Biden Judicial Nominee Not a Gun Expert, Can’t Define ‘Assault Weapon’

Remember last year when ATF Director Steven Dettelbach was asked to define "assault weapon" in 15 seconds, and could only manage, "I'm not a firearms expert." This was the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. A couple of weeks later, given plenty of time to look up the definition of an assault weapon, Bettelbach again confessed to having no knowledge of assault weapons: "I don't hold myself out as a technical expert in every aspect of firearms," he told Congress. Seriously, name one competent person in the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden's nominee for Seventh Circuit Judge Nancy Maldonado has said she'd be for an assault weapons ban, but when asked by Sen. John Kennedy what an assault weapon is, she took Dettelbach's route, saying, "I'm not a gun expert."

Biden keeps calling for a ban on assault weapons, but none of the people under him can seem to define what an assault weapon is.

WATCH:@SenJohnKennedy: “You said, ‘assault weapons may be banned because they’re extraordinarily dangerous and are not appropriate for legitimate self-defense purposes.’ Tell me what you meant by assault weapons?”



Biden's Seventh Circuit judge nominee Nancy Maldonado: "I'm not… pic.twitter.com/1ctY2E64IO — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) March 20, 2024

"Biden’s Seventh Circuit judge nominee Nancy Maldonado: “I’m not a gun expert.”

She's not a gun expert, but she knows they're not appropriate for legitimate self-defense purposes. Maybe she subscribes to Biden's belief that every American should own a shotgun and just blast through the door if they think there's an intruder outside.

Bring in the biologist — Peter Rosenberger (@Hope4Caregiver) March 20, 2024

Stands by her record of signing/rubber stamping things without knowing what she signed.. Interesting... Makes you wonder what else she's rubber-stamped without reading it or will.... — Mike R (@I_am_Mutated) March 20, 2024

Will she recuse her self from ruling on gun cases then? — Peter Mckoogla (@PeterMckoogla) March 20, 2024

None of these people should ever be allowed to make laws or decisions. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 20, 2024

There should be mandatory interrogation training for GOP members led by Sens. Kennedy, Cruz, and Cotton, Rep. Gaetz, and a few others. — Mike Paranzino (@mikeparanzino) March 20, 2024

What an embarassment.



Woman power, baby! — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) March 20, 2024

I hope he followed up by asking if she still wanted them banned, whatever they are. — True Antifascist (@spongeworthy2) March 20, 2024

What does she mean by legitimate self defense? — DW Driggers (@dw_drigs) March 20, 2024

Is a handgun legitimate self-defense, but not an AR-15? Because when they say assault weapons, they mean semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15.

And this is how government doesn’t work — Jay Vandenburg (@Jay_Vandenburg) March 20, 2024

When you can't even define what you want to ban, the case needs to be immediately dismissed. — T. Kothe (@tkothe_nfl) March 20, 2024

Next question:



How many other things have you submitted to courts that you did not know the meaning of? — T Fons (@tfons) March 20, 2024

My favorite part is "I was not responsible for researching the contents". She signed a court document and does not think she is responsible for researching what it was. — Mean old man named Todd (@MeanOldMrTodd) March 20, 2024

Liberal wants to ban assault weapons.



Liberal doesn’t know what an assault weapon is.



Okay… — Jim Harrison (@jimaggie93) March 20, 2024

An assault weapon is anything that looks scary, like an AR-15. They want to ban those first before coming after the rest of our guns.

