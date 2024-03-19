‘View’ Host Tells Christine Blasey Ford That Some Remain Skeptical of Her Story

They certainly gave Christine Blasey Ford quite the glow-up for this appearance on "The View." Whoever does the makeup over at ABC is doing a tremendous job.

And speaking of makeup, ABC's Sara Haines informed Ford that to this day, some people are skeptical of her story that she was raped by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

ABC’s @sarahaines to Christine Blasey Ford: “Even today some people remain skeptical of your story” pic.twitter.com/MomNLed6ML — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 19, 2024

“People” including the FBI agents who investigated it and couldn’t corroborate it https://t.co/KXBMqA89qC — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 19, 2024





Even today? What has changed to have made anyone less skeptical? Did she remember where the rape happened now?

Her story is complete in every detail, except for the time and the place. And every witness she's called refutes it. But other than that. https://t.co/r9EaiyCZZM — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 19, 2024

The Kavanaugh confirmation hearing was a complete clown show. Senators like Sheldon Whitehouse inspected Kavanaugh's high school yearbook and found evidence that he'd set up gang rape rooms after drugging the punch at parties.

"Even today" they say after no new, credible information of any kind was released. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 19, 2024

SOME people?



😅😅😅😅😅 — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) March 19, 2024

"Even today?" What do we know today that we didn't when the story came out? Outside the fact that Ms. Ford got funds for plastic surgery? — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) March 19, 2024

Her GoFundMe makeover looks nice. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 19, 2024

Even today some people would like a shred of substantiation in order to accept outrageous allegations made after decades of silence at a politically opportune time. — Trey Isaac (@seehearspeaknow) March 19, 2024

Well, she admitted that protecting Roe v. Wade prodded her into action.

Ford admits she was "collaborating" with Dems.

Hostin tried suggesting Ford went to the FBI with her story but admits she took it to Democratic Senators. They omit that Sen. Feinstein (D-CA) sat on Ford's claims until the 11th hour when Kavanaugh was going to pass confirmation. pic.twitter.com/XqwjMXiIsk — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 19, 2024

How'd she get there? I thought she was afraid to fly? — Keith (@KallenbachKeith) March 19, 2024

Yeah, could name a year, month, date or time. Couldn’t even tell us where it happened at. Then said she couldn’t make it to the hearing cause she was afraid to fly, but flew anyways, then received days worth of coaching from the DNC to prepare to testify. Total nonsense — LeonSando (@LeonSandoTXMN) March 19, 2024

Even today, a fabricated political hit job is still a fabricated political hit job. — Buttermaker (@BiffGizmo) March 19, 2024

There was no contemporaneous evidence, or even witness recollections, that she and Kavanaugh ever even *met*. — Jeff Weimer (@Jeff_Weimer) March 19, 2024

By “her story”, which one are they talking about? — Milkman 🇺🇸 (@Knotts632) March 19, 2024

No evidence, no witnesses, even the FBI don't believe her. — Stone (@StoneAxe8) March 19, 2024

That's probably because the FBI found no evidence. None of the witnesses she named corroborated the story. Her own father supported Kavanaugh's confirmation. And her lawyer admitted protecting Roe v. Wade was their primary concern. https://t.co/dm69rAIoqT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 19, 2024

We'll admit we are among those "some people" who still haven't seen evidence of anything other than a hit job on a pro-life justice. Who was named to the court and overturned Roe v. Wade.

