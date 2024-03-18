The New Yorker Describes the 'Repressive, Authoritarian Soul' of 'Thomas the Tank Engine'...
Washington Post Writer Back With Another Hot Take on Whiteness and Country Radio
Color Us COMPLETELY Unsurprised: LAPD Task Force Created to Deal with Gangs of...
Media Matters Ari Drennen Plays Stupid, Claims You Need A DNA Test to...
New York Times Reports That 'Raunchy Christians' Are Turning Toward the Risqué
Best Economy Ever, Jack! More Americans Dip Into Retirement Savings to Make Ends...
Democrats Again Defending Dignity of MS-13 Gang Members
WATCH: Video of Nashville PD Physical Fitness Test Is MAJOR Cringe
Sen. Brian Schatz Tells Headline Writers How to Take Donald Trump Quote Out...
SHOCKING NEWS: New Study Reports Woke People Are Likely to Be Depressed and...
It's a Bloodbath (Hoax) Out There!
CNN Obviously Has No Problem With 'Bloodbath' When THEY Use the Word
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Concerned First Amendment Hamstrings Government
'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy...

NBC News Reports That President Biden Has Grown Angry About Re-Election Effort

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 18, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

How do we know when President Joe Biden is genuinely angry and when he's just having a senior moment, like the "fiery" State of the Union address that was nothing but yelling and threatening the Supreme Court to their faces? Biden seems to get angry very easily, challenging potential voters to push-up contests and calling them fat.

Advertisement

NBC News reports that behind the scenes — where Biden is as sharp as a tack — he's grown angry and anxious about his re-election effort. Anxious we can understand: Donald Trump leads him in the polls in the swing states.

NBC News reports

During internal discussions, he’ll press aides about which parts of his record to highlight in different states, said a second person who is familiar with the matter.

Surrounded by protective aides who want to minimize the chances of a flub, the 81-year-old president has chafed at restraints that he sees as counter to his natural instincts as a retail politician, a third person familiar with internal discussions said.

He has felt cocooned at times and has been eager to get out more, meet voters face-to-face and take the fight directly to Trump, said the third person and a fourth also familiar with the matter who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss campaign strategy and the president’s private views.

By all means, get him out there more. If he wants to take the fight directly to Donald Trump, Trump has offered to debate him anytime, anywhere.

Recommended

Washington Post Writer Back With Another Hot Take on Whiteness and Country Radio
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Behind the scenes too?

Is NBC News trying to light a fire under him? They've been doing all they can to drag him along.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ELECTION JOE BIDEN NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Washington Post Writer Back With Another Hot Take on Whiteness and Country Radio
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The New Yorker Describes the 'Repressive, Authoritarian Soul' of 'Thomas the Tank Engine' Creator
Brett T.
New York Times Reports That 'Raunchy Christians' Are Turning Toward the Risqué
Brett T.
Media Matters Ari Drennen Plays Stupid, Claims You Need A DNA Test to Tell If You're a Man or a Woman
Coucy
WATCH: Video of Nashville PD Physical Fitness Test Is MAJOR Cringe
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Washington Post Writer Back With Another Hot Take on Whiteness and Country Radio Brett T.
Advertisement