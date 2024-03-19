Rep. Ted Lieu Says the Best Way to Avoid Disinformation Is to Watch...
‘View’ Host Tells Christine Blasey Ford That Some Remain Skeptical of Her Story

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

They certainly gave Christine Blasey Ford quite the glow-up for this appearance on "The View." Whoever does the makeup over at ABC is doing a tremendous job.

And speaking of makeup, ABC's Sara Haines informed Ford that to this day, some people are skeptical of her story that she was raped by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Even today? What has changed to have made anyone less skeptical? Did she remember where the rape happened now?

The Kavanaugh confirmation hearing was a complete clown show. Senators like Sheldon Whitehouse inspected Kavanaugh's high school yearbook and found evidence that he'd set up gang rape rooms after drugging the punch at parties.

Well, she admitted that protecting Roe v. Wade prodded her into action.

We'll admit we are among those "some people" who still haven't seen evidence of anything other than a hit job on a pro-life justice. Who was named to the court and overturned Roe v. Wade.

***

