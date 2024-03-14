Breaking: Nikole Hannah-Jones Publishes a Piece in the New York Times
ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies
SHOCKER! Illegal Online Drug Purchasers Find Out the Hard Way That Online Criminals...
Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions
LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA...
Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Shipment of Jaromír Jágr Bobblehead's Goes Missing in California, And Everyone Wants to...
White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on...
The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP...
President Biden Releases Statement on Death of Nex Benedict
Republicans Can't Screw This Up...Right?
Gun Grabber Gavin Newsom Was Foiled Again -- Cue the World's Smallest Violin
Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Visit an Abortion Clinic
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Steps on All The Rakes Regarding Nex Benedict...

Harmeet K. Dhillon Tells How the 'Lawless Horror Show' at the Border Has Affected Us

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

On Wednesday night, we did a post on a woman who claimed that "illegal immigration" doesn't have any effect on anyone.

Advertisement

We wondered if she was trolling, but no, she was serious. This will come as news to the parents of Laken Riley.

Attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon, who could have been our RNC chair, relates a story from pre-sanctuary city San Francisco involving an illegal immigrant.

An illegal alien totaled my car in 2007 while making an illegal left turn into oncoming traffic. He fled the scene. After he was apprehended a few blocks away, SFPD was reluctant to arrest him because … he was illegal. I insisted, and they gave him a ticket. He disappeared. I was left with a destroyed vehicle, back and neck pain, and months of physical therapy and time out of work. This is all BEFORE California became a sanctuary state. 

The current open border situation has brought this lawless horror show to the whole country, courtesy of Joe Biden and his merry band of Marxist supporters. 

Americans have to decide if we want this anarchy and lawlessness to be our new way of life, or not? The choice is very clear!

Let's issue them driver's licenses! Then the roads will be safer, according to Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Recommended

ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies
Brett T.
Advertisement

And this is the '90s, before Joe Biden invited 8 million in.

"Officer disputed that to no avail, we had to pay for everything on our car, injuries to us etc. We were offered her damaged car as compensation but would have to pay towing and impound fee. Crazy"

Advertisement
Advertisement

First, none of these people are supposed to be here in the first place. And second, states like Minnesota and California shouldn't be issuing driver's licenses to illegals. But if you're here illegally, why would not having a license stop you from driving? You've already broken the law.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies
Brett T.
LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court
Grateful Calvin
Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions
Brett T.
SHOCKER! Illegal Online Drug Purchasers Find Out the Hard Way That Online Criminals Aren't Trustworthy
Coucy
Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Brett T.
The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP With Trans Surgeries
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies Brett T.
Advertisement