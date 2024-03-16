Lara Trump Confirms the RNC Will Hire on Scott Presler (Finally)

We could have had Harmeet K. Dhillon as RNC chair, but Ronna McDaniel had the endorsement of Donald Trump. But as a consultation prize, we have Lara Trump. She's already shaken up the DNC by saying, "We need to make sure that every penny of every dollar donated to the RNC is going to Donald Trump's campaign, to making sure that we expand our lead in the House with America First patriots who love this country, that we take back the Senate." The DNC truncated that to simply, "I will make sure that every penny of every dollar donated to the RNC is going to Trump's campaign."

Lara Trump is trying to get Donald Trump re-elected, and in the smartest move that should have been done a long time ago, the RNC has brought on the tireless Scott Presler, who's been doing the job McDaniel was supposed to be doing. Presler has recently posted about going to Amish country to register voters. He's on the ground and he gets things done.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: The RNC will Officially WORK with Scott Pressler to increase Republican voter turnout.



New RNC Co-Chair @LaraLeaTrump confirmed to me that she will HIRE @ScottPresler to LEAD Legal Ballot Chasing Operations.



Laura Trump: “He is the first person I thought of…” pic.twitter.com/rjElugQmMO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 15, 2024

That even got Presler trending, so he decided to introduce himself:

Oh my gosh. Since I’m trending on X, please allow me to introduce myself: My name is Scott Presler. I’m an Eagle Scout, the son of a retired Navy Captain, & graduated w/ honors from George Mason University — go Patriots! I’ve worked as a dog walker, elementary school employee, & was even the guy who returns the shopping carts @ Giant. My first political job was in Galveston, Texas, working to elect Governor Greg Abbott. Then, I spent 2 years of my life working to defeat Hillary Clinton & elect President Donald Trump. Life changed forever when President Trump brought attention to the city of Baltimore, Maryland. With 200 volunteers, we organized a cleanup & picked up 12 tons of trash in 12 hours. I realized that concerned citizens could do a better job of helping clean up cities than the gov’t ever could. So, I traveled across the country & organized dozens of cleanups in America’s most needy cities. You might remember the video of me speaking about illegal aliens on the streets of San Francisco. After the soul-crushing loss of 2020, I was determined to regain control of Congress. So, I spent the following 2 years focusing on voter registration. We flipped Pinellas County, FL, from 🔵🔜🔴 contributing to electing Congresswoman APL & I spent a good amount of time on Long Island. The latter effort resulted in helping win NY03 & NY04. In January 2023, after seeing so many things go wrong on Election Day the previous November, I launched @EarlyVoteAction. The simple goal of this organization is to use an all-of-the-above approach to voting in order to elect Republicans. We are focused on AZ, NC, NV, PA, & WI. So, I’ve spent the last year traveling to each of these states & helping to recruit/train new volunteers. Our voter registration efforts & drives at places like gun shows, places of worship, gas stations, rodeos, farmers markets, country music concerts, & mud sales are making an impact. To show how serious I am, I’m even looking to relocate my life to Pennsylvania — my heart has always had a soft spot for PA. I promise to spend the next 8 months doing everything within my power to elect President Trump & give him a Republican Congress he can work with. My heart is in this, my passion is unbridled and unmatched, & I’m proud to be an American. I look forward to working with each of you to save the country we love.

And he means it.

Can’t explain how surreal the last 24 hours have been. I’ve been doing this work for a decade. So, in the last day, it’s been 10 years worth of people reaching out to me. I’m working hard to message all of you back. Just wanted you to know I’m seeing all your texts, reading the comments, & I’m so grateful. You all have changed my life for the better. I’m more optimistic than ever about our future. We can do this. It’s within our power.

This is such great news for the Republican Party.

This really is great news. Presler's been on the ground getting out the vote for years. It's about time the RNC tapped into some of that energy.

***