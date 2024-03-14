Harmeet K. Dhillon Tells How the 'Lawless Horror Show' at the Border Has Affected Us

On Wednesday night, we did a post on a woman who claimed that "illegal immigration" doesn't have any effect on anyone.

There is literally not one single way "illegal immigration" impacts anyone's life in any way, unless you feel strongly about bland food. — Tana Ganeva (@TanaGaneva) March 11, 2024

We wondered if she was trolling, but no, she was serious. This will come as news to the parents of Laken Riley.

Attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon, who could have been our RNC chair, relates a story from pre-sanctuary city San Francisco involving an illegal immigrant.

An illegal alien totaled my car in 2007 while making an illegal left turn into oncoming traffic. He fled the scene. After he was apprehended a few blocks away, SFPD was reluctant to arrest him because … he was illegal. I insisted, and they gave him a ticket. He disappeared. I… — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 14, 2024

An illegal alien totaled my car in 2007 while making an illegal left turn into oncoming traffic. He fled the scene. After he was apprehended a few blocks away, SFPD was reluctant to arrest him because … he was illegal. I insisted, and they gave him a ticket. He disappeared. I was left with a destroyed vehicle, back and neck pain, and months of physical therapy and time out of work. This is all BEFORE California became a sanctuary state. The current open border situation has brought this lawless horror show to the whole country, courtesy of Joe Biden and his merry band of Marxist supporters. Americans have to decide if we want this anarchy and lawlessness to be our new way of life, or not? The choice is very clear!

Let's issue them driver's licenses! Then the roads will be safer, according to Rep. Ilhan Omar.

A 5x previously deported illegal alien was drunk driving the wrong way on a 4-lane divided highway at 5:00 pm and killed my co-worker who was going home from work. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) March 14, 2024

An illegal alien killed my friend's fiancée and nearly killed him in LA. After a massive manhunt he was apprehended, then let go on a 5k ibond......at which time he disappeared, never to be brought to justice....probably collecting American welfare today. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 14, 2024

Same thing happened to my brother near Disneyland in the 1990s- except the police didn’t even bother citing the illegal.

Just let him go- cop said there were too many to bother with… — Black Cat🙀✝️ (@BlackCa81762254) March 14, 2024

And this is the '90s, before Joe Biden invited 8 million in.

Same thing happened to me at Sunset Boulevard and LaBrea in L.A. 1981. Police refused to even give him a ticket. — The Real Rodney 🇺🇸 (@RodneyinCT) March 14, 2024

This happened to us in OKC back in late 80’s, she tried to flee but we took her keys. She was drunk, open container and spoke enough English while drunk to be understood. However come court date she had a translator who said she couldn’t speak English. Officer disputed that to no… — Nunya (@DC72277951) March 14, 2024

"Officer disputed that to no avail, we had to pay for everything on our car, injuries to us etc. We were offered her damaged car as compensation but would have to pay towing and impound fee. Crazy"

These two mothers lost their children.. https://t.co/zX7XDXiotj — Gigii 🇺🇸 ☘️ (@Gigiluvs2020) March 14, 2024

Same thing happened to me in 2016. She lied, but thank goodness there were witnesses. My insurance paid, and my rates skyrocketed. — Ruthanne (@RuanSandies) March 14, 2024

Same happened to my husband. 2009 — 4isacharm (@4isacharm4me) March 14, 2024

All day. Every day. In Lake County court over here.



Literaly All day. Every. Day — Jeanne Polydoris (@JPolydoris) March 14, 2024

Same thing happenned to me when I was 8 months pregnant. Also had my identity stolen was a total mess! CA for ya! — CaliPatriotGal (@Justwanttruth1) March 14, 2024

My neighbor just got hit by an illegal, 16, no ID, borrowed car. Ran a red light. She is fine, but car damaged and she is on her own to foot the bill. It's not just felonies that are causing problems for good, taxpaying citizens. — Suzette Pare (@PareSuzette) March 14, 2024

In the mid nineties in downtown Houston, had an illegal run a light and hit me. No license, no documentation. I still get to enjoy that annoying upper shoulder/neck pain for that and my insurance carrier paid for all the “fixes”. I got to pay the deductible. Oh, and to top it… — J T 🇺🇸 (@jt23edw) March 14, 2024

They're not reporting crimes, reducing from felonies to misdemeanors, and not reporting legal status. To cook the stats and say crime is down. — Gary (@Gary544878217) March 14, 2024

This has been happening for a long time. My Mom, driving my car, was T boned in an intersection by an illegal in 1990. It was his fault. He ran a red light. Nothing happened to him. He had no insurance. I barely got anything for my car, my mom had physical injuries and PTSD. — SaneMaryland2 (@SaneMaryland2) March 14, 2024

Same happened to me. Rear ended by illegal and totaled a 2 week old new car. They let them walk away from the accident. My no fault coverage had to pay.

Of course, my rates went up! — ACIS (@Pauls050) March 14, 2024

First, none of these people are supposed to be here in the first place. And second, states like Minnesota and California shouldn't be issuing driver's licenses to illegals. But if you're here illegally, why would not having a license stop you from driving? You've already broken the law.

