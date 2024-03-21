Even TIME Magazine Admits That Joe Biden's Campaign Is in Trouble
House to Find Out What’s in 1,012-Page Spending Bill After Passing It

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 21, 2024
Twitter

You know how Democrats are always accusing Republicans of passing legislation in the dead of night? Kind of like how the Democratic Senate passed Obamacare on Christmas Eve. Rep. Andrew Clyde has posted a photo of the 1,012-page second half of the omnibus spending bill that "The Swamp" released at 2:32 a.m. Thursday. The House is expected to vote on the $1.2 trillion spending bill Friday morning.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calculated that it would take the average person 28 hours to read the whole thing.

The minibus was released at 2:32 am and is 1,012 pages of $1.2 trillion taxpayer dollars.

And we are supposed to be voting on it tomorrow morning under suspension with no amendments allowed with the super scary government shutdown deadline threat looming tomorrow at midnight.

It takes 27.8 hours for the average reader to read 1,000 pages.  I guess we are supposed to just pass it first and then find out what’s in it like Nancy Pelosi says.

This comes after months and months of hardly any effort to pass single issue appropriation bills while 3 Continuing Resolutions (continuing Pelosi’s budget) were passed.

Our Republican majority started this Congress with sweeping rule changes to stop this very behavior yet here we are on the verge of passing a second minibus under suspension with no amendments allowed and violating the 72 hour rule.

Remember the 72-hour rule, where legislators were to be given at least 72 hours to read a bill before voting on it? We do.

How much of that $1.2 trillion goes to DHS? We're curious after seeing the Texas National Guard overrun by a mob of migrants Thursday.

Please!

Yeah, a government shutdown doesn't sound at all like a bad thing to us. Another $1.2 trillion? What's in that thing? How much money goes to secure the border? How much money goes to Ukraine?

Shut it down.

***

