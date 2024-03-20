‘I've Done Everything I Can To Keep My Children Out of the Public...
Biden Judicial Nominee Not a Gun Expert, Can’t Define ‘Assault Weapon’

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 20, 2024
AngieArtist

Remember last year when ATF Director Steven Dettelbach was asked to define "assault weapon" in 15 seconds, and could only manage, "I'm not a firearms expert." This was the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. A couple of weeks later, given plenty of time to look up the definition of an assault weapon, Bettelbach again confessed to having no knowledge of assault weapons: "I don't hold myself out as a technical expert in every aspect of firearms," he told Congress. Seriously, name one competent person in the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden's nominee for Seventh Circuit Judge Nancy Maldonado has said she'd be for an assault weapons ban, but when asked by Sen. John Kennedy what an assault weapon is, she took Dettelbach's route, saying, "I'm not a gun expert."

Biden keeps calling for a ban on assault weapons, but none of the people under him can seem to define what an assault weapon is.

"Biden’s Seventh Circuit judge nominee Nancy Maldonado: “I’m not a gun expert.”

She's not a gun expert, but she knows they're not appropriate for legitimate self-defense purposes. Maybe she subscribes to Biden's belief that every American should own a shotgun and just blast through the door if they think there's an intruder outside.

Is a handgun legitimate self-defense, but not an AR-15? Because when they say assault weapons, they mean semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15.

An assault weapon is anything that looks scary, like an AR-15. They want to ban those first before coming after the rest of our guns.

