americans were sleeping—the Swamp released its second half of the omnibus.



1,012 pages that spend $1.2 TRILLION of taxpayer dollars on disastrous policies.



The House is still expected to vote on this monstrosity TOMORROW MORNING.



Washington is beyond broken. pic.twitter.com/AlZCDYWBKK — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) March 21, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calculated that it would take the average person 28 hours to read the whole thing.

The minibus was released at 2:32 am and is 1,012 pages of $1.2 trillion taxpayer dollars.



And we are supposed to be voting on it tomorrow morning under suspension with no amendments allowed with the super scary government shutdown deadline threat looming tomorrow at midnight.… pic.twitter.com/e6ehBiznRw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 21, 2024

The minibus was released at 2:32 am and is 1,012 pages of $1.2 trillion taxpayer dollars. And we are supposed to be voting on it tomorrow morning under suspension with no amendments allowed with the super scary government shutdown deadline threat looming tomorrow at midnight. It takes 27.8 hours for the average reader to read 1,000 pages. I guess we are supposed to just pass it first and then find out what’s in it like Nancy Pelosi says. This comes after months and months of hardly any effort to pass single issue appropriation bills while 3 Continuing Resolutions (continuing Pelosi’s budget) were passed. Our Republican majority started this Congress with sweeping rule changes to stop this very behavior yet here we are on the verge of passing a second minibus under suspension with no amendments allowed and violating the 72 hour rule.

Remember the 72-hour rule, where legislators were to be given at least 72 hours to read a bill before voting on it? We do.

How much of that $1.2 trillion goes to DHS? We're curious after seeing the Texas National Guard overrun by a mob of migrants Thursday.

Please tell @SpeakerJohnson to shut down the U.S. Government.



Joe Biden needs to use his Executive Order powers to defend the border.



Since he won’t then the government should be shut down.



It’s useless under his stewardship. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 21, 2024

Just vote no. A person more than likely would never sign a contract without reading it. Don’t sign a contract that will affect Americans within knowing what’s in it.



The swamp does this to get what they want and Americas are sick of it. — Bobbi Linn Mac (@BobbiLinnMac) March 21, 2024

Shut down the government, problem solved... When Republicans play the game the way Democrats do, this will come to an end. — Kathy Brock NP (@KathyBrockDavis) March 21, 2024

Tell them to shove it. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 21, 2024

Staffers are running the country. There is no way ONLY congressmen write these bills.



Shut it all down until you can get this gov't under control and back within the confines of the US Constitution. — John Dillon (@johndillon2022) March 21, 2024

Anyone who votes for this in either party better never say a word about inflation. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 21, 2024

Another “you have to pass the bill to know what’s in it”



Congress needs to stop doing this!!! #VoteNO — Laurie D (@swavymom) March 21, 2024

Reject the omnibus and adopt this instead: pic.twitter.com/9H8B1WRIrd — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) March 21, 2024

Please!

Shut it down then. This is unconscionable behavior. — Aetius (@Aetius__) March 21, 2024

Stop this dysfunctional mess now. Shut it down. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) March 21, 2024

I’m no rocket scientist but shouldn’t you all just do a temporary shutdown so you have time to read it or no? #congressisfullofcriminals — TiredofTyranny061 (@homesteader1000) March 21, 2024

Vote AGAINST, please. On principle alone, as they're trying to pressure you to vote on something that it's not even possible to read in the time available. — LastKnownSurvivor (@4everwalkalone) March 21, 2024

This has to end. Hold the line. If the government “shuts down” (which it never really does) so be it. We The People want the border secured and constitutional leadership restored! — Michele Weslander-Quaid (@MWeslanderQuaid) March 21, 2024

Yeah, a government shutdown doesn't sound at all like a bad thing to us. Another $1.2 trillion? What's in that thing? How much money goes to secure the border? How much money goes to Ukraine?

Shut it down.

