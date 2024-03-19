WA Supreme Court Eliminates Bar Exam Requirement in Pursuit of Equity

Why is it that the pursuit of DEI — diversity, equity, and inclusion — always leads to the lowering of standards? It's the soft bigotry of low expectations, and it's racist. But we've been informed by intellectuals like Ibram X. Kendi that the only way to fight racism is with more racism, or "anti-racism."

The Publica reports that the Washington Supreme Court has ruled that you no longer need to pass the bar exam to practice law in the state. This reminds us of the time Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a law suspending the state's proficiency standards for reading, writing, and math in pursuit of equity.

The Supreme Court of Washington has ruled that prospective lawyers will no longer be required to pass a bar exam to practice in the state.



The decision was reportedly made because the bar exam was too difficult for "examinees of color."https://t.co/qqN3cAIOXC — ThePublica (@ThePublicaNow) March 18, 2024

Natasha Biase writes:

The Washington State Supreme Court has ruled that the bar exam is no longer a requirement for prospective lawyers. On Friday, The Bar Licensure Task Force explained that the bar is “minimally effective for ensuring competency” and “disproportionally and unnecessarily blocks marginalized groups from becoming practicing attorneys.” According to The Spokesman-Review, after appointing the task force in 2020 to assess “disproportionate impacts on examinees of color and first-generation examinees,” the courts agreed to substitute the exam with “experiential-learning alternatives.” … In addition to several states lowering the passing score for the exam from 270 to 266 during the COVID-19 pandemic, a revised version of the bar called the NextGen Bar Exam will be introduced in 2026 and will focus on testing aspiring attorneys on “real-world skills.”

How does the bar exam disproportionally impact examinees of color exactly?

The madness of wokeness in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/pSJIXOTAWf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 18, 2024

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2024

Is this that “soft bigotry of low expectations” I’ve heard so much about — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) March 18, 2024

How is this decision alone, not racist? — Artificial Mafia (@ArtificialMafia) March 18, 2024

As a Latino lawyer in California this is just flabbergasting. Differentiating those who pass the bar (one of the most difficult in the country) and those who don’t is actually a great equalizer. It shows that people of color can compete on equal terms with anyone. — RealCesAlzod (@RealCesAIzod) March 18, 2024

Will they at least make lawyers inform potential clients of that fact before they're allowed to practice? — App (marv) (@appalachiafrog) March 19, 2024

I identify as a lawyer. — Jeremiah Bonds (@JeremiahBonds) March 18, 2024

They say having to pass the bar is discriminatory against marginalized groups. Won’t people start specifically looking for lawyers that DID pass the bar, instead of the ones who got participation trophies? — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) March 19, 2024

Prioritizing anything other than merit always results in an inferior product. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) March 19, 2024

Next thing you know, you will be able to practice medicine without a license. — Patricia Webster (@KyppyDoodle) March 19, 2024

Soon enough we won’t have to take tests for anything and everyone will be an automatic winner — 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐨 (@MikeTummolo) March 18, 2024

This comes as universities are deciding to look at ACT and SAT scores again for admission.

How is this not racist?

