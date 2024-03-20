Rep. Katie Porter Says Trump Will Have His Demise; Maybe a Heart Attack

'Ridiculous Stalinist Clowns': Jacobin Demands State-Funded Media to Stop Flood of Journal...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 20, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

The media just had a three-day meltdown over Donald Trump saying there would be a bloodbath in the automotive industry if Joe Biden were re-elected. That was conveniently shortened to "Trump said there will be a bloodbath if he's not elected" and spread around the world via the mainstream media and even elected officials like Sen. Brian Schatz, who advised headline writers not to "outsmart themselves" by putting the words in context.

How many days will the media freak out over Rep. Katie Porter saying that Trump will "have his demise"? She doesn't know what his demise is going to be: He might go to prison or have a heart attack.

"… or die."

Porter has got to be sent packing in the next election. No one this evil should hold public office.

***

