WA Supreme Court Eliminates Bar Exam Requirement in Pursuit of Equity

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 19, 2024
Meme screenshot

Why is it that the pursuit of DEI — diversity, equity, and inclusion — always leads to the lowering of standards? It's the soft bigotry of low expectations, and it's racist. But we've been informed by intellectuals like Ibram X. Kendi that the only way to fight racism is with more racism, or "anti-racism."

The Publica reports that the Washington Supreme Court has ruled that you no longer need to pass the bar exam to practice law in the state. This reminds us of the time Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a law suspending the state's proficiency standards for reading, writing, and math in pursuit of equity.

Natasha Biase writes:

The Washington State Supreme Court has ruled that the bar exam is no longer a requirement for prospective lawyers. On Friday, The Bar Licensure Task Force explained that the bar is “minimally effective for ensuring competency” and “disproportionally and unnecessarily blocks marginalized groups from becoming practicing attorneys.”

According to The Spokesman-Review, after appointing the task force in 2020 to assess “disproportionate impacts on examinees of color and first-generation examinees,” the courts agreed to substitute the exam with “experiential-learning alternatives.”

In addition to several states lowering the passing score for the exam from 270 to 266 during the COVID-19 pandemic, a revised version of the bar called the NextGen Bar Exam will be introduced in 2026 and will focus on testing aspiring attorneys on “real-world skills.”

How does the bar exam disproportionally impact examinees of color exactly?

This comes as universities are deciding to look at ACT and SAT scores again for admission.

How is this not racist?

